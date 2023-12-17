10 single malt whisky options under INR 7000 for perfection in every pour

Top-shelf bottles of whisky may cost the earth but you only need INR 7000 for a smooth single malt experience. From gentle Speyside sips to punchy Indian numbers — here’s a look at delicious drams from single distilleries that make for quality additions to any collection.

Peek at the list of award-winning whiskies at a spirits competition and you’re bound to find an overwhelmingly large number of bottles from single distilleries. These are typically made from 100 percent malted barley, spotlight unique characteristics of their place of production, and are aged for at least three years. The payoff? Rich and smooth sips that have a more pronounced flavour than most other usquebaugh.

Needless to say, connoisseurs turn to these ambers for their on-the-rocks rituals. Notes can range from fruity and nutty to smokey and earthy — depending on the brand, terroir, and other factors — with iterations in Scotland, India, Ireland, and Japan (amongst others). And although most are delegated to the top shelves of stores with steep prices, a few big brands have options that are wallet friendly. We’re drinking our way through a few delicious single malt whisky options under INR 7000.

Best bottles of single malt whisky under INR 7000

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

Perhaps one of the most popular Speyside names in the whiskey game — Glenfiddich is home to several award-winning bottles. The 12-Year-Old expression features a high-cut point distillation technique and is aged in American bourbon, Spanish sherry, and oak barrels. The payoff? A rich, bright number that’s bursting with notes of butterscotch, wood, and pear. The finish, meanwhile, is long.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Sexton Single Malt

Adding an Irish touch to this roundup is an exceptional single malt that’s crafted by one of very few female master blenders in the whisky industry. It features 100 percent malted barley that’s triple distilled in copper pot stills before being aged for four years in Oloroso sherry casks. The resulting depth of flavour is akin to that of older ambers. Every sip sings with notes of apricots, prunes, lemon, honeycomb, and oak. On the nose are whiffs of dark chocolate and nuts. The finish is earthy, rich, and sweet — making it an ideal single malt pick within INR 7000.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Aberlour 12-Year-Old

A quality Speyside name — Aberlour makes for a classic addition to any home bar. The brand’s signature production technique involves double cask maturation which incorporates both sherry and bourbon casks. The 12-year-old expression follows this route as well, offering whiffs of raisin, butter, cherry, cinnamon toast right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, offers notes of milk chocolate, brown sugar, and maple syrup. The finish, meanwhile,is long and sweet.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Scapa Skiren

A nod to Britain’s most historic stretches of water in the Orkney Islands of Scotland — Scapa boasts exquisite numbers. The Skiren (2015) expression is aged in American oak casks. It comes with whiffs of sea spray, spice, honey, and mint right at the outset. Every sip offers notes of apple, shortbread, chocolate, and vanilla. The finish is mellow, with a touch of spice.

Price: INR 6,500 approx.

Talisker 10 Years

For those who enjoy their whisky punchy and smoky — Talisker offers some of the best options in the business. Made on the shores of the Isle of Skye, every sip of these single malts spell quality. The 10-Year rendition comes with a distinctive smokiness that’s balanced by sea-water saltiness and sweetness. Every sip is also reminiscent of dried fruit — with whiffs of peat right at the outset. The finish, meanwhile, is long, warm, and sweet.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Glenmorangie The Original

Home to some of the world’s most innovative malts — Glenmorangie is a classic, connoisseur-approved choice. The original expression was first released over 175 years ago. It’s distilled twice in the tallest stills in Scotland before being aged in ex-bourbon American white oak casks. The payoff is a pale gold pour that’s fruity. Every sip sings with notes of vanilla and ripe peaches. The finish, meanwhile, is clean and citrusy.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Amrut Fusion

One of the oldest whisky names in India — Amrut is home to elegant, award-winning numbers. The Fusion rendition is no exception. Fusing barley from India with peated barley from Scotland — this single malt is smokey and complex. On the nose are whiffs of peat, citrus, and spice. Every sip is also reminiscent of coffee, dark chocolate, fruit, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is long with a touch of marmalade.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

Home to some of the world’s oldest scotches as well as the second largest selling single malt — Glenlivet is a quality choice. The 12-year-old expression lives up to this reputation. Smooth and balanced — it’s aged in European and American oak casks. Every sip sings with notes of apples, peaches, citrus, pears, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, smoke, and spring flowers. The finish, meanwhile, is long and warm with a touch of hazelnut and ginger.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Paul John Bold

Another homegrown number that’s made waves internationally — Paul John has several delicious malts on offer. The Bold rendition is no exception. The peated number pours a liquid gold and offers whiffs of Manuka honey, smoke, and red liquorice right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of spice and molasses. The finish is lingering and light with hits of mocha and copper.

Price: INR 5,900 approx.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023

Rounding out this list is an award-winning Indian single malt that has dominated global headlines. Recently crowned Best in Show, double gold at the Whiskies of the World Awards — Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition features handpicked six-row barley and glacier water from the Yamuna river. Aged in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks for a long time, it pours a dark amber. Every sip sings with notes of bittersweet chocolate, spices, toasted nuts, and currants. This one’s quite smoky as well.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Cheers!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is a single malt?

Single malt whisky refers to malts from a single distillery.

2. What is the difference between Scotch and single malt?

Scotch is malt or grain whisky made in Scotland. This includes blended and single malt variants.

3. Why is single malt expensive?

High demand, long maturation periods, meticulous production processes, and low production numbers hike up the prices of single malts. Factors like Angel’s Share and Devil’s Cut also have a role to play in the final prices.