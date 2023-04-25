Must-visit pubs in Bangalore for a true taste of the city’s laidback nightlife

By day, India’s ‘garden city’ – home to some of the country’s most popular IT companies – is all business. By night however, it transforms into a watering-hole wonderland. The protocol? Kicking back with a cold beer and a meaty meal. Whether you’re new in town or are on the lookout for a go-to spot, here’s hopping through some of the most popular pubs in Bangalore.

The British passion for kicking it back in traditional ale houses – each specialising in a fermented malt beverage – has its own iteration in India’s IT hub. Through the 90s, locals populated watering holes through the midnight hour, a crisp hop in hand. This – along with an undeniable fondness for beers – earned Bangalore the reputation of being India’s ‘pub capital.’ Over the years, several new spaces have cropped up across cities complementing their old-school counterparts. Both draw crowds with their breezy ambiance and breezier brews, so much so that they now feature in most travel itineraries. Here’s a look at a few that are worth adding to your drinking rotation.

Popular pubs in Bangalore for a brew (or two)

Pecos

Established in 1989, this pub fuelled Bangalore’s live rock music culture. It began as a Mexican food joint, eventually drawing crowds with its cheap beers and retro-rock ambiance. Time stands still here, with the walls continuing to proudly endorse Pink Floyd and AC/DC. While here, dig into the Coorgi Pork, Bangalore Chilli Chicken, and Dosa Chicken. The bacon delicacies are quite popular as well.

Address: 34, Resthouse Road, Brigade Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80416 40022

Toit Brewpub

Perhaps one of the most popular spots for craft beer in the city, this is a place you have to wait for a sip. One of the city’s first microbreweries, the ambiance here is laidback – a Bangalore signature. This is further established through their official description, ‘Learn, love, linger, stagger, slur, whatever. We are Toit. While here, savour the pizzas – especially the Toit Full House which comes with Goan sausage, jalapenos, mushrooms, and peppers – which pair like a dream with their selection of brews. The tiramisu hits the sweet spot.

Address: 298, Namma Metro Pillar 62, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: +91 90197 13388

Arbor Brewing Company

Dubbed as India’s first American-style craft brewery, Arbor always has the most exciting brews on tap. At the moment, this includes the fruity French-Belgian style Cake by the Ocean and the crisp Belgian-style Witbier, Sumac Wit. A must try is the Bangalore Bliss, the establishment’s rendition of a Hefeweizen. The pizzas, onion rings, and chicken creations here are delightful. A must-try is the Bangalore Nachos with beer cheese, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. Combine this with the latest sports game on the telly, long community tables, and casual chatter and you’ve got the perfect weekend go-to.

Address: Allied Grande Plaza, Diagonally, Opposite Garuda Mall, Brigade Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80501 44477

The Biere Club

Nestled in the heart of Bangalore, The Biere Club features several levels – complete with al-fresco corners and a breezy lounge. The lighting is dim, conversations abundant, and beers free-flowing – much like a European pub. This is where most kick back after a long work day or week. Locals rave about Pub Classics like Mac and Cheese, Char-Grilled Chicken, Grilled Fish Filets, wings, and pizzas. The wheat beer, flavoured ale, and shandy (beer and lemonade) are a must-try as well.

Address: 20/2, Vittal Mallya Road, Near Lavelle Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 94481 25513

Windmills

A go-to for software professionals in the traffic-cursed Whitefield – Windmills hosts jazz events and is home to an eclectic collection of reads. The ambiance is cosy, with low lighting, plus seats, long chairs, and a breezy balcony. While here, savour the pizzas, lamb kofta, bacon salad, taco salad, paneer tikka, sliders, and kebabs. Pair these with their crisp Golden Ale, refreshing Tropical Saison, and indulgent Oatmeal Stout. Wrap things up on a sweet note with the Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Address: 78, Immaine Epip Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bangalore

Contact: +91 88802 33322

Bangalore Brew Works

A nod to the local love for rooftop spaces, Bangalore Brew Works is the perfect spot to enjoy the city’s breezy year-round weather. The décor is modern yet rusty, complemented by quirky neon signs. The ambiance, meanwhile, is casual and laid back. The menu features craft brews and elevated pub grub – pastas, woodfired pizzas, South Indian snacks like paddu, and espresso cheesecake. For the local flavour, try their signature brews named after localities in the city – Richmond Ale, Brigade Lager, Commercial Stout, and Majestic Wheat. Do check with the staff on the availability of beer cocktails.

Address: 99/100, 10th Level, Prestige Towers, Residency Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 97422 11459

As they say in Bangalore, send it!

