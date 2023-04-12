Craft the best Highball this summer with these quality bottles of whiskey

Sweltering summers call for tall, ice-filled glasses of fizz and booze. Dubbed the ‘Highball,’ this classic drink is an indispensable part of bar menus and the repertoire of aficionados and mixologists alike. And if you’re keen on giving it a shot (pun intended) at home, the key is to find the right malt. Here’s our pick of the best whiskey options for this refresher.

As with most classic concoctions, the origin story of the Highball is highly debated. However, there’s consensus on its complexity and deliciousness. American author F Scott Fitzgerald was believed to have given the drink its first taste of popularity when he mentioned it in The Great Gatsby, 1925. However, as per numerous records, it’s Japan that consolidated its place in the cocktail canon. The story goes that tall glasses of ice, Scotch, and soda gained popularity in Japan in the 1950s – post World War II – with businessmen opting for the combination at newly-opened Tory bars. Fast forward a few decades and most establishments – from old-school watering holes to swanky fine-dining establishments – feature the beverage on their menus.

In Japan, one part amber, four parts soda water, and a citrus twist are treated with incredible reverence – most bartenders coming up with their own unique renditions and using the most exquisite set of ingredients. And with the growth of Japanese smoke and oak, this symbol of the country’s drinking culture has now found takers across the globe. However, despite its simplicity, the imbiber demands attention to proportions and components – from the glass to the amber. The best whiskey options – experts note – are delicate drams from Scotland and Japan. However, American bourbons as well as blends work just as well if you’re keen on something with a sweeter, spicier hit. Here’s a look at a few that are widely used for a Highball.

Check out our complete guide to whiskies in India

Best whiskey options for the perfect sip of the classic Highball

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Perhaps one of the most popular options across bars in Japan for a Highball – this is a delicious blend of 10 malt and grain ambers from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. Every sip is also underlined by five different cask types and the 24-faceted bottle represents the country’s different seasons. It pours amber and offers notes of orange peel, white chocolate, butter, caramelised dates, and wood on the palate. On the nose are hints of honey, lychee, rosemary, sandalwood, and rose. As delicate as they come, this approachable option makes for the breeziest Highballs.

Price: INR 18,300 approx.

Bowmore 12 Year Old

One of the most perfectly balanced single malts in the dram world, Bowmore 12-Year-Old comes from Islay’s first distillery. It pours a warm amber and is complex with notes of lemon, dark chocolate, and sweet honey – all with a certain peaty smokiness. The finish is long and mellow. As approachable as they come, this is a popular option for slightly smoky Highballs.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Glenmorangie 10-Year-Old

First released over 175 years ago – The Original is believed to have established Glenmorangie’s reputation for innovative and smooth drams. Twice distilled in the tallest stills in Scotland, it pours a pale gold and boasts a delicate, fruity character. Aged for 10 years in ex-Bourbon American white oak casks, every sip comes with notes of ripe peaches and vanilla. The finish is clean, with hints of orange lingering. The brand’s recipe – which pays homage to its long-term mascot the giraffe – recommends a squeeze of fresh orange as well

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon

A popular bourbon in connoisseur circles – this bottle comes from a brand that’s been in the business of malts for over 50 years. The top of the bottle is dipped in signature red wax by hand and is an icon in its own right. The dram pours a deep amber with every sip being reminiscent of vanilla and fruit. On the nose are hints of caramel and the finish is subtle and smooth. Considering its approachable, mellow-sweet quality, it works brilliantly in a Highball. The official recipe calls for the addition of orange peel.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Suntory Toki

Introduced to the world of malts by the oldest distillery in Japan – Suntory Toki features a blend of whiskies from three distilleries, namely Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. On the nose are hints of soft orchard fruits, peppermint, thyme, and honey. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of green apple, melon, pink grapefruit, toasted almonds, vanilla, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, comes with a touch of ginger and white pepper. Its mellow, floral quality makes it the perfect addition to a Highball, especially when garnished with citrus. The distillery’s official recipe recommends adding lemon peel and using a chilled glass, which enhances the flavour of the concoction and brings out the fullness of the whisky.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Johnnie Walker Black Label

The name behind some of the world’s finest blended Scotch whiskies – Johnnie Walker’s malts are a go-to for many bartenders. The Black Label – an award-winning amber – makes for refreshing Highballs. Complex and rich, it features Scottish malt and grain whiskies that have been matured for over 12 years. On the palate are notes of sweet vanilla, smoke, creamy toffee, oak, and dark fruits.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

DEWAR’S Japanese Smooth

The new kid on the malt block – DEWAR’S Japanese Smooth fuses Scotch with Japan’s finesse.

Every bottle features double-aged Scotch whisky that is finished in 200-year-old Japanese Mizunara oak casks. The payoff? A smooth subtly floral sip with notes of sandalwood, plum, toasted grain, and cinnamon. On the nose are hints of citrus and the finish is sweet and reminiscent of red fruits. If that doesn’t make it one of the best whiskey choices for a Japanese Highball, we don’t know what does.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock