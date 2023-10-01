Best bottles of blended whiskey for your home bar, based on your zodiac sign

Marked by a fusion of the finest malts, age statements, cask types, and production techniques — blended whiskeys are as smooth and exquisite as their single-distillery counterparts. That said, zeroing in on a bottle that’s worth the investment can be an exercise in exhaustion. Our recommendation? Turning to the cosmos. Here’s a look at the perfect pick for each zodiac sign.

Across the world, bars and restaurants turn to bottles labelled ‘blended’ for their whiskey cocktails. These are best described as a combination of two or more expressions — typically malts and grains — from various sources. Distillers often play with flavours and textures — with a focus on fusing the best characteristics of each amber. The payoff of this approach? The most delicious sips with tasting notes and aromas that are quite distinct from other types of usquebaugh.

Although the Scots are credited for this form of dram, most countries have their own set of options, making them as ubiquitous as they are delicious. Narrowing down on the perfect pick, hence, can get tricky. A fun workaround? Taking cues from the cosmos. Considering our zodiac signs spotlight our most dominant traits — influencing our choices in career, love, and everything in between — they might just be an ideal filter to discover a bottle that’s bound to be the pride and joy of your bar. Here’s a look at what the stars have to say.

The ideal blended whiskey to invest in, zodiac edition

Aries: The Spice Tree

Aries is known to be courageous and impulsive. The ideal blended whiskey for those born under this sign would have to be one that packs enough of a punch to match their spunk. Enter, The Spice Tree. Aged in custom-made French and American oak casks and featuring Highland malts — this is a rich, intense, and toasty whiskey. On the nose are hints of dried herbs, vanilla, and pepper. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of ginger biscuits, cloves, and toffee. The finish is big, with a hit of spice that complements the zesty personality of this bold fire sign.

Price: INR 13,000 approx.

Taurus: Chivas XV

Taurus is known to be steady, grounded, and a connoisseur of all things luxury. As one of the biggest names in the premium whiskey game, expressions by Chivas Regal — particularly XV — mirror this sign’s elegance and dependability. Featuring the finest 15-year-old ambers that are finished in French oak casks, this blended number offers notes of orange marmalade, sultanas, ginger, honey, peach, caramel toffee, stewed apples, and honey. This lends it a certain warmth that this comfort-seeking sign would enjoy.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Gemini: Johnnie Walker Blonde

Geminis are known to be free-spirited and social. The bright and breezy Johnnie Walker Blonde perfectly complements this sign’s liveliness. Aged in first-fill American oak casks and featuring whiskeys frm Cardhu — this blended number is fruity and smooth. Perfect for citrus mixers and other cocktails, its approachability caters to a younger generation of malt enthusiasts — something this sprightly air sign could get behind. Not to mention, it rules the roost at sundowners, which is exactly where you’re likely to find the vibrant and fun-loving Geminis.

Cancer: Woodburns Whisky

Cancers are known to be sensitive and affectionate. The warm, indulgent quality of Woodburns would make this comfort-seeking sign feel right at home. The blended number from Fullarton Distilleries features indigenous ingredients, with ambers aged in handcrafted charred oak barrels. The payoff? A dark pour that offers notes of wood, smoke, and dark chocolate on the nose. Every sip is nutty and subtly sweet. The bottle hails from tropical Goa and the whisky channels the warmth of a cosy night in — music to this sea-loving, homebody water sign.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Leo: Royal Salute 21 Year Old

Leos are known to be connoisseurs of all things luxurious and traditional. Nothing less than the iconic Royal Salute 21 — featuring a fusion of the finest whiskies — would do for this sign with high standards. Every sip of this blended Scotch whiskey is sophisticated — singing with notes of spices, citrus, hazelnut, and marmalade. On the nose are hints of sweet pears, vanilla, orange, sherry, smoke, autumn flowers, and oak. The expression was created to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the bottle features a sapphire glaze that’s reminiscent of the gems on the Imperial State Crown — an aristocratic touch that this regal sign and king of the cosmic jungle would appreciate.

Price: INR 25,000 approx.

