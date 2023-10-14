Best whiskey options by Irish brands for your home bar, based on your zodiac sign

Warm, sweet, and delightfully approachable — triple-distilled numbers from Eire are considered the smooth operators of the malt world. And with a range of options — classic to unique — by quality brands slowly populating the aisles of stores, zeroing in on the perfect Irish whiskey to say ‘Slainte!’ with can get tricky. Our recommendation? Letting the cosmos take the lead. Here’s a look at the best options to invest in, based on your zodiac sign.

Scotches have long basked in the whiskey world’s spotlight. In India — their largest consumer — bottles of the heady libation are a dime a dozen, with nearly every alcohol store featuring a range of options. Of late, however, their aisles have increasingly begun showcasing Emerald Isle numbers, pointing to a growing appreciation for the same in the country. Produced in Eire, these expressions are triple distilled before being aged for at least three years. They span four types — single malt (peated and unpeated), single pot still, blended, and single grain. While flavour notes can vary by bottle and brand, Irish whiskeys have a reputation for being mellow and fruity. Not to mention, incredibly smooth.

No surprises why they’ve bagged numerous awards over the years and have firmly established themselves in the drinking habits of connoisseurs across the globe. That said, narrowing down on an option that would translate to an on-the-rocks go-to would involve hours of research, perhaps trial and error. We, along with the cosmos, are saving you the trouble by taking cues from astrology. Afterall, by spotlighting our most dominant traits — and in turn, major lifestyle choices — the stars might help determine which bottle is truly worth it. Here’s what you should be drinking, based on your zodiac sign.

Irish whiskeys by big brands to invest in, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Jameson Black Barrel

Aries is known to be bold and passionate. The ideal Irish whiskey for those born under this sign would have to pack enough of a punch to match their spunk. Enter, Jameson Black Barrel. A fusion of small-batch grain and single-pot Irish whiskey — this amber is aged for 16 years in wood that’s double charred, a process which the brand states ‘fires up the barrels.’ Every sip is sweet and spicy, complete with notes of toffee, fudge, butterscotch, and nuts. The finish, meanwhile, is rich. There’s a certain depth and complexity to this malt that complements this fire sign’s intensity. Not to mention, it’s higher in alcohol than most of its counterparts and the brand itself is one of the most popular in India. If that doesn’t mirror an Aries’ party-loving, popular personality we don’t know what does.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Taurus: Bushmills 16

Taurus is known to be grounded and elegant. Those born under this sign have a deep appreciation for quality and luxury. As such, they’d appreciate a classic, opulent Irish whiskey like the Bushmills 16. Aged for 15 years in oloroso sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks before being finished in port wine barrels — this malt is a delight to savour. This three-wood process adds complexity to the libation that’s very reflective of this earth sign’s own depth. On the nose are notes of vanilla, oak, and pepper. Every sip, meanwhile, offers hints of cherry, almonds, honey, vanilla, and toffee. The finish is long, with a touch of caramel and dark chocolate — lending this whiskey a certain warmth that the comfort-seeking Taurus would enjoy.

Price: INR 30,000 approx.

Gemini: Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

Geminis are known to be social and free-spirited. They’d find their duality well-reflected in the unique fusion of beer and whiskey that is Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition. This expression is a product of blended Irish malt being finished in craft beer-seasoned barrels. Warm and smooth, every sip sings with notes of cocoa, butterscotch, coffee, pear, green apple, hazelnut, and spices. The finish is long, with a touch of milk chocolate. Sweet and approachable — just like this air sign — this is a delight to savour. The unique number came about after a bar interaction between the brand’s whiskey maker and a local brewer — a fact that the conversationalist Gemini would enjoy. Not to mention, Jameson’s one of the best brands in the business — as popular as this sign.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Cancer: Roe & Co Blended Irish Whisky

Cancers are known to be emotional and caring. The warmth and indulgence of Roe & Co Blended Irish Whisky would make this comfort-seeking sign feel right at home. A fusion of rich malt whiskey and smooth grain whiskey, this number is aged in bourbon casks. The payoff? A creamy, fragrant sip with notes of spun sugar, spiced pears, and vanilla. The finish, meanwhile, is long and light. Soft and gentle — just like this water sign — this Irish whiskey is a delight in cocktails. Cancers would enjoy using up a bottle (or two) while hosting intimate house parties with creative cocktails.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Leo: Bushmills 21 Year Single Malt

Connoisseurs of all things luxurious and traditional — Leos have high standards. Nothing less than the elegant, award-winning Bushmills 21 Year Single Malt — a bottle by one the best brands in the business — would do for them. Described as ‘the very pinnacle of Irish whiskey,’ this malt is aged for about 19 years in former oloroso sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks before being transferred to madeira casks for two years. The payoff? A rich sip with notes of raisins, dark chocolate, and caramelised toffee. The finish is long with touches of mint and liquorice. By putting the spotlight on them and sparking conversation, a bottle of this amber promises to be the pride and joy of this fire sign’s home bar.

