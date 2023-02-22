Raising a toast to India’s best bars for some good old-fashioned whisky sipping

Featuring shelves with the most exquisite single malts and menus with a delicious set of Prohibition-era classics – the country’s taste for oak and smoke has been catered to by the most exciting watering holes. We’re sipping our way through the best bars in India for whisky aficionados.

India was recently revealed to have imported a whopping 219 million bottles of Scotch whisky in 2022. With this, it outdrank France to be the world’s largest market for the amber. However, this barely scratches the surface of the country’s long-lasting tryst with all things malt which has – over the years – paved the way for award-winning homegrown blends and experimentative expressions. Not to mention, an inflow of the most acclaimed brands from across the globe. In fact, walk into a liquor store and you’re bound to find the whisky aisle teeming with coveted bottles, complete with labels spotlighting long ageing periods and eclectic flavour notes.

However, you don’t have to bag every one of the above-stated bottles – and empty out your wallet in the process – to get a sip of it all. Some of the country’s finest establishments have done the homework for you, stocking up on malts that truly elevate an on-the-rocks experience. From the first ever licensed space in Mumbai to a contemporary cocktail spot – some of the best bars in India cater to discerning whisky drinkers. Here’s looking at a few that have been on our radar.

Best bars in India for drinkers who are always buzzed about whisky hour

Bar 101, Pune

Dark-wood details, plush leather recliners, and soft light set the tone for a quality amber-sipping experience over at the JW Marriott Pune. Featured here – as the name suggests – are over 101 whiskies from around the world – North American to Japanese. We’ve got our eyes on The John Walker that’s chosen from a reserve of over seven million casks. The menus for single malts, Speysides, Blended Scotches, Bourbons, and homegrown expressions are extensive as well. This could be why the space won the gold certification at the Whisky Bars of the World 2012. The only thing to make the experience more classic – a collection of exquisite cigars and delicious hors d’oeuvres. Need we say more?

Address: Senapati Bapat Rd, Laxmi Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra

Contact: +91 91686 24930

The Library Bar, Bangalore

Located within The Leela Palace Bengaluru – The Library Bar is an elegant space for an on-the-rocks ritual with a single malt. Underlined by leather and dark wood details – there’s a certain opulence to this space that’s only elevated by its collection of rare whiskies – Laphroaig 25 Years, Glenfiddich 26 Years, Ballantine 30 Years , Glenlivet 25 Years, John Walker & Sons King George V Blended Scotch Whisky. We’ve got our eyes on the Talisker 30 Years – a limited edition smoky-sweet number that has only 3000 other bottles of its kind. Combine these with an extensive single malts as well as cocktail menu and you’ve got yourself an experience to remember.

Address: Lobby level, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, 23, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 89517 74424

The Harbour Bar, Mumbai

Couched in The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai – The Harbour Bar is Mumbai’s first licensed bar. Leather details, pastel-red upholstery, jazz music, and low lighting set the mood for whisky sipping – which includes rare bottles like The Glenlivet XXV 25 Years Old, Ballantine’s 30 Years Old, and Glenfiddich 26 Years Old. The Glenmorangie Signet here is believed to be one of the distillery’s oldest, most unique expressions. Besides these, their single malts and blended Scotch collection is quite impressive. As are the cocktails – which are reminiscent of the Prohibition Era. Options include Into The Wood with bourbon, spiced honey, and almond liqueur as well as Berty’s Rob Roy with Chivas Regal 18 Years Old and raw mangoes. Need we say more?

Address: The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Mumbai

Contact: +91 22666 53366

Bombay High, Mumbai

One of the most popular spots in Mumbai for whisky aficionados, Bombay High’s ambiance is a potpourri of prints, dark colours, lounge chairs, and mellow lighting. The menu features an extensive selection of single malts – Islands, Lowlands, Highlands, Speyside, Indian as well as Scotch, American, and Canadian options. This includes rare finds like the Glenfiddich Rare Collection 40 Year Old, Dalmore 40 Year Old, and Girvan Lowlands. If cocktails are more your speed, give the signature Smoked & Roll with whisky, jaggery syrup, coconut vinegar, and angostura bitters a go. When in doubt, ask the knowledgeable staff for recommendations.

Address: ITC Maratha, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Contact: +91 22283 03030

Rick’s, New Delhi

Named after the star of Casablanca – this chic spot in the capital boasts of the most exclusive whiskies. We’re talking John Walker, The Macallan 21 Year Old, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label King George V Edition. This is complemented by their range of Highland, Speyside, Islay, Lowland, Blended, Japanese, American, and Irish whiskeys. There’s plenty of Indian sips – Paul John, Rampur, Amrut – to go around as well. Cocktails here feature the unique American Breakfast with bourbon and prosecco as well as classics like Whiskey Sour, Old Fashioned, and Manhattan. Combine this with jazz music and delicious bites and you’ve got yourself an experience worth writing about. The serving size here is a standard 30 ml.

Address: Taj Mahal, Number One Mansingh Road, New Delhi

Contact: +91 11665 13246

Rubicon Bar and Cigar Lounge, Gurgaon

Couched in a corner of the elegant Leela Ambience Gurugram – Rubicon Bar and Cigar Lounge is the quintessential whisky bar. The ambiance is underlined by warm wood and maroon details, which often play host to jazz bands. Rare finds here include The John Walker Old, Glenfiddich 50 Year Old, Ballantine’s 30 Years Old, Glenfarclas 25 Years Old, and Chivas Regal 25 Years Old. These are complemented by an extensive set of Highland, Speyside, American, Irish, Canadian, Japanes, and Islay malts as well as cocktails like Whiskey Sour and Old Fashioned. Also featured here are unique single cask single malt options. There’s also an exclusive cigar lounge here with humidor cabinets to truly round out the experience. When in doubt, ask the experienced bartenders to guide the way.

Address: The Leela Ambience, Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Contact: +91 97175 96088

The Cheroot Malt & Cigar Lounge, Chennai

Quenching Chennai’s thirst for single malts – The Cheroot Malt & Cigar Lounge in ITC Grand Chola is one of the best whisky bars in India. The name derives from ‘suruttu,’ the Tamil term for filterless cylindrical rolls of tobacco leaves. On the menu are the most eclectic set of whiskies – especially single malts – that pair deliciously with their selection of cigars. Have the staff guide you through the process as you dig into delicious bites and sink into their leather furniture. The ambiance is marked by their barrel-vault ceiling, creative cocktails, and laid back vibe. Need we say more?

Address: ITC Grand Chola, 63, Mount Rd, Little Mount, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Contact: +91 44222 00000