Virgo: Ballantine’s 17 Year Old

Virgos are known to be hardworking and pragmatic. Ballantine’s 17-Year-Old mirrors the dependability and sophistication of this earth sign. The full-bodied blended whiskey pours a clear golden and offers notes of smooth vanilla, smoke, and oak on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with hints of honey and spicy liquorice. The finish, meanwhile, is long, smooth, and sweet with a hit of spice. This one’s complex and layered, just like Virgos. Not to mention, it hails from a brand that’s home to the world’s highest-selling Scotches and is hailed by experts like whiskey critic Jim Murray — making it a classic choice for this quality-seeking earth sign.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Libra: Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Libras are known to be affable, sophisticated, and balanced. Hibiki Japanese Harmony is as elegant, harmonious, and popular as this air sign. A blend of 10 malt and grain whiskies from Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita — this delicious number features five different cask types. It pours amber and offers notes of rose, honey, rosemary, and sandalwood on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of white chocolate, butter, caramelised dates, orange peel, and wood. The finish is tender with a touch of brown sugar and white grape. A sweet choice for the pleasant Libras.

Price: INR 18,000 approx.

Scorpio: D’Yavol Blended Malt Scotch

Scorpios are known to be passionate and forthright. D’Yavol Blended Malt Scotch whiskey is as bold, intense, and complex as this water sign. It fuses eight distinctive single malts from Speyside, Highland, Lowland, and Island regions — half of which are aged for four years in tawny port and rare madeira casks — with peated single malts. The payoff? A layered, rich number with a velvety mouthfeel that sings with notes of toffee, spice, vanilla, honey, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is long and satisfying. Every sip packs a punch — something the adventurous Scorpio would appreciate.

Price: INR 10,000 approx.

Sagittarius: Monkey Shoulder

Sagittarius is known to be fun-loving and independent. Those born under this sign would find a kindred spirit in the popular and wild Monkey Shoulder. Featuring a blend of three Speyside whiskeys, this amber offers notes of zesty orange, honey, vanilla, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is spicy. This whiskey is straightforward, vibrant, and spunky — all while being complex — just like this fire sign. Besides, as an approachable expression, it’s the perfect fit at parties, which is exactly where Sagittarius shines.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Capricorn: Dewar’s The Signature 25 Year Old

Capricorns are known to be practical, hardworking, and luxury-loving. For those born under this sign, Dewar’s The Signature 25 Year Old is an elegant, classic choice. Known for its double-aged blend, this blended Scotch is marked by six months of ageing in oak casks after the initial maturation and blending. The payoff? A refined sip with hints of vanilla, honey, and nuts. The finish, meanwhile, is velvety and long. The brand sits at the top of the whiskey world’s most popular names, with this particular expression being award-winning and one of its most coveted — making it a sound investment for this long-term thinking earth sign.

Price: INR 28,000 approx.

Aquarius: J&B Rare

Aquarius is known to be progressive, outgoing, and quirky. J&B rare — a common sight across bars and restaurants around the world — is as popular and unique as this social butterfly of a sign that marches to the beat of its own drum. The best-selling number is a fusion of 42 single malts and grain whiskeys — the finest of Speyside. As such, every sip sings with notes of fruit salad, spice, and cereal. On the nose are whiffs of nuts and grass. Breezy while being complex — just like this air sign — this is as approachable as a whiskey can get.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Pisces: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Pisces is known to be sensitive and imaginative. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is as sweet and indulgent as those born under this sign. The award-winning amber — a fusion of malt and grain whiskeys — is aged in ex-bourbon barrels and American rum casks and rested for 12 months. This gives every sip a distinctly smooth, sweet, and woody quality. Every sip sings with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and lemon curd. On the nose are hints of orange blossom, apple pie, blackberries, rose petals, and all spice. The finish is creamy. This is an inviting, bright bottle that will make Pisces feel right at home.

Price: INR 7,600 approx.

Cheers!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is a blended whiskey?

Blended whiskeys are best understood as a combination of two or more expressions — typically malts and grains — from various sources.

2. What is the difference between whiskey and blended whiskey?

Blended whiskey is a type of whiskey.