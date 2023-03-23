Add a touch of sweetness to your malt stash with these bottles of fruity whisky

Some of the whisky world’s smoothest sips come bursting with fruity notes of apples, oranges, berries, peaches, and pears. Whether you enjoy your on-the-rocks ritual with a dash of sweetness or are just starting out on your malt journey, these bottles are worth a shot.

From bourbons to blends – malts are often associated with notes of spice, oak, and smoke. These rather strong flavour characteristics – most experts and connoisseurs note – give ambers the reputation of being an acquired taste. Those who are new to this world, enjoy their concoctions with a touch of confection, or prefer a more mellow sipping experience are recommended options that are aged in wine casks (cabernet sauvignon or sherry), made with a higher percentage of malted barley and a low percentage of rye, blended with tropical ingredients, or distilled in a manner to bring out notes of citrus. This mellows out the intensity of the spirit, making it ideal to have neat and allowing it to enhance the sweetness of a cocktail. Here’s a look at bottles of fruity whisky that are on our radar.

Make every whisky-sipping experience sweet with these fruity options

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Perhaps one of the most iconic names in the world of whisky, The Macallan promises an exceptional sipping experience. The single malt is aged for 18 years in American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks. The payoff? A fruity malt that has notes of dried fruit and rich orange on the nose. This is balanced by hints of ginger, clove, and nutmeg. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of citrus, rich raisin, sultanas, caramel, vanilla, and wood. The finish, meanwhile, is warm with a lingering hint of sweet orange.

Price: INR 74,000 approx.

The Yamazaki Distillers Reserve

Few single malts are as mellow, smooth, and delicate as those from Japan. These follow the Scotch tradition of double distilling malted barley. The Yamazaki distillery is one of the finest in this regard, with plenty of experience to its name. The amber is aged in Mizunara, Bordeaux wine, and sherry casks. The payoff? A rich red berry – raspberry, currants, cherry – flavour, with notes of white peach, strawberry, coconut, and spice. The finish is long, with a sweet spice and vanilla. There’s a distinct depth of flavour in this whisky, courtesy of the ageing process and balance of sweet and spice.

Price: INR 18,000 approx.

Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Home to some of the whisky world’s most unconventional and flavourful malts – Teeling promises a smooth savouring experience. This particular expression’s fruity character comes from being finished in casks of five wines. The Sherry brings notes of red berry and the Port adds hints of stone fruits, plum, and apricot. The Madeira brings hints of ginger while White Burgundy offers pineapple and passionfruit. The Cabernet Sauvignon adds notes of red berry. Every sip is also reminiscent of melon, figs, lemon, dried fruit, citrus, vanilla, cloves, toffee, and wood. This amber is both complex and balanced, with a long finish.

Price: INR 12,000 approx.

Glenmorangie 10-Year-Old

Glenmorangie is home to some of the whisky world’s most innovative, smooth drams. The original – which was first released over 175 years ago – lives up to this reputation. It’s distilled twice in the tallest stills in Scotland – which give it a delicate, fruity, citrusy character. It’s then aged for 10 years in ex-Bourbon American white oak casks, which give it notes of rich, ripe peaches and vanilla. The malt pours a pale gold and has a clean finish with notes of orange lingering. The sweetness of fruit is well balanced by mellow vanilla.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

The name behind some of the world’s best-selling single malts – Glenfiddich deserves a spot in every whisky collection. The 12-year-old expression is aged in American bourbon, Spanish sherry, and oak barrels. This – along with the high-cut point distillation technique of the brand – gives the whisky a rich, bright fruity character. Every sip is reminiscent of fresh fruit and pear with hints of creamy butterscotch and oak. The finish is long, smooth, and mellow.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Amrut Intermediate Sherry

The brand that helmed the single malt revolution in India is home to some of the world’s most coveted bottles. The Intermediate Sherry expression features amber that’s first matured in bourbon casks, transferred to sherry, and back again to bourbon – akin to a sherry sandwich. The payoff? A fruity whisky with notes of moist cake, spice, dried fruit, juicy sultanas, marzipan, and chocolate. There’s also hints of bitter orange that elevate the dram. The finish, meanwhile, is long and elegant.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

Home to classic Speyside malts and some of the oldest Scotches – Glenlivet is the world’s second largest single-malt brand. It also has a reputation for producing fruity whisky. The 12-year-old expression lives up to it. Aged in European and American oak casks, it’s well balanced and smooth. Every sip is reminiscent of summer fruits like pineapple, peaches, apples, citrus, and pears with hints of vanilla, cinamon, nutmeg, spring flowers, honey, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is long and warm with hints of ginger and hazelnut.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Glengoyne 12 Year Old

Home to unpeated Highland single malts that are matured in the Lowlands, Glengoyne boasts quality sips, underlined by barley that’s dried by air and never peat. The 12 year expression offers notes of toffee apples, overripe grapes, and orange in every sip – complete with hints of cinnamon, vanilla, coconut milk, oak, chocolate, ginger, and shortbread. On the nose are hints of sherry, honey, nectarine, lemon, and oak. The finish is intense and long, yet soft with lingering notes of coffee and fruit juice.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

The brand that’s known for producing America’s best-selling spirit celebrates all things green apple in this unique expression. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple is made with real apples that are then blended with the brand’s Old No. 7 number – matured in handcrafted barrels and mellowed through maple charcoal. Every sip is reminiscent of fresh-cut apples, combined with warm caramel, toffee, and spice. The finish is rich, smooth, and fruity, with a touch of toasted oak.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock