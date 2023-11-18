Smoothest Speyside whiskies under INR 8,000 for a ‘neat’ scotch collection

Some of the world’s most delicious malts hail from a picturesque region between Inverness and Aberdeen. Soft and fruit-forward — these smooth numbers often cost the earth. However, if you’re in the market for something wallet-friendly, a few big brands have quality options on offer. Here’s a look at Speyside scotch whiskