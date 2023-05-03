Shake up your spirit stash with these bottles of smooth Bombay Sapphire gins

The English Country of Hampshire is home to one of the world’s most refreshing juniper-forward botanical beverages, each of which pair like a dream with a host of ingredients. This versatility makes Bombay Sapphire gins a popular feature across bars, restaurants, and at-home collections of connoisseurs. Here’s a look at all of its iterations.

A quick flip through the pages of history will spotlight the late Queen Elizabeth II’s taste for two parts Dubonnet (a French aperitif), one part gin, and a slice of lemon. Reportedly, the royal figure would indulge in a glass of the concoction every day to whet her appetite for lunch. Naturally, Britain took to it quite quickly. The country’s tryst with the spirit reached its apex in the 1830s – during its colonisation of India – when British soldiers would drink cinchona bark-rich gin to ward off malaria.

Capturing this spirit is one of the world’s most popular gins – Bombay Sapphire. Distilled by Bombay Spirits Company, ‘Bombay’ refers to the Indian city while ‘Sapphire’ is a nod to the vibrant cabochon-cut star gem – mined from British Ceylon (Sri Lanka) – that now sits in the Smithsonian Institution. The distinctive blue bottle features Queen Victoria on the label as well. Invigorating and refreshing, what makes it unique is vapour infusion – a technique that involves passing alcohol vapours through a basket with botanicals to retain flavour and aroma. This is believed to give it a flavourful edge over its counterparts that employ copper-pot stills.

Mr. Adtnu Tiwari, Sr Manager – Premium White Spirits, Bacardi in India elaborates, “At Bombay Sapphire, we believe that gin-making is an art form and a truly creative pursuit when combined with sustainable practices.” True to this the brand boasts of a close relationship with farmers across the world, from whom they source their 10 signature, hand-selected botanicals. This includes Lemon Peel (Spain), Angelica Root (Saxony), Coriander Seeds (Morocco), Cubeb Berries (Italy), Orris Root (Italy), Almonds (Spain), Cassia Bark (Indo-China), Liquorice Root (China), Juniper (Italy), and Grains of Paradise (West Africa).

“Our commitment to working directly with growers and sourcing botanical produce is what creates Bombay Sapphire’s smooth and complex taste,” Tiwari adds. Its versatility, meanwhile makes it the perfect summer sundowner sip as well as a delicious bar go-to. No surprises that it played a role in furthering the gin revolution currently sweeping the world. That said, there are several variants in the market. Here’s a look at a few on our radar.

Bombay Sapphire

The original – with its distinctive, vibrant blue bottle – is a refreshing, mellow sipper that sings with notes of citrus and juniper. Every bottle features 10 hand-selected botanicals, each from different parts of the world – cassia bark, coriander seeds, angelica and orris roots, juniper and cubeb berries, lemon peel, grains of paradise, and almonds – These are vapour infused to retain their refreshing flavour. The payoff? A clean, bright, smooth option for G&Ts.

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

A small-batch gin that features bright notes of citrus – courtesy of sustainably-grown Spanish Fino lemons, mandarins, and sweet Navel orange – Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru is as smooth and aromatic as they come. The fruits are hand-picked and hand-peeled at their most ripe, with techniques passed down generations. These are then dried naturally under the Mediterranean sun. The payoff? An elegant, complex sip with a distinctive twang and notes of warm spice that’s best enjoyed in a martini or a French 75.

Bombay Citron Pressé

A delicious nod to the classic gin-lemon-fizz number Tom Collins – Bombay Citron Pressé is bursting with the flavour of freshly-squeezed citrus. In particular, it features hand-picked Mediterranean lemons, harvested early to retain their zesty, vibrant quality. These are then hand-peeled and concentrated into an infusion, producing a smooth, easy drinking spirit that makes for the most refreshing summer cocktails. We’re talking Gin and Tonic, Tom Collins, Gin Rickey, the works.

Bombay Bramble

A bold, unique take on the popular pink gin – Bombay Bramble boasts a deep cranberry hue. This is courtesy of black carrots and black currant – both of which are naturally infused with the signature Bombay Dry Gin. The flavour, meanwhile, owes its vibrancy to fresh blackberries and raspberries, harvested at the peak of their ripeness. Every sip is complex, bursting with licorice spice and red fruit – complete with a jammy aroma. Inspired by the classic gin-fruit cocktail Bramble, the spirit has no added sugar. It’s best enjoyed with a squeeze of lemon or in a G&T.

Bombay Sapphire Sunset

Reminiscent of the most stunning sunsets, a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Sunset comes with the promise of smooth sips. It fuses the ten signature Bombay Sapphire botanicals with an additional three – turmeric, Indian white cardamom, and Spanish sun-dried mandarin. The payoff is an aromatic spirit that’s at once warm, tangy, and refreshing – complete with a complex finish. It’s best enjoyed with tonic – garnished with an orange wheel and star anise. Or with some ginger ale, fresh ginger, and a touch of lime. If you’re feeling fancy, add it to a Negroni. If there ever was a sundowner spirit, this one’s it.

Star Of Bombay

A bolder iteration of the classic Bombay Sapphire – Star Of Bombay – adds ambrette seeds from Ecuador and gently-dried Bergamot Orange Peel from Calabria to the mix of the signature botanicals. To preserve their integrity, the vapour infusion process is slowed down – producing a complex, uniquely balanced spirit with a citrus, floral touch – complete with a strong, dry finish. This one’s made for Martinis but is just as delicious on its own.

Bombay Sapphire English Estate

Capturing the spirit (pun intended) of the Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, Bombay Sapphire English Estate adds three botanicals to the mix – Pennyroyal Mint, Rosehip, and Toasted Hazelnut. These balance out the citrus notes of the original. The payoff? A vibrant, refreshing sip that’s quite versatile. As such, it’s ideal for cocktails. A delicious bet? Ginger ale with ice, mint, and lime.

