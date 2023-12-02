Best smoky whiskeys under INR 6000 in India for the punchiest malt collection

Channelling the warmth of a campfire in every sip — few malts pack in flavour like peated numbers. While most hail from Scotland, there are plenty of options from regions around the world that do the trick deliciously. Best part? They don’t have to break the bank. Here’s our pick of the best smokey whiskey options in India that are just under INR 6000.

Breezy to bold — bottles of smoky malts come in a range of iterations. Their production process involves peat (organic matter) being burned to dry out malted barley and stop germination. The payoff is a distinct, deep flavour in the final libation. The degree of this entirely depends on how long it’s been exposed to the smoke itself, which is measured in PPM (phenol parts per million). The higher the PPM, the more campfire-like the amber.

Although once considered a divisive factor amongst usquebaugh aficionados — this characteristic has slowly grown to be a go-to for many over the past few years. And while the best of the lot cost the earth, a few big brands offer bottles that are wallet friendly. Here’s our pick of the best bottles of smoky whiskey available across stores in India at prices under INR 6000.

Best smoky whiskey options in India under INR 6000

Bowmore 12 Year Old

One of the oldest names in Scotland — and the Islay’s first distillery — Bowmore promises quality in every sip. The 12-year-old expression is no exception. The medium-peated number pours a warm amber and comes with big hits of coastal smoke and ash on the nose — complete with notes of sweet honey, lemon, and orange. On the palate, meanwhile, are hints of vanilla, perfumed smoke, dark peat, and dark chocolate. The finish is long and smoky with just a touch of ash and citrus. No surprises that it’s considered one of the best whiskey options in India under INR 6000.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Laphroaig Select

Perhaps one of the most popular options when it comes to smoky whiskeys — this amber from the Isle of Islay is as complex as they come. The flavorful number features a unique blend of five specially-selected casks — which pack on the smoke and spice while giving every sip a sweet undertone. Thickly oaked, the smoky notes are quite prominent and slowly get stronger. Hints of fruit, spice, vanilla, and chocolate fudge complement this.

Price: INR 6,000 approx

Paul John Bold

The brand that’s home to some of India’s most exquisite, award-winning expressions — Paul John’s Bold iteration is a smoky number that features peat from the whiskey regions of Islay and Aberdeen. It pours gold and offers whiffs of Manuka honey, red liquorice, and ash right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of spice, peaty soot, and molasses. The finish is lingering with hits of copper and smoked mocha. This makes the delicious dram one of the best whiskey options in India under INR 6000.

Price: INR 5,900 approx.

Amrut Fusion

One of the biggest, most reputed single malt brands in India — Amrut is home to several delicious expressions. The Fusion expression lives up to this reputation. It merges barley from India with peated barley from Scotland to produce a smoky, complex pour. On the nose are notes of peat, citrus, and spices. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with hints of coffee, oak, and dark chocolate. The finish is long, with a touch of marmalade.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023

Crowned Best in Show, double gold at the Whiskies of the World Awards — this smoky Indian whiskey is enjoying its time in the spotlight. And for good reason. The peated expression is as smooth, deep, and complex as they come — courtesy of being aged in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks and featuring six-row barley and Yamuna glacier water. It pours a dark amber and sings with notes of bittersweet chocolate, toasted nuts, honey, oak, spices, and currants. Perhaps one of the best whiskey options in India under INR 6000.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which whiskey is worth 5k?

X By Glenmorangie, Amrut Fusion, Monkey Shoulder, and Dewar’s 12 Years Special Reserve are a few whiskeys under INR 5000 that are expert approved.

2. Which is the best whisky for a high price?

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1996, The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, and Amrut Greedy Angels 12 Years Old – Chairman’s Reserve are amongst the most expensive whiskey options in India that make for exquisite sips.