Best spots in Bangalore to pop by for the most indulgent cups of hot chocolate

Besides umbrellas and sweatshirts, Bangalore’s drizzly weather calls for hot chocolate — with the city’s best establishments serving up delicious renditions. We’re talking cinnamon-spiced numbers, sweet caramel delights, classic marshmallow-laden creations, the works. Here’s a look at spots that locals can’t get enough of.

In 500 BC, Mayans mixed ground cocoa seeds with water, chilli peppers, and cornmeal — pouring the concoction back and forth between a cup and pot until a thick foam developed. This is believed to be the earliest iteration of what’s arguably the most popular dessert drinks of contemporary times. Typically topped with whipped cream and marshmallows — a cup of cocoa is deemed a ready remedy for heartbreaks, the stuff of comfort fare, and the perfect beverage to cosy up with when the temperatures drop. And in a city like Bangalore — known for its year-round pleasant chill — you’re never too far away from a spot that promises the best hot chocolate experience. Here’s a look at a few that are a must-visit.

Best hot chocolate destinations in Bangalore to hit up this season

Lazy Suzy

Clad in yellow and blue — this vibrant patisserie and delicatessen has the heartiest bites on offer. The menu is extensive, with popular options being Poached Eggs on Toast with Chicken Bacon and Guacamole, Eggs Benedict with Chicken Ham, French Omelette with Chicken Sausage, Deli Sandwich, Salisbury Lamb Burger, Spicy Fried Chicken Burger, Pancakes, and Chicken Lasagna. There are plenty of pastas, salads, soups, and desserts to go around as well. However, it’s the Hot Chocolates — Signature and Hazelnut — that have a cult-like following. Served in generous portions with a sprinkle of cocoa, these are decadent, creamy, and rich.

Address: 36, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Contact: +91 80252 72737

Paris Panini

French restaurateur Nicolas Grossemy’s chic space in the heart of the city serves up the best of Parisian street fare. We’re talking fries, crepes, the works. Various renditions of paninis and wraps are at the heart of the menu and every creation promises the freshest of ingredients. That said, the star of the show is their Hot Chocolate — Classic and Hazelnut. Indulgent and creamy, every sip is a celebration of dark chocolate. The perfect complement? The buttery French Vanilla Biscuits that, when dunked in a cup, spell decadence.

Address: 2984, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: +91 99014 28604

Smoor

The city’s go-to destination for all things couverture chocolates — the menu at Smoor is extensive. Popular options include the Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cake, Chocolate Marquise, New York Baked Cheesecake, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Strawberry Ice Cream, amongst others. The plated desserts, pizzas, cupcakes, and macarons come highly recommended as well. Hot chocolate enthusiasts rave about the extensive options of the decadent drink on offer here — 55 percent Belgium Classic Dark, 35 percent Ghana Milk, 55 percent Spiced Hot Chocolate, 55 Hazelnut, 55 percent Caramel, 70 percent Dark Chocolate Cafe, and 70 percent Ecuador. Each promises to be as decadent, rich, and flavourful as they come. That’s not all, if you’d like a little piece of this deliciousness at home, the space offers Hot Chocolate Sticks in Mint, Mocha, Honey, 55 percent Dark, and 80 percent Dark renditions. All you need to do is heat up some milk and stir.

Address: 1131, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Phone: +91 80252 11901

Lavonne

Run by the prestigious Lavonne Academy Of Baking Science and Pastry Arts — this elegant patisserie is a go-to for desserts, baked goodies, and French-style fare. Popular here are the Hand-Crafted Bonbons, Chocolate Cake, Yoghurt Bowls, Cinnamon Rolls, Croissants, Blueberry Tahini Cheesecake, Macarons, and King’s Cake. The sandwiches and pastas come highly recommended as well. However, to truly indulge, turn to the Belgian Hot Chocolate. Served decadent and in generous portions, every cuppa comes with marshmallows. Flavour options include Classic, Raspberry, and Peanut Butter.

Address: 263, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: +91 97409 54505

Fabelle

With a menu that’s carefully curated by four international and 13 local master chocolatiers — Fabelle is one of the best cocoa destinations in the city. The truffles, gianduja, chocolate bars, ganaches, and gift bouquets are quite popular. The hot chocolate here is wildly popular — drawing diners in scores. Options include the 64 percent Dark Ghana Hot Cocoa with roasted cocoa and biscuit notes, Sao Tome Classic Hot Cocoa with 70 percent dark chocolate from Forastero beans, Madagascar vanilla, Sri Lankan cinnamon and black pepper, and whipped cream, and Spiced Hot Chocolate with Indian spice infusion, dark Madagascar chocolate, and truffled French Chantilly cream.

Address: ITC Gardenia, 1, Ashok Nagar, Richmond Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 99755 10316

Chinita

The city’s go-to for authentic Mexican delicacies — Chinita’s menu is extensive and portions generous. Most everything on the menu here spells quality — burritos, nachos, enchiladas, the works. Naturally, the hot chocolate — Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate to be precise — is delightful as well. Indulgent as they come, you’re bound to go back for seconds.

Address: 218, Double Road, 2nd Stage, Hoysala Nagar, Indiranagar

Contact: +91 96865 51896

