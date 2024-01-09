From a sweet-smoky sip with centuries-old legacy to a light number that has featured in James Bond movies — there are as many bottles of blended scotch (by best-selling brands, no less) as there are aficionados of whisky. We’re sipping our way through a few that will only set you back by INR 3500.

Although single malts are deemed the creme-de-la-creme of the scotch world — it’s blended numbers from renowned brands that have long dominated sales. The picturesque European nation of Scotland is deemed the inventor of the latter — with about 90 percent of the bottles from its many distilleries falling within this category of usquebaugh.

An amalgamation of malt and grain numbers from various sources, these drams are believed to possess a consistent character. As such, they’re quite popular — featuring in James Bond movies, bagging awards, and selling out bottles by the millions. Best part? They don’t break the bank. Here’s a look at some smooth blended scotch whisky options by top brands that come at price points under INR 3500.

Big brand blended scotch bottles under INR 3500 for your bar

Ballantine’s 12 Year Old

With a whisky making legacy that dates back to 1827 — the Ballantine’s brand is home to some of the finest blended scotch numbers in the world. The smooth 12-year-old expression lives up to this reputation. It features a delicious fusion of malts that are at their peak and hail from five popular scotch regions — including Highlands, Islay, Lowlands, and Speyside. The payoff? A golden-honey pour that offers whiffs of honey, oak, and vanilla right at the outset . Every sip is refreshing and floral. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: INR 3500 approx.

Teacher’s Origin

For over 175 years, Teacher’s has been producing delicious drams. Today, it’s one of the most popular blended scotch whisky brands. The Origin rendition pays tribute to its eponymous founder William Teacher — who believed that higher malt proportions were synonymous with a smoother finish. As such, the amber is aged in traditional 18th century quarter casks and features 65 percent malt. On the nose are whiffs of fruit, toffee, and smoke. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of wood, spice, and peat. The finish is sweet, lingering with earthen hints.

Price: INR 3400 approx.

Black & White Blended Scotch

A common sight across bars in India — this delicious number promises Scotland’s finest ingredients. Full-bodied and creamy — this bended number is aged for three years and features 60-65 percent grain whiskies including Cameronbridge and Port Dundas. The payoff? A pale gold pour that offers notes of honey, vanilla, peat, fruits, nuts, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet. This one’s a pop-culture favourite — the bottle having featured in movies like Moonraker (James Bond), Father Goose and La Dolce Vita. It’s also known as the go-to for physicist Richard Feynman and American actor Deann Paul Martin.

Price: INR 3000 approx.

Johnnie Walker Blonde

Home to the world’s best scotch whisky — Johnnie Walker is a popular brand that promises the smoothest sips. The Blonde expression is a departure from the deep and intense notes of its classic iteration and caters to a younger demographic of malt enthusiasts. Aged in first-fill American oak casks, this one’s well-rounded and quite fruity. This, courtesy of the soft and approachable Speyside-style whiskies from Cardhu. Every sip sings with notes of lemon pepper, clove, peaches, orange marmalade, and caramel. The finish, meanwhile, is long.

Price: INR 2900 approx.

J&B Rare

Dubbed one of the best-selling blended scotch whiskies in the world — this delicious number features 42 of the finest single malt and grain ambers from Speyside, Scotland. Smokey and complex, it pours light — with whiffs of grass and nuts right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of spice, fruit salad, and cereal.

Price: INR 2500 approx.

The Famous Grouse

Rounding out this list is a delicious sip that’s held the title of ‘Scotland’s favourite’ for decades. First crafted in 1860, this blended scotch whisky features a blend of the finest malts and grain numbers — then filtered at high temperatures for richness and rested long for smoothness. The payoff? A bright and golden pour with whiffs of shortbread, candied fruits, and citrus right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, offers notes of dried fruit, cinnamon, and oak. The finish is smooth.

Price: INR 2100 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which scotch is costly in India?

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1996 (INR 1,05,537 approx.) and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old (INR 73,750 approx.) are amongst the most expensive scotch whiskies in India.

– Which is the cheapest scotch in India?

Grants Distinction (INR 630), The Glenwalk Scotch (INR 1599), and Lucifer Gold (INR 1900 approx.) are amongst the cheapest scotch whiskies in India.