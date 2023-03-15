Experience Sabatini Gin during their three-city tour of India

This March, toast to summer with a Sabatini! The team behind the award-winning, family-owned Tuscan brand Sabatini Gin begins a three-city tour of India with leading importer Anggel’s Share from Wednesday, 15th March to Saturday, 18th March 2023.

Italian Co-Founder Enrico Sabatini will lead the tour across India. He will meet with guests and show them the first gin that combines Tuscan botanicals and herbs with traditional London Dry Gin distilling methods in a stunning bottle that looks like the Tuscan landscape. From Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, Sabatini’s very own Co-Founder Enrico Sabatini and Mattia Lotti, Sabatini’s Global brand Ambassador, will take you through a gin-filled week filled with refreshing guest shifts and masterclasses to be-GIN summer on the right note.

All about Sabatini Gin tour and more:

Sabatini Gin is best described as a London Dry Gin with a Tuscan soul because it recently won the Silver medal in the London Dry Gin category of the World Gin Award 2023. The Sabatini’s passion, love for their land, and pride in their heritage resulted in the creation of this, which is a fruit of a perfect fusion of flavours and aromas. This Gin contains nine strictly Tuscan botanicals: juniper, of course, but also coriander, iris, wild fennel, lavender, olive leaves, wild thyme, also known as savoury in Tuscany, lemon verbena, and sage, the majority of which are derived from wild plants collected in the villa’s gardens.

The Sabatini family has worked hard to create a one-of-a-kind product that represents the best of Made in Italy to the rest of the world. The Sabatini Gin was created by four members of the Sabatini family: Ugo, his two sons Enrico and Niccol, and Ugo’s cousin Filippo.

Enjoy exclusive cocktails made just for the tour by global brand ambassador Mattia Lotti:

Sabatini Mule is made with ginger beer, lime juice, and sage leaf as a garnish. Beetini’s Knees, in which Sabatini Gin is combined with Lemon Juice and a honey mixture, and Tuscany Negroni, which combines the gin with sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and red bitter liqueur, respectively. Gin enthusiasts should try the Last Word is Sabatini, an intriguing creation of Gin infused with Green Chartreuse Maraschino Liqueur, Lemon Bitters, and a Maraschino Cherry, among other cocktails.

Itinerary for the Sabatini Gin Tour:

Wednesday, 15th March 2023, 8 PM onwards: Guest Shift by Mattia Lotti at Koko, Mumbai.

Thursday, 16th March 2023, 8 PM onwards: Guest Shift by Mattia Lotti at The Library Bar at The Leela, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Friday, 17th March 2023, 8 PM onwards: Guest Shift by Mattia Lotti at Ophelia, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri.

Saturday, 18th March 2023, 7.30 PM onwards: Guest Shift by Mattia Lotti at Daysie – All Day Casual Bar, Bangalore.

“We at Anggel’s Share are thrilled to associate with Sabatini Gin. Our shared commitment to offering gin lovers high-quality handcrafted spirits has made this partnership a natural fit. We’re excited to enhance everyone’s gin experience with Sabatini Gin, and we believe that our collaboration will not only bring a new flavor experience to gin aficionados but also showcase the importance of artisanal craftsmanship in the world of spirits. We look forward to continuing a long and fruitful partnership with Sabatini Gin and can’t wait to introduce gin lovers to the Italian crafts spirits scene” shares Vaishali Shah, Partner at Anggel’s Share.



Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy Sabatini Gin.




























