Raising a toast to Bangalore’s iconic retro-rock pub and local haunt Pecos

In India’s IT hub — a dimly-lit, grunge space deals in beer and old-school rock. Over the past 34 years, it has served celebrities, software professionals, artists, and more — curating a cult-like following in the process. Naturally, despite the abundance of watering holes in the city, this vintage spot continues to hold a large real-estate in the hearts of locals. Here’s a look at what makes Bangalore’s Pecos pub special.

Bangalore takes the popular phrase ‘kicking back with a cold one’ seriously. The city’s reputation of being India’s ‘pub capital,’ came about sometime in the 90s — when the British habit of frequenting ale houses caught on amongst locals and a preference for beer was unanimous. And at the heart of it all? A laid back, cosy watering hole with a jaw-dropping collection of rock records and menu of malted beverages.

Time stands still at Pecos — a three-storey pub nestled in the heart of Bangalore. Here, the walls proudly display vintage rock posters, the fixtures take on an unassuming air, and the ambiance features free-flowing conversation and tunes from the 60’s and 70’s. An assortment of locals have popped by here since it was first established in 1989 — with loyalists across generations. Many have contributed to the music collection. This, despite the sea of new spaces that populate the city’s many streets and bylanes. Here’s all about this iconic spot.

Pecos started as a Mexican restaurant

Mandatory visit to Pecos. If in Bangalore, gotta do this. Always. pic.twitter.com/yqwhL0hDfJ — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) February 20, 2019

When Collin Timms (then 26) first opened Pecos on Rest House Road, Brigade Road, it served Mexican food. “In 1989, convincing the people of Bengaluru to eat Mexican food was a difficult job. I used to spend all my days and nights at the restaurant, trying to save it from crashing,” he told The News Minute. Things changed when a customer recommended he added beer to the menu.

The addition of rock music to the repertoire, meanwhile, came about as an accident as well. “As I spent all my days and nights at the pub, I decided to bring my collection of music cassettes and listen to it on my beat-up tape recorder,” Timms stated before adding, “I love listening to 1960’s and 1970’s music — old southern blues, rock and jazz blues.”

An assortment of professionals made up the pub’s patrons

Jerry Garcia smiles from the walls of Pecos pub in Bangalore! You can’t kill it with all your glitzy breweries. Rock N Roll will never die .#GratefulDead pic.twitter.com/kazTXm4eBl — Awrytro (@awrytro) June 27, 2022

Soon enough, customers began pouring in. This included the likes of artists, authors, tech professionals, marketing moguls, and more — each united in their passion for good brews and great tunes. Many passed on their audio cassettes and posters to the space — allowing the collection to grow into one of the country’s most impressive. This, combined with modestly-priced food and beverages made Pecos quite the local-favourite haunt.

In part, the pub’s charm and rise in popularity in its time — particularly by word of mouth — lay in its straightforward, relaxed air. Elaborating on this, Timms told The Indian Express, “It (Pecos) stood out during the pub boom because there were too many slick places that demanded that you be something else, not yourself.” He further added, “Nobody came to Pecos to impress. If somebody wanted to impress their girlfriend, this was not the place to bring her.”

Where we sang, screamed and vibed on sweet child o mine, etc.@aradhanaaaaaa “where do we go now?” 📍Pecos Pub, blr pic.twitter.com/sQNRy1m8aL — Godspeed (@Godspeed994) May 25, 2023

Beer is the only heady beverage on offer

Unlike most other pubs in the city — which serve an assortment of spirited beverages — Pecos keeps things old-school and offers only beer. This pairs well with its meaty menu favourites — Chilli Pork, Corgi Pork, Bangalore Chilli Chicken, Dosa Chicken, and Dosa Prawn Curry. Customers also swear by the bacon delicacies here.

Pecos pub has several branches across Bangalore

As word spread about Pecos, Timms formed the company Pecos Hotels & Pubs Pvt. Ltd. Several Pecos now populate Bangalore’s most bustling streets — including Pecos – Mojo at Banaswadi Main Road, Pecos- Hideout at JNC Road Koramangala, and Pecos-Stones at Indiranagar 100 ft Road. The original — Pecos Classic at Rest House Road — remains iconic.

Address: 34, Resthouse Road, Brigade Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80416 40022

All images: Courtesy Pecos

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who owns Pecos Bangalore?

Collin Timms owns Pecos.