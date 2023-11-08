Get a ‘neat’ whisky collection on a budget with these scotch bottles under INR 2500

Although the finest bottles of scotch cost the earth, you only need INR 2500 for a delicious whisky experience. This includes a full-bodied number that physicist Richard Feynman often sipped and a delicate malt that bartenders turn to for the smoothest Highballs. Here’s our pick of popular budget options that deserve a spot in every home bar.

India’s long-standing tryst with all things smoke and oak has translated to a sea of options populating — and flying off of the shelves of — alcohol stores. Of these, most hail from Caledonia — justified by the fact that the country recently outdrank France to be the world’s largest scotch whisky market. In fact, 219 million bottles were imported in 2022 alone. This includes single malts and blends that feature varying age statements and production techniques. Naturally, the flavour notes are diverse — fruity and floral to spicy and smoky.

Dubbed the creme-de-la-creme of the world of ambers — these expressions are distilled in Scotland, bottled at about 40 percent ABV, and aged for at least three years in oak casks. Some of the biggest brands in the business fall within this category, rendering prices sky-high. That said, a few popular names have delicious, best-selling scotch whisky options that will only set you back by about INR 2500. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Best scotch whisky bottles under INR 2500 for your home bar

Ballantine’s Finest

One of the biggest names in the scotch business — Ballantine’s is home to several award-winning bottles. This particular expression is a smooth, delicious number that’s wildly popular in Europe. The recipe — true to the original 1910 rendition — features a blend of over 50 single malts and four single-grain whiskies from across renowned regions of production. The payoff? A light gold pour with hints of honey and spice on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of milk chocolate, vanilla, caramel and red apple. The finish is rounded, soft, and sweet with a touch of floral freshness.

Price: INR 2,300 approx.

Dewars White Label

From being a bartender’s go-to for smooth Highballs to bagging several awards at spirit competitions — Dewars has been there, done that. The White Label expression — which was crafted in 1899 and is now seen as one of the best-blended scotches in the world — lives up to this stellar reputation. It features 40 of Scotland’s finest single malts and grain whiskies which then go through a ‘double-aged’ process that involves six months of marrying in oak casks after blending and maturation. The payoff? Delicate whiffs of honey, pear, and oak on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of vanilla and smoke.

Price: INR 2,300 approx.

Black and White Scotch

Featuring the finest ingredients of Scotland finest this whisky is full-bodied and aged for about three years. A crowd pleaser of a scotch — it’s been a go-to for several notable names, including animation legend Walt Disney, American actor Dean Paul Martin, and physicist Richard Feynman. Naturally, it makes for a delightful addition to any bar. The fresh, creamy number pours pale gold and offers notes of vanilla, honey, oak, and peat in every sip.

Price: INR 2,200 approx.

J&B Rare

A popular name in scotch circles as well as restaurants and bars — J&B Rare is as smooth and well-balanced as they come. One of the best-selling options in Europe, this one’s positioned as a party spirit. Every bottle features a fusion of over 40 of the finest single malt and grain whiskies in Scotland, particularly Speyside. The light-coloured number is fresh, nutty, and grassy on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of spice, fruit salad, and cereal.

Price: INR 2,200 approx.

The Famous Grouse

First crafted in 1860, this scotch has held the title of ‘Scotland’s favourite’ for over 40 years. Every bottle features a blend of the finest malts and grain whiskies. This is then filtered at high temperatures for richness before being rested long for smoothness. Every pour is bright and golden with whiffs of citrus, shortbread, and candied fruits. On the palate are notes of ginger, cinnamon, dried fruit, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is smooth.

Price: INR 2,100 approx.

Teacher’s Highland Cream

A blend of over 30 delicious single malts — with the exceptionally smoky Ardmore as its fingerprint whisky — this scotch is smooth, with incredible depth. It pours a rich amber and offers whiffs of peas, apples, honey, and smoke right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is warm and rich with the finish being well-balanced.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

100 Pipers Deluxe Blended Scotch Whisky

One of the finest by Chivas Brothers — home to some best-selling numbers — this particular expression is a nod to the Scottish tradition of bagpipers leading soldiers into battle. It also holds the title of India’s largest-selling blended scotch. Every bottle features about 25-30 meticulously selected malt numbers — the best in the Speyside region. Every sip of this full-bodied, well-rounded whisky sings with notes of honey, smoke, fruit, vanilla, and oak.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Cheers!

(All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which Scotch is best under 2000 in India?

Teacher’s Highland Cream and 100 Pipers Deluxe are amongst the best Scotch options in the price range of INR 2000-2500.

2. Which Scotch is best in India?

Bottles by Macallan, Glenmorangie, and Glenlivet (amongst others) are believed to be some of the world’s most delicious Scotch whisky options.

3. At what age is Scotch best?

Although experts often quote 12 years as the magic number for ageing, the quality and flavour of a whisky are dependent on a range of factors, including geography, weather, and production techniques.