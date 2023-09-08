Best bottles of whiskey under INR 1500 for a wallet-friendly on-the-rocks ritual

Most grain-based, fermented and wood-aged libations cost the earth. That said, there are plenty of bottles with labels featuring prices under INR 1500 — from classic big-brand numbers to unique pours that are whiskey aficionados’ best-kept secrets. We take a look at a few that are worth the addition to your home bar. A bargain never tasted this smooth.

In a country as deeply passionate about its malts like India, there’s no dearth of bottles to choose from. A quick visit to a liquor store will reveal the most exquisite expressions — from top-shelf single malts to handcrafted bourbons. Stir in long maturation periods and low production numbers and owning a bottle often involves shelling out a pretty penny. However, if you’re in the market for everyday sips — a few big brands promise quality ambers that won’t break the bank. We’re talking bold notes — spicy, sweet, smoky, the works — from the best in the whiskey business that are under INR 1500. Here’s looking at a few delicious recommendations for your home bar.

Best bottles of whiskey under INR 1500

Roulette Premium Whisky

In the business of malts since 1996, John Distilleries is home to some of the most popular Indian whiskeys — with Paul John single malts being its crowning glory. Roulette is a unique expression by the company that embodies the risk that comes with its eponymous casino game. The bold blended number features high quality Indian grains, making it one of the best whiskey options under INR 1500. Matured in ex-bourbon casks, every sip of this amber sings with notes of fruit, honey, vanilla, and smoke. The finish is long and creamy.

Price: INR 1,500 approx.

Maqintosh Silver Edition Whisky

Having helmed the single malt revolution in India, Amrut Distilleries is one of the most iconic names in the whiskey business. Home to award-winning expressions, connoisseurs around the world rave about the brand. Its wallet-friendly blended amber — produced to mark 25 years of production — lives up to this reputation. It comes with no age statement, features barley from the Himalayas, and fuses Amrut’s smooth single malts with in-house grain whiskies. On the nose are hints of spice and nuts. Every sip is reminiscent of vanilla, clove, ginger, cardamom, and honey. The finish lingers. It also has a distinct peated smoke quality, a rare experience for a dram at this price point.

Price: INR 1,400 approx.

Oaksmith Gold International Blended Whisky

The Japanese are known to craft the most exquisite, smooth sips. Fusing this finesse with Indian sensibilities is this unique name that’s regarded India’s first international blended whiskey brand. At the helm of affairs is Shinji Fukuyo — Chief Blender at Suntory — who also shaped Yamazaki and Hibiki expressions. No surprises why Oaksmith Gold is highly regarded by experts. It features a rare blend of grain spirits, Scotch Malts, and Kentucky Straight Bourbon — with some libations coming in from distilleries that are over 200 years old. It pours a rich gold with hints of fruit and smoke on the nose. Every sip is mellow yet full-bodied, with notes of wood. The finish, meanwhile, is clean and smooth.

Price: INR 1,400 approx.

The Famous Grouse

Dubbed Scotland’s favourite whisky for over 40 years — The Famous Grouse was first crafted in 1860 and features the country’s national game bird on the bottle. It comes with a blend of whiskies including exquisite expressions like The Macallan and Highland Park. The amber is filtered at high temperatures for richness and rested longer for smoothness. The payoff? A golden pour with hints of candied fruits, shortbread, and citrus on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of dried fruit, cinnamon, ginger, and oak. The finish is as smooth as they come. No surprises why this whiskey stands amonst the best options under INR 1500.

Price: INR 1,400 approx.

Oaken Glow Premium Whisky

Crafted in Scotland and bottled in India — this expression won a bronze at the 2021 London Spirits Competition. And for good reason, it features smooth aged Scotch from the historical Dalmunach Distillery in the Highlands. Distilled in copper stills and then aged in seasoned oak casks, the amber also features fine Indian grain spirits. There’s a certain ‘glow’ to the pour and every sip sings with the smokiness of peat. According to the experts at the London Spirits Competition, this libation is light and fruity on the nose with hints of coconut, butterscotch, and banana. On the palate is a touch of cacao and oak.

Price: INR 1,300 approx

Golfer’s Shot

Popular in connoisseur circles, this whiskey promises to give one a taste of ‘the good life.’ Matured in handcrafted oak casks, the bold number pours a warm golden-amber. The nose is complex, with hints of dried fruits and spices. This is best experienced in a tulip-shaped glass that’s narrow at the top, allowing the aromas to shine through. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of dark chocolate, smoke, and flowers. The finish is strong, with a touch of smoke.

Price: INR 1,200 approx.

Highbury Classic Whisky

Born and bottled in Goa, this exceptional whiskey promises a smooth sipping experience. It fuses imported malt spirits with grain spirits and is aged in double-charred wood. The payoff? A rich, full-bodied libation with notes of grain, caramel, peat, and berries on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, delights with hints of raisins, stone fruits, cinnamon spice, vanilla, and oak. The finish is harmonious with lingering touches of pepper, honey, and smoke.

Price: INR 900 approx.

Rockford Reserve

Rounding out this list is a bottle that consistently features in experts’ lists of the best budget whiskeys in the market. Rockford Reserve merges the finest oak-aged Scottish malts with quality charcoal-filtered Indian grain spirits. The payoff? A deep gold pour with a warm, well-rounded nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is smooth, mellow, and complex, with a soft sweetness and notes of oak and fruit. The finish is clean and long.

Price: INR 900 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy brand/Shutterstock