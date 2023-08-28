Take a shot at tequila with these best options in India under INR 5000

Singing with subtle spice and crisp caramel-like characteristics, agave spirits are Mexico’s gift to the world. Their versatility makes them a delight to savour — whether stirred into elegant margaritas or paired with some lime and salt. Best part? Owning a bottle doesn’t have to be a wallet-emptying endeavour. Here’s our pick of the best tequila options under INR 5,000.

The spirit of choice for many bartenders around the world, tequila has slowly found its way into the drinking habits of Indians over the past few years. Now more than ever before, shot glasses feature agave goodness over the otherwise popular vodka and Martinis are being swapped for Micheladas and Margaritas. This, in part, could be courtesy of the libation’s versatility — delicious in cocktails, marinades, and on-the-rocks rituals as well as its low-calorie characteristic. Not to mention, many celebrities have hopped on the train, with some like Nick Jonas even releasing their own labels. This beverage is exclusive to Mexico — produced through a process where the cores of agave plants (called pina) are roasted in industrial ovens before being distilled in copper pots.

Those bottled immediately are labelled Blanco and those aged for a few years in oak barrels are called Anejo. Meanwhile, those distilled and aged for a few months are called Reposado while those that contain only about 50 percent of the plant are called Mixto (translated, mixed). Each comes with its own set of flavour notes — often leaning towards the more premium price points. However, a few renowned brands offer bottles that are easy on the wallet. While these work like a charm in mixed creations, your mileage may vary with neat endeavours. With that in mind, here’s a look at the best tequila options under INR 5,000.

Best tequila bottles in India under INR 5,000

Sauza Gold

With over 145 years of crafting experience to its name, Casa Sauza is home to the most exciting agave bottles. Its Gold iteration lives up to this reputation. It features 51 percent agave and pours a sparkling amber-gold. Every sip is deep, with notes of sweet caramel and pepper. On the nose are hints of hibiscus and blue agave. The finish is medium-bodied and sweet.

Price: INR 4,700 approx.

Dos Flamos Oro Tequila

For over a century, La Cofradia has been crafting the finest bottles — complete with quality agave and age-old distillation techniques. The brand is a nod to a folklore about soulmates, with the volcano on the label symbolising passionate love. Dos Flamos Oro Tequila lives up to this reputation. Every sip of this spirit is rich and reminiscent of pepper, smoke, cinnamon, and vanilla. On the nose are hints of citrus and spice.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

El Jimador Reposado

Since 1994, El Jimador has been crafting quality tequilas through the most meticulous production processes. Their Reposado features hand-harvested blue weber agave that’s naturally fermented before being distilled. It’s then aged in handmade American oak barrels for two months. The payoff? A golden pour that offers hints of toasted wood, spices, and vanilla on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of toasted hazelnuts. The finish is soft, long, and smooth.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

With a production reputation that dates as far back as 1795 and several awards to its name — Jose Cuervo is one of the most popular names in the world of tequila. Especial Silver is one of the brand’s fastest-selling bottles. Smooth, crisp, and clear — every sip offers notes of caramel, fresh herbs, agave, fruit, vanilla, black pepper. The finish, meanwhile, is mild and satisfying.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Camino Real Gold Tequila

The brand of choice for most bartenders — Camino Real Gold is a dependable choice. The name ‘Camino’ translates to ‘high’ in Spanish — a nod to the agave behind this libation, which is grown in fields at 2,000 m above sea level. The spirit is then aged in oak barrels. The payoff? A golden-amber pour that offers notes of caramel, blue agave, and cane molasses in every sip. The finish, meanwhile, is fresh and slightly bitter-sweet.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are the top 5 tequilas?

Patron, Jose Cuervo, El Jimador, and 1800 are some of the best tequila brands in India.

2. Which tequila is rated best?

Jose Cuervo, El Jimador, Patron, and 1800 are some of the best tequila brands in India.

3. What kind of tequila is the smoothest?

Bottles by Patron and 1800 are said to be some of the smoothest in the tequila world.

4. What’s the most expensive tequila?

The world’s most expensive tequila is Ley Tequila 925 Diamante at USD 3.5 million (INR 29 crore approx.)