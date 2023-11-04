Slake your thirst at these top 10 craft beer spots in KL and Selangor

Refreshingly effervescent, sipping from a good pint of chilled beer can be a cathartic experience in itself after a long day. In that vein, beer enthusiasts have plenty of reason to delight in the assortment of best spots in KL and Selangor for craft beer.

Bearing a historical record that stretches as far back as 8000 BC with the Sumerians in ancient Iraq, our relationship with beer is truly an extensive one. So much so in fact that the ancient deity Ninkasi, was venerated by the Sumerians as the goddess of beermaking.

As one of the oldest man-made beverages, one can expect a number of variations on the theme as the popularity of beer grew to span across the globe by way of regional renditions that include everything from lagers, ales, stouts, to porters, among many others. But in its entirety, the beermaking recipe remains largely consistent across the board. Glucose from cereal grains such as barley, wheat, or maize, is fermented by the use of yeast, which converts it into alcohol and CO2.

While the process has been industrialised at scale by billion-dollar corporations, small breweries continue to produce their batches by hand in the time-honoured method by hand, leading to the introduction of craft beer varieties that have since gained a considerable following for their unique flavour profiles and generally improved quality over commercial beer brands sold on supermarket shelves.

Predictably, this also means that there is plenty to choose from where craft beer houses and halls are concerned right across the span of the Klang Valley, catering to casual drinkers and seasoned aficionados alike. If you find yourself thirsting for a drink or are hoping to expand your tasting palate, consider taking a look at our recommendation for some of the best watering holes in KL and Selangor for craft beer fans.

10 best spots in KL & Selangor to enjoy craft beer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the local craft beer in Malaysia?

One of the most well-known craft beer brands in Malaysia is PaperKite Brewing Co, which was awarded two medals at the World Beer Awards.

2. What is the most popular craft beer?

Of all the types of craft beer styles available, the Indian Pale Ale (IPA) style is perhaps the most popular craft beer variety.

3. How much is beer in Kuala Lumpur?

Depending on the beer you choose, it can cost anywhere between RM15 to RM40 on average.

