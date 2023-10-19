International Gin and Tonic Day: Jazz up cocktail hour with these creative recipes

From being the star of several bar menus to featuring in pop-culture’s finest works (James Bond to Fleabag) — few heady concoctions beat the refreshment of a Gin and Tonic. And with a sea of bottles — each boasting an assortment of delicious botanicals — populating the shelves of alcohol stores, there are plenty of iterations of the two-ingredient wonder to experiment with. Here’s our pick of the best, most unique Gin and Tonic recipes.

In the 1840s, British soldiers mixed quinine powder with tonic water and gin to stave off malaria. Cut to a few decades later and this concoction (sans the medication) enjoys a large real estate in menus across the globe. To add to this, the juniper-forward alcohol’s versatility lends itself well to being paired with a range of ingredients — fruits, spices, herbs, liqueurs, the works. Naturally, bartenders and mixology enthusiasts have let their creative juices flow — producing the most exciting renditions of the highball. We’re taking a look at a few fun and easy recipes that you can stir up at home.

Gin and Tonic recipes with a fun twist to up your cocktail game

Cucumber Gin and Tonic

Starting out this list strong is a delicious concoction by the king of experimental, multi-sensory cooking Heston Blumental. The recipe calls for blitzing peeled and chopped cucumbers with gin to release their flavours and aroma and leaving it to infuse overnight. This is followed by packing a glass with cucumber-embedded ice and topping it with tonic and the strained infused alcohol. Complete, with a lemon rind to add a hit of citrus to it all. If that doesn’t spell refreshing we don’t know what does.

Honeyed Coffee Gin and Tonic

Caffeine aficionados, this one’s for you. In a glass, add cold brew coffee, honey syrup, and gin (in that order). Add ice and stir to combine before straining into a highball glass. Top it with ice and tonic water, and garnish with a lemon twist. Voila! A delicious brunch concoction — with the perfect balance of bitterness and sweetness — that will have you buzzing through the day.

Dark Chocolate and Orange Gin and Tonic

From cakes to Mexican moles — there are few things in the world that chocolate can’t elevate. Take this delicious Gin and Tonic rendition — featuring the classic chocolate-orange pairing — for instance. The recipe calls for sliced and cut oranges to be added to a chilled glass. This is topped with gin, ice, tonic water, and grated dark chocolate before being gently stirred into an indulgent yet refreshing all-day sipper.

Candy Unicorn Gin and Tonic

A playful take on the classic — this concoction is perfect for whimsical parties and quirky weddings. Melt candy to form the rim of your copa glass, add in coloured ice cubes, and pour in pink gin and tonic water. Dust with edible glitter and stir to create a magical-looking drink. Top with cotton candy and other sweet treats for an absolute showstopper of a sip.

Green Tea Gin and Tonic

Renowned bartender Ai Igarashi takes on the classic Gin and Tonic with a tea-riffic twist. Her recipe calls for muddling gin with a green tea bag and powdered sugar before topping with soda water, tonic, and ice. Stir and you’ve got yourself the stuff of sophistication, ideal for elegant soirees and office parties.

Colour-Changing Gin and Tonic

Gin and Tonic with a side of science — this recipe is as fun as they come. In a vessel, add a spoonful of butterfly pea tea. Pour London Dry gin over this. Leave to steep until the concoction develops a stunning purple hue. In a separate glass, muddle raspberries and top with ice. Pour the infused alcohol over it. Add in tonic water and watch your drink slowly turn a vibrant shade of pink! Garnish with lime and mint for added refreshment.

Peach Gin and Tonic

Summer in a glass — this recipe is refreshing and flavourful. In a shaker, muddle chopped or sliced peaches (the juicier the better) with lime. Add in the gin and ice and shake before straining it into a glass before topping with sliced peaches, tonic water, and rosemary. Delicious!

Which of these gin and tonic recipes are you adding to your juniper repertoire?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock