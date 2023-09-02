Delicious IPA beers in India that are worth ‘hopping’ over to the nearest store for

From classic fruity numbers to unique new-age sips — IPA beers come in all shapes and sizes. Marked by bold hops, this style is deemed the king of craft brews and is quite popular. Here’s a look at a few options in India that are worth the addition to your at-home six-pack stash.

India’s long-standing relationship with beer encompasses brews (suras) from 1500 BC and traditional tribal concoctions with indigenous spices — culminating at the current slew of innovative brands that are home to some of the best bottles in the business. An important part of this history? The 18th century British practice of adding extra hops to beer while shipping it to India. This was done to ensure it doesn’t go bad without refrigeration through the course of the long and hot journey — giving birth to what’s now known as India Pale Ale.

Cut to a few decades later and the flexibility of production and bold flavours of this style quickly caught on with brewers and aficionados of fermented beverages. Soon enough, it earned a reputation of being somewhat of an exclusive option — the bitter, strong notes of hops making them an acquired taste that only connoisseurs could wholly appreciate. And when the craft beer revolution took hold of the world, a range of iterations emerged — Session, New England, East Coast, American, British, West Coast, Belgian, and more — each with their own unique characteristics. In India, lagers and stouts ruled the roost for quite a while, with IPAs only recently establishing themselves in the drinking habits of beer enthusiasts. We take a look at a few that are a must-sip.

Grab one of these delicious IPA beers on your next hop haul

Bira 91 Pomelo IPA

Deemed one of the most innovative brands in the brewing business, Bira 91 promises a refreshing hop experience. Their Session IPA with pomelo is no exception. It fuses wheat and barley malt with Citra and Mosaic hops from the Northwest United States. The payoff? A juicy, cloudy sip that’s mildly sweet, well balanced, and deliciously tropical. You might even note hints of spice. High on the bitterness, this one packs a punch.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 210 approx.

Goa Brewing Co. Eight Finger Eddie IPA

Known for its non-conformist, expressive brews, homegrown name Goa Brewing Co. spotlights the sunshine state’s culture. The Eight Finger Eddie IPA, for instance, is a nod to a popular American who put Goa on the hippie map — paving the way for the tourist-friendly destination that it is deemed today. The brew features Goan water, steel cut oats, malted barley, and new-age hops. Every sip is refreshing and creamy, with notes of tropical fruits.

ABV: 6 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Maka Di Rose Brut IPA

Homegrown brand Maka Di boasts some of India’s most exciting and flavourful options. Their one-of-a-kind Rosé Brut IPA lives up to this reputation. It fuses grapes sourced from Nasik with aromatic German and American hops. The payoff? A pretty pink pour with a bright citrus flavour. Every sip is light bodied and fizzy, with moderate bitterness. The finish is dry, courtesy of an enzyme that gives the beer a Brut sparkling wine-like character.

ABV: 4.8 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Brewdog Punk IPA

Perhaps one of the biggest names in the business of beers — Brewdog’s Punk IPA has been quite the hot seller for years. It pours golden and features new-world hops. Every sip sings with notes of tropical fruit and caramel, complemented by hits of pineapple, lychee, and grapefruit. The finish is sharp, bitter, and delightful.

ABV: 5.4 percent.

Price: INR 525 approx.

Arbor Brewing Company Beach Shack

India’s first American craft brewery — and one of Bangalore’s most popular destinations for a sip — boasts several award-winning hops. And if you can’t access their extensive range of on-tap options, they’ve canned renditions on offer. A popular choice amongst the latter is the refreshing Beach Shack IPA. It pours gold and has a creamy white head. Every sip is bursting with the aroma of hops, complete with notes of lychees, grapefruit, lime, and pine. The bitterness is just right as well.

ABV: 6 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Geist Kamacitra

Rounding out this list is another popular Bangalore-based brand that has some of the city’s most experimental brews on tap. Seasonal hops, in particular, are this brand’s specialty. However, a few evergreen bottled options have quickly caught the fancy of beer aficionados in India. Of them, we’re eyeing the vibrant American-style IPA beer that pours orange. It’s the house’s first non-wheat style beer — crafted in 2018 with a delicious balance of malt and bitterness. Soon enough, it had become a top seller. Every sip is hoppy with notes of tropical fruit and citrus. And at 6 percent, it packs quite the punch.

ABV: 6 percent.

Price: INR 250 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is an IPA in beer?

IPA stands for India Pale Ale, a hoppy beer that falls under the category of pale ales.

– How is IPA different from beer?

IPA is a type of pale ale beer.

– Is IPA beer from India?

IPA beer was invented by the British.

– Is IPA a strong beer?

IPA beers can be mellow or strong, with an ABV range of 0-8.5 percent.