Price: INR 50,000 approx.

Virgo: Redbreast 15 Year Old

Virgos are known to be pragmatic and hardworking. The carefully-crafted, old-fashioned Redbreast 15 Year Old will appeal to their perfectionist, traditional sensibilities. A fusion of malt and unmalted barley that’s been aged in the finest oak casks — this Irish whiskey is full, rich, and complex. Every sip bursts with notes of fruit, toasted wood, and spices. The finish, meanwhile, is long and sophisticated. The layered quality of savouring this amber will allow this analytical earth sign to appreciate it all the better. Not to mention, as one of the most renowned in the business — complete with highly-coveted bottles — this brand is deemed dependable, just like Virgos.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Libra: Tullamore D.E.W Original Irish Whisky

Libras are known to be friendly and charming. Tullamore D.E.W Original Irish Whisky — promising the perfect balance of fruit and spice — is as sweet, harmonious, and approachable as them. Aged in a combination of ex-bourbon and sherry casks, this amber is a delicious fusion of grain, malt, and pot-still whiskey. Every sip is delicate, smooth, and gentle — complete with notes of caramelised apples, vanilla, honey, and buttered toast. The finish is flavourful as well. This is one of the most popular Irish whiskeys in the market — a little fact that is reflective of this air sign’s own well-liked, social reputation.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Scorpio: Sexton Single Malt

Scorpios are known to be passionate and intense. Sexton Single Malt mirrors their depth and complexity. Crafted by one of the few female master blenders in the Irish whiskey industry, this brand’s amber’s aged for four years in oloroso sherry. The payoff? A rich, deep flavour that’s reminiscent of old whiskey. On the nose are hits of dark chocolate and nuts. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of apricots, walnuts, honeycomb, lemon, prunes, oak, roasted spices and lemon. The bottle is unique — black and hexagonal, inspired by the stunning Giant’s Causeway’s Stones. On it are a skeleton horse and skeleton coachman — a nod to the name ‘Sexton’ which refers to the custodian of graves and sacred objects. Scorpios — who rather enjoy all things dark and macabre — would be delighted by this little detail.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Sagittarius: Jameson Triple Distilled

Sagittarius is known to be free-spirited and adventurous. Jameson Triple Distilled is as popular as those born under this zodiac sign. Featuring a blend of single pot still and fine grain whiskey, this one’s aged in oak casks for about four years. The payoff? A creamy, smooth sip with hints of nuts and sweet sherry. On the nose are notes of vanilla and spice. The finish is lingering. One of whiskey critic and journalist Jim Murray’s favourite options to savour, this is the perfect bottle to take to a party — which is exactly where you’d find this fire sign.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Capricorn: Quiet Man 8 Years Single Malt

Capricorns are known to be grounded, practical, and hard-working. Quiet Man 8 Years Single Malt — promising ‘equal parts tradition and tribute’ — will appeal to their old-school sensibilities. Carefully crafted in small batches and matured in first fill bourbon casks — this amber offers whiffs of vanilla and oak right at the outset. Every sip is reminiscent of honey, spices, and warm vanilla. The finish, meanwhile, is as smooth as they come. As the name suggests, the whiskey is a tribute to a man that spent his years behind a bar, listening to many stories and telling none — with the brand championing his decency, humble nature, and wisdom. These are all qualities a Capricorn is often associated with.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Aquarius: Teeling Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Aquarius is known to be progressive and rebellious. The production process behind the one-of-a-kind Teeling Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey will appeal to this forward-thinking sign. Described as an ‘unconventional take on a classic Irish style,’ this amber uniquey fuses 50 percent malted and 50 percent unmalted barley before ageing in a combination of American virgin oak, bourbon, and sherry casks — each of which impart a different flavour to the libation. On the nose are hints of honeycomb, hibiscus, white grape, and grapefruit. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of lychee, roasted peaches, baked biscuits, and white pepper. The finish is dry, with hints of roasted almonds and maple sugar.

Price: INR 13,000 approx.

Pisces: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Pisces is known to be soft, sensitive, and whimsical. Those born under this sign would find a kindred spirit in Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey which is as sweet and indulgent as them. The award-winning number — which fuses malt and grain whiskeys — is aged in ex-bourbon barrels and American rum casks, before being rested for 12 months. The payoff? A smooth, sweet, and woody sip. On the palate are notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and lemon curd. On the nose, meanwhile, are whiffs of orange blossom, all spice, apple pie, blackberries, and rose petals. The finish, meanwhile, is creamy. There’s a warmth to this sip that will make this water sign feel right at home.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Slainte!

