Budget brews: Best-tasting beer options in India at price points under INR 150

From bold affairs to fruity numbers — there are as many bottles of brewed malts in India as there are aficionados of boozy beverages. Best part? They don’t break the bank. Here’s a look at sessionable beer options from big brands that come at price points under INR 150.

In the history of all things heady, beer is deemed one of the oldest to be produced. Mesopotamia was the first to witness (and savour) a barley brew that dates back to the 5th millennium BC. Cut to several centuries later — to the present day — and a quick peek at the refrigerated section of alcohol stores will reveal a sea of bottles. Options range from crisp lagers to toasty stouts, complete with an eclectic set of flavour notes to boot. We’re talking chocolate, caramel, vanilla, grass, coffee, melon, citrus, the works.

Most quality choices will set one back by about INR 300-500, depending on the part of the country you live in. However, if you’re in the market for something more budget-friendly, there are plenty of beer options from some of the biggest names in the business that come at price points just under INR 150 (for a 330-500 ml serving). Best part? They’re as sessionable as they come. Here’s a look at a few that we’ve added to our drinking rotation.

Best beer options at price points under INR 150

Carlsberg Elephant Strong

Boasting Denmark’s finest brews, Carlsberg has a bottle for every occasion. Its highest-selling variant — Elephant Strong — is a full-bodied pilsner with an intense malt flavour and a touch of caramel. It pours golden, with every sip offering notes of melon, apple, nuts, and oak. The bitterness is well-balanced in this beer, making it a delightful option at its price point.

ABV: 7.2 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

Copter 7 Strong

Helmed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Copter 7 is one of the most buzzworthy beer brands in India. The Strong variant is a malty amber lager that’s bold and pours orange. Every sip comes with hints of caramel and toasted baked bread. Crisp and low in bitterness, this one is quite sessionable.

ABV: 4.8 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

White Rhino Lager

Popular amongst Indian beer aficionados, this brand boasts the country’s first craft brewery. As such, its bottles promise quality sips. The Lager is brewed with 100 percent two-row pilsner malt, hopped with only ‘noble’ varieties. Every sip is complex and elegant — as sessionable as they come.

ABV: 4.8 percent.

Price: INR 150 approx.

Susegado Dortmund Lager

A popular brand from the sunny sands of Goa, Susegado’s bottles promise a refreshing sipping experience. The Dortmund Lager variant is no exception. Full-bodied, crisp, and smooth — it’s reminiscent of a tropical summer vacation.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

Simba Wit

One of the biggest names in the homegrown beer business, Simba boasts flavourful sips. The Belgian Wit rendition is full-bodied and pours golden with a fluffy head. Every sip offers notes of coriander, lemongrass, and orange peel. As crisp and fruity as they come — this one comes with a hit of spice that makes it quite delightful to savour.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 140 approx.

Kingfisher Premium

An icon when it comes to all things brewed in India, Kingfisher has several wallet-friendly sips on offer. The Premium variant flies off of shelves and is one of the most popular bar orders in the country. And for good reason. It pours a mellow golden with a white head. Every sip is hoppy with bready, grassy, floral notes. The finish, meanwhile, is light. If that doesn’t spell sessionable we don’t know what does.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: INR 130 approx.

Tuborg Green Beer

A popular name in beer circles, Tuborg promises to be the life of any party. The Green rendition is a bottom-fermented lager that’s brewed to ensure a refreshing, mellow flavour with notes of roasted cereal and flowers. Medium rich, the finish comes with a moderate bitterness.

ABV: 4.6 percent

Price: INR 130 approx.

Bira 91 Boom

A household name in India, Bira 91 is home to the country’s most eclectic bottles. The Boom rendition is a rich, malty Munich lager that comes with the combination of two-row and caramel malts. The hops balance out the malt in this one. Crisp, with a hint of sweetness and medium bitterness — this one’s a breeze to savour.

ABV: 7 percent

Price: INR 120 approx.

Bad Monkey

Rounding out this list is a wild card of a brew that’s recently found a place in the drinking habits of beer aficionados of the country. Behind every bottle is a secret recipe that involves adding hops, esters, and aromatics to the malt. The medium-bodied number pours golden and has a lager-like aroma. Every sip comes with a strong finish, without any of the lingering bitterness that strong beers are known for.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: INR 100 approx.

Drink responsibly!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock