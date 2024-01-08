Best scotch whisky bottles under INR 6000 for a sophisticated single malt stash

Smoky smooth sips to creamy citrus numbers — some of the best bottles of whisky around the world are labelled ‘single malt scotch.’ And while big brand expressions cost the earth — a few connoisseur favourites will only set you back by INR 6000. We take a look at a few that are worthy additions to any home bar.

In a country as passionate about whisky as India — dubbed the world’s largest scotch market — a sea of the best single malt expressions from Caledonia populate alcohol stores. These are best understood as ambers that are made from 100 percent malted barley at one distillery and aged for at least three years in wooden barrels. Over 100 brands fit the bill, each offering a delicious medley of flavour notes — smoky, fruity, sweet, the works. These are often connoisseur favourite, award-winning sips that are best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Most sit pretty on the top shelves, boasting long maturation periods, quality ingredients, and steep prices. However, if you’re in the market for something more wallet-friendly, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here’s our pick of the best options that cost INR 6000 or less.

Best single malt scotch whisky bottles priced under INR 6000

Talisker 10 Years

One of the most popular sights across bars around the world — Talisker’s 10-year-old expression is a classic number from the shores of the Isle of Skye. Double distilled and aged in American oak casks — it comes with a distinct smokiness that’s balanced by sweetness and sea-water saltiness. Every sip also sings with notes of barley and dried fruit. On the nose are hints of peat. The finish, meanwhile, is long, warm and sweet.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

Home to some of oldest, finest scotches — not to mention, the second largest-selling single malt in the world — Glenlivet is a whisky connoisseur’s go-to. The smooth and balanced 12-year-old rendition lives up to this stellar reputation. Aged in European and American oak casks, this delicious number offers notes of apples, peaches, citrus, pears, vanilla, spring flowers, cinnamon, smoke, and honey. The finish is long and warm with touches of ginger and hazelnut.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Glenmorangie The Original

Another wildly-popular scotch brand — Glenmorangie is home to several smooth, highly-coveted single malts. The original expression was first released over 175 years ago. It’s distilled twice in the tallest stills in Scotland before being aged in ex-bourbon American white oak casks. It pours a pale gold and offers whiffs of fruit and citrus right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of ripe peaches and vanilla. The finish is clean, with a lingering hit of orange.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Glengoyne 12 Year Old

Glengoyne has several quality scotch single malts in its repertoire. These are unpeated Highland numbers that are matured in the Lowlands and feature barley that’s dried by air and never peat. The 12-year-expression sticks to this script — offering whiffs of sherry, honey, nectarine, oak, and lemon right at the outset. Every sip sings with notes of toffee apples, vanilla, cinnamon, oak, chocolate, coconut milk, ginger, shortbread, and grapes. The finish is intense and long, with lingering notes of fruit juice and coffee.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Glen Grant 10 Year Old

With a whisky legacy that dates right back to 1840 — Glen Grant is home to some of the best single malt scotch sips in the world. The 10-year-old expression is highly coveted. Aged in bourbon barrels, it pours a bright golden. Every sip sings with notes of vanilla and pear. The finish is complex, with a creamy mouthfeel.

Price: INR 5,200 approx.

Ardmore Legacy

Home to whisky bottles that champion the Scottish Highlands — few names do single malt scotch like Ardmore. The Legacy expression is no exception. Lightly peated and aged in ex-bourbon casks, this delicious number pours a light golden. Every sip offers notes of charcoal, vanilla, honey, and spice. On the nose are whiffs of toffee, and cinnamon. The finish is full-bodied with a silken mouthfeel.

Price: INR 5,500

Cheers!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What does single malt mean in scotch?

Single malt scotch refers to whiskies that are made with 100 malted barley in a single distillery in Scotland and aged for at least three years.

2. Why is single malt scotch so special?

Single malts truly spotlight a distillery’s character and are believed to be more robust and rich than their blended counterparts.

3. Is Johnnie Walker scotch?

Johnnie Walker is home to some of the world’s best-selling scotches