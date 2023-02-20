Best new bars in Bangalore to wrap up your week on a spirited note

Helmed by some of India’s best mixologists and marked by creative cocktails – Bangalore’s bars are always buzzin’. Each serves as the perfect spot for fortnightly get-togethers, heady birthday affairs, and even weekday work meetings (it’s an expat city afterall). Best part? This list is consistently growing. Here’s a look at all the new places we’re popping by to let our hair down.

India’s pub capital – also popular for its ever-growing IT culture – works hard, plays hard. And the appetite for spirited (pun intended) destinations has only grown over the past few years. Catering to this are an eclectic set of establishments – from old-world, quintessentially Bangalore watering holes to swanky cocktail spaces that have featured in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. In fact, when in the city, you’re never too far away from a craft beer or a gin concoction.

These are often complemented by the most eclectic set of bites. Sushi, cheese poppers, Brazilian coxinha – you name it, they serve it. Combine this with access to the famed weather and stunning vistas and you’ve got yourself a night worth raising a toast to. Whether you’re new to the city and have a hankering for experimentative concoctions or are a discerning drinker looking for their next go-to spot – we’ve got a list of new spots that further elevate the city’s drinking scene.

Best new bars in Bangalore to pop by this weekend

March

Plan B

Bangalore’s most popular destination for wings and beer has a new address in Rajajinagar. The 56-seater space is the eighth of its kind in the city. It mirrors the laidback, breezy ambiance of its cousins with retro posters, long wooden community tables, and industrial-style details. The menu offers the classic options of wings – of which the Naked Peri Peri, Garlic and Cheese, Mango Heat, and Spicy Garlic come highly recommended. As do the spicy potato wedges and crispy bacon. Especially paired with their stouts, witbier, or a shandy. Need we say more?

Address: 3rd Floor, Gopalapura, Binnipete

Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Garden City Beer Collective

A one-of-a-kind microbrewery, Garden City Beer Collective (GCBC) pays homage to the garden city through its menu as well as ambiance. The latter is marked by several zones, each named after iconic trees, natural water bodies, or botanicals native to the state. This includes The Hoppery which is a pet-friendly brewery garden, The Flame Tree (Gulmohar) which is a live kitchen pavillion, The Badminton Ball Tree which is a sports arena, The Silk Cotton Tree which is an outdoor garden with a live sushi and dimsum counter, and The Hydrilla which has a pool. The menu, meanwhile, offers a mix of Indian as well as global bites. The Miso-Caesar, Carbon Chicken Kebab, Shetty’s Anjal Fry, Badanakai Yennegai, and Jolada Roti come highly recommended. As do the Gochujang Mushroom Dimsum and Nasu Miso Maki. Each of these pairs like a dream with their cocktails – Mysuru Pak Tini, Ele Oota, or even Rasa G&T. Don’t miss out!

Address: 82/2, Gantiganahalli, Bengaluru

Contact: 12:00 pm – 12:30 am (Monday-Sunday)

January

SOCIAL

This wildly popular neighborhood bar and cafe has an all-new destination in North Bangalore. On offer are quintessential comfort bites – from cheesy pastas to spicy momos – as well as heady drinks – guzzle-worthy beers to tropical cocktails.

Best part? The space will feature a stunning digital art museum as well – complete with NFTs on display. If you enjoy your bars with a side of futuristic sensibilities, this one will not disappoint.

Address: 472, New BEL Road, Ground floor next to Shanti Sagar Hotel, Chikkamaranahalli, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 86570 39459

Timings: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

December 2022

The festive month may have passed us by, but its eclectic new menus remain etched in our edible memories. Here’s a quick peek at bars in the city that continue to play hosts to our all our toasts.

Prequel

Giving North Bengaluru a taste of the most unique cocktails and quick bites, Prequel spotlights an impressive, large bar in its expansive space. Buzzing come nightfall, the menu here features options like Poha Crusted Fish Fingers and Ghee Roast Prawns along with a range of burgers, dimsums, and hummus flavours. The signature boozy concoctions pay homage to the icons of entertainment – Secrets of Dumbledore, Bumblebee, House of Dragons, The Godfather, and more. And if you like sticking to the classics, there’s a dizzyingly large array of beers and sake to choose from.

Address: 1st Floor, Umiya Velocity, Hebbal, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 97314 07033

Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Adda 1522

Transporting diners straight to the glory days of the 70s, 80s, and 90s – Adda 1522 champions all things retro. The space is marked by original vinyl records of artists like Queen and The Doors as well as antique artefacts and yesteryear illustrations. This is complemented by an old-school menu – featuring the likes of Old Bangalore Chicken Kebab and Ghee Roast Prawns. Round the experience out with signature cocktails like the vodka and cranberry-based The Revival and whiskey and ginger number Daddy’s Drink.

Address: 18/1, Cambridge Road, Above Canara Bank, Halasuru, Cambridge Layout, Bangalore

Contact: +91 91644 41522

Timings: 11:00 am-12:30 am (Monday-Sunday)

Daysie

Pinterest-perfect decor meets a globally-inspired menu at this all-day casual bar in the heart of the city. You could choose from an array of salads, crisps, and bar snacks – Mutton Paya, Bohri Keema Samosas, Masala Keema Khakhra – to get things going. Large bites like Thai Curry with Sticky Rice and Hunan-Style Lamb come highly recommended. There’s also plenty of pizzas, burgers, kebabs, and burritos to go around. Pair these with their signature cocktails, which range from unique twists on classics and experimental sips. We’re eyeing the Dessert Cocktails – the perfect end to any delicious meal.

Address: Ground Floor, No. 18, Ramanashree Arcade, M.G. Road, Craig Park Layout

Contact: +91 80472 50000

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:30 am (Monday-Sunday)

Cheers!

