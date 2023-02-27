4 of the most coolest bars around the world right now

Whether it’s for people-watching, soaking in a city’s vibe or taking in the sights, these new and revamped night spots around the globe rank among the trendiest. We visit four of the coolest bars in the world, each with something special to offer.

Our picks of the coolest bars in the world

Artists’ Bar, London

Lalique crystals, mirror-panelled walls and ceiling, black and gold decor, tableside cocktail service on bespoke trolleys, and Liberace’s legendary mirrored piano… Nothing screams Old World glamour like the Artists’ Bar in the heart of Mayfair, London. Imagined by revered designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, this new destination venue situated in The Dorchester London is made for spritely evenings of champagne, seafood and entertainment. True to its name, an original collection of works by Britain-based artists is proudly displayed, such as Ann Carrington’s piece inspired by the Queen Elizabeth II postage stamp, and Ewan Eason’s gold leaf-rendered city map of the Hyde Park district. Each iconic artwork even boasts its signature namesake cocktail.

Sky Beach, Bangkok

Missing the sea in bustling Bangkok? The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon brings the Land of Smiles’ famous beach vibe into its rooftop venue located on the 78th floor, which is the highest such spot in the city. Named Sky Beach, the watering hole features 360-degree views of the skyline, downtempo beats, American-style bites and a cocktail selection from one of Bangkok’s most celebrated mixologists. Just make your way up there after sampling the culinary magic at the recently opened hotel’s various F&B establishments, namely The Standard Grill hailing from New York, the contemporary Cantonese Mott 32, and convivial Mexican restaurant Ojo.

Le Bar, Paris





Step into the City of Light’s very own rebirth of the Studio 54 era at the Le Bristol Paris. Conceived in partnership with Loic Berardengo and his partners at Zoulou Agency, who shaped the inimitable Club L’Arc Paris, the hotel’s cosy Le Bar has been relaunched with a Bristol After Dark disco theme. Violet rays cast off an overhead disco ball create a sexy, intimate ambience within the plush interiors, while the soundscape of Italo-disco, ’80s pop and mainstream hits make proceedings positively groovy.

The Vietage, Vietnam



If exclusivity is your game, nothing will beat sipping on a drink and watching the world go by – in your near-private carriage ride through Central Vietnam. The Vietage is a classic 12-seater luxury train connecting Anantara Hoi An Resort and Anantara Quy Nhon Resort on a six-hour journey. As the landscape changes from Hoi An’s historic charms to the shimmering coastline of Quy Nhon, guests get to enjoy an unhurried gourmet meal, indulge in mini-spa treatments, and of course, savour a couple of craft cocktails at the fully stocked bar or within their private booths.

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.