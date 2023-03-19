Give your whisky stash a smooth makeover under INR 10,000 with these single malts

Often delegated to the top shelves of stores, single malts boast a complexity and depth of flavour that few other ambers can lay claim to. Naturally, they often come with a steep price tag and are highly coveted. That said, building a connoisseur-grade usquebaugh repertoire doesn’t have to be a wallet-emptying endeavour. Here’s a roundup of a few bottles of this type of whisky that are just under INR 10000.

Deemed the creme-de-la-creme of the dram world, ambers from single distilleries are a class apart. These are made from 100 percent barley and aged for at least three years in various barrels. The payoff? A flavour profile that’s versatile – read earthy, nutty, floral, smoky, or even fruity – and more pronounced than most others. These qualities make single malts a connoisseur’s first choice for an on-the-rocks ritual. And the attention-to-detail they call for, cask-to-bottle, has them tied to premium prices. However, a few brands – many known to be best in the business – have expressions that don’t break the bank. Whether you’re keen on adding a bit more sophistication to your collection or need a smooth option for your first whisky rodeo – here’s looking at a few options under INR 10000 that have been on our radar.

Single malt whisky bottles under INR 10000 for everyday sipping

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

The name behind some of the most exquisite single malts in the whisky world, a Macallan is a must-have in any collection. The Double Cask range fuses the brand’s classic style of rich fruits and wood spice with American oak. The same holds true for the 12-year-old expression – which also happens to be aged in European oak sherry-seasoned casks. The payoff are notes of citrus, honey, raisins, and caramel on the palate with hints of apple, toffee, candied orange, and vanilla custard on the nose. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years

Boasting malts produced using age-old traditions – Laphoraig is a connoisseur-favourite. The 10-year-old expression – an award-winning full-bodied number – features malted barley that’s been cold smoked and then dried over a peat fire. This gives every sip a distinctly bold, smoky aroma. That aside, you’ll discover notes of peat and seaweed with a sweetness that’s surprising. The finish is long and luxurious – making it one of the best whisky options under 10000.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Glenmorangie – The Lasanta

Known to produce some of the whisky world’s most innovative drams – Glenmorangie’s bottles are quite coveted. The Lasanta is reminiscent of a sunset – with the bottle featuring hues of red, orange, and purple. The whisky is matured in bourbon and sherry casks which give it sweet and spicy notes. Every sip offers hints of raisins, honeycomb, dark chocolate, cinnamon and hazelnuts. The finish, meanwhile, is long and smooth with a touch of citrus.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

Dubbed the ‘ultimate Islay malt whisky’ Ardbeg has been in the malt game since 1815. Whiskies from this distillery are known to have a smooth, sweet quality – making them a delight to savour, especially for those just starting out on their amber journey. The youngest expression – matured for five years in ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry casks – pours a bright auric. Every sip is reminiscent of chocolate, smoked bacon, aniseed, and eucalyptus. On the nose meanwhile are hints of vanilla, pear, honey-glazed ham, Turkish coffee, leather, fennel, and freshly-cracked black pepper. The finish is long and luxuriously fudge-like.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Akashi White Oak Single Malt

A single malt roundup would be incomplete without the addition of some Japanese finesse. Akashi has only recently caught the attention of connoisseurs, with its flagship export single malt being matured in barrels made with oloroso, shochu, bourbon, American oak, cream, Pedro Ximenez barrels, amongst others. It has no age statement and every sip is reminiscent of sweet cereal, nutmeg, black pepper, and walnut. There’s a distinct aroma of buttered hot cross buns, chocolate peanuts, lemongrass, and spice with this one. The finish is medium, with hints of oats and dried apricot. This is a mellow, breezy option.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Rampur Double Cask

Adding a touch of home to this lineup – Rampur boasts of some of the most luxurious single malts in the whiskey business. Capturing the spirit of yesteryear Indian royalty, the ambers here are produced in old-world copper pots in the foothills of the Himalayas. Including the Double Cask expression which is handcrafted and aged in American bourbon barrels as well as European oak sherry casks. The payoff? Hints of rich sherry, tropical fruits, and oak.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

Known for crafting some of the world’s best-selling single malt whiskies – Glenfiddich is a classic on-the-rocks choice. The 12-year-old expression is aged carefully in American bourbon, Spanish sherry, and oak barrels. The payoff is a flavourful and complex amber that offers notes of wood and fresh pear on the nose. Every sip is reminiscent of peach, wood, and butterscotch. The finish is luxurious.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Amrut Kurinji

Having pioneered the single malt revolution in India, we’d be remiss not to have Amrut in this roundup. The brand boasts some of the most luxurious whisky options. Kurinji is a unique expression of theirs – paying homage to the vibrant and elusive Kurinji flowers that bloom in South India only once in 12 years. The limited-edition expression – with only 8,100 bottles in the market – features notes of jasmine, honeysuckle, coriander, white pepper, and spring water. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of ginger, peach, pear, honey, nutmeg, and vanilla. The finish is long with hints of spiced oak.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Talisker 10 Years

Perhaps one of the most popular names at bars across the world, Talisker boasts of one of the oldest single malt Scotches made on the shores of the Isle of Skye. Every sip offers a distinctive smokiness that’s balanced by sea-water saltiness and sweetness. You’ll also discover notes of dried fruit and barley. On the nose, meanwhile, are hints of peat with the finish being long, warm, and sweet.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands