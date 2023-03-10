Add a royal flavour to your single malt stash with these bottles of Rampur whiskey

Amidst the sea of single malts populating the top shelves of alcohol stores, bottles produced by Rampur have long captured the interest of whiskey aficionados. With over 75 years of distillation to its name, the brand promises the most smooth pour. Here’s a look at its coveted collection.

Over the past few decades, Indian distilleries have been catering to the country’s growing smoke and oak appetite with the most diverse options. However, the legacy of homegrown malts is led by a few timeless names who’ve mastered the art of producing ambers, barley to bottle. A pioneer on this front? Rampur single malts which champion India’s diverse, rich heritage. These are aged in the foothills of the Himalayas, whose wildly differing climatic conditions – especially Indian summer – adds a certain dimension and depth to each sip. Each expression is handcrafted by master distillers and is an ode to the erstwhile royal culture of Rampur, when art and literature flourished. Established in 1943, the brand – renamed Radico Khaitan from Rampur Distillery – boasts of the oldest distillers in the country, with malts being aged in old-world copper pot stills. Naturally, it’s popular amongst aficionados of the world, with its options being some of the most coveted. Here’s looking at a few on our radar.

Check out our complete guide to whiskies in India

Rampur bottles that deserve a spot in your whiskey collection

Rampur Double Cask

One of the newest expressions in their range of single malts – Double Cask is hand-crafted, non-filtered, and aged in European oak sherry and American ex-bourbon barrels. The payoff? A delicate whisky that pours a dark honey. Every sip is reminiscent of balsamic vanilla, rich sherry, nuts, apple cider, and tropical fruits with hints of cocoa and nutmeg. The finish is long, lingering and smooth.

Rampur Vintage Select Casks

Dubbed ‘the Kohinoor of Single Malts,’ this amber has won several awards, including the Double Gold Medal at World Wine & Spirits Award San Francisco, USA. On the nose are hints of fruit, vanilla, and caramel. The pour is an amber gold and every sip is breezy, fusing a certain creaminess with spice. The finish, meanwhile, is warm and long.

Rampur Sherry PX Finish

A limited, 48-casks release, the PX Sherry Finish Single Malt whisky is non-chill filtered and quite coveted. It’s aged in American Oak that’s been handpicked by the brand’s malt master before being transferred to PX Sherry Butts from Jerez, Spain. The payoff? A rich amber that fuses notes of fruit and spice with smoke. On the nose are hints of dried fruits, toffee, cinnamon, vanilla, and rain forest honey. Every sip offers notes of caramel, with the texture and mouthfeel of wine. The finish, like the others so far, is long and generous.

Rampur Signature Reserve

Crafted for connoisseurs – this limited-edition expression – which also happens to be the oldest – is a celebration of Rampur’s long legacy of producing malts. Aged in American Standard Oak Barrels for a long time before being finished in PX Sherry Butts from Jerez, Spain, it has withstood both the Himalayan frost and the sweltering Indian summer. The payoff is a rich, dark amber-mahogany pour with notes of creamy vanilla, sweet toffee, dried fruits, forest honey, and oak on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of sultanas, toffee, caramel pudding, and burnt cinnamon with the finish being lingering and spicy.

Rampur Asava

An icon in its own right, Rampur Asava whiskey is the first of its kind to be perfected in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks after being matured in American Bourbon barrels. The payoff is a golden amber that is perfectly balanced and smooth with notes of apricot, blackberry, tobacco, spice, and plum on the nose. Every sip is velvety and reminiscent of manuka honey, oak, vanilla – with a characteristic red wine dryness. The finish, meanwhile, is medium and satisfying.

Rampur Triple Trigun Cask

As the name suggests, this expression is a fusion of three casks. The first is American Bourbon Barrels which channel the flavours of the Indian summer. The second, champagne casks, bring freshness to the mix. The third are the most unique, Sauterne barrels from Bordeaux that add sweetness and citrus sensibilities. On the nose are notes of tropical fruit – apricot, lychee, pear, mango – while the palate dances with hints of vanilla. There’s a distinct crispness from the champagne which is delightful against the zest of the Sauterne wine. The finish is impressively long and lingering.

Rampur Jugalbandi

Capturing the essence of the ancient Indian classical artform that brings together two solo musicians in a duet – Rampur Jugalbandi whiskey features two styles that work harmoniously together. The first – a Moscatel Cask finish – is matured in American Bourbon Barrels and boasts of the perfect fusion of sweetness and spiciness. Every sip is reminiscent of raisin, dried plum, and grapefruit, with notes of mango, lychee, banana, vanilla, and spice. The mouthfeel is creamy and the finish lingering. The second – a Calvados Cask finish – is also matured in American Bourbon Barrels but with flavours from handpicked casks from Normandy, France that bring layers of baked apples, lychee, mango, pear, apricot, and honey to each sip. On the nose are sweet and spicy hints, with a certain distinctive complexity. The finish is exuberant and lingering.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brand/Shutterstock