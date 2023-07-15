Add an Irish touch to your whisky collection with these smooth malts under INR 10000

Scotches might dominate the top shelf of bars but it’s Irish numbers that are considered the smooth operators of the whisky world. Triple distilled and aged for at least three years – these usquebaughs sing with notes of fruit, smoke, spice, and vanilla. And while the options in India are few and far in between, certain popular brands offer malt aficionados the finest picks for their on-the-rocks-ritual. Best part? These will only set you back by INR 10,000. Here’s a look at all the bottles on our radar.

As most heady histories go, the origin tale of Emerald Isle malts is steeped in mystery. Numerous accounts point to centuries-old drinking habits in the region and the origin of the word ‘whisky’ can be traced right back to the Irish (or Gaelic) phrase: Uisce beatha or usquebaugh, which translates to the ‘water of life.’ That said, official records note that it all began when Northern Irish distillery Bushmills was granted the licence to make malts in 1608 – giving it the distinction of being first of its kind in the world. Naturally, bottles from this part of Europe are considered quite prestigious by connoisseurs. However, this allure is not limited to heritage. These malts are believed to be some of the smoothest in the business, courtesy of their carefully-crafted rules of production.

Apart from being strictly made in Eire, these feature a base of malt, cereal, and barley and need to be triple distilled before being aged for at least three years. Boasting an alcohol content of at least 40 percent they span four types – single malt (peated and unpeated), single grain, single pot still, and blended. And while each comes with its own unique set of flavour notes, at large they’re known to be fruity and mellow – a treat when savoured neat. No surprises why they always win big at awards, sit at the top of premium lists, and come highly recommended by connoisseurs. In India these bottles are not as ubiquitous as those of American bourbons or classic Scotches. However, a few popular brands have options that deserve a spot in any bar. Here’s a look at a few that are under INR 10,000

Best Irish malts in India for a connoisseur-grade whisky collection

Redbreast 15 Year Old Irish Whisky

Home to some of the largest-selling single-pot still Irish whiskeys in the world, Readbreast’s expressions are traditional and highly coveted. The 15-year-old malt lives up to this reputation. It’s made from a mash of malted and unmalted barley that’s triple distilled in copper pot stills before being aged in the finest oak casks. Every sip is full and complex, bursting with notes of fruit, spices, and toasted wood. The finish, meanwhile, is long and sophisticated.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Known for producing some of the world’s most flavourful, modern whiskeys – Teeling is popular in connoisseur circles. The flagship small batch expression lies at the heart of this reputation. Made with a blend of malt and grain whiskeys – it is aged in ex-bourbon barrels and casks that first held American rum. Post this, the amber is rested for about 12 months. The payoff is the aroma of cut grass, orange blossom, apple-pie, blackberries, rose petals, and all spice. Every sip, meanwhile, offers hints of lemon curd, vanilla, and cinnamon. The finish is creamy and fresh.

Price: INR 7,600 approx.

Sexton Single Malt

Crafted by one of the few female master blenders in the Irish malt industry, Sexton Single Malt is a delight to savour. 100 percent malted barley is triple distilled in copper pot stills before being aged for four years in Oloroso sherry to achieve a depth of flavour that mirrors that of older ambers. Every sip comes with hints of honeycomb, apricots, prunes, lemon, and oak. On the nose are notes of nuts and dark chocolate. The finish is rich and earthy, with a certain sweetness coming through.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Bushmills 12 Year Old

A renowned Irish brand that’s produced layered, nuanced malts – Bushmills’ 12-year-old expression is a classic choice for any home bar. The malt is matured primarily in former Spanish Oloroso sherry casks and pours a deep amber. Every sip offers notes of sherry, dark chocolate, and spice. Gentle and approachable, the aroma of dried fruits in this whiskey is unmissable and delightful.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Jameson Black Barrel

Perhaps one of the most recognisable Irish names in the business – especially in India – Jameson offers delicious blended options. The Black Barrel expression is no exception. A fusion of small-batch grain and single-pot Irish whisky – this malt is aged in double charred barrels for up to 16 years. The sweet and spicy number comes with notes of fruit, toffee, fudge, and butterscotch on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is full and creamy with hints of vanilla, spice, and nuts. The finish is rich and earthy.

Price: INR 5,700 approx.

Tullamore D.E.W Original Irish Whisky

Rounding out this list is a dependable Irish name – Tullamore D.E.W – that offers delicious options for on-the-rocks rituals. Of these, the signature expression is triple distilled and aged in a combination of ex-bourbon and sherry casks. Every sip is delicate, bursting with the characteristics of three varieties. The malt gives it fruity hints, the grain brings in sweet notes, while the pot still whiskey offers the spicy hits. The finish is flavourful as well.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Sláinte!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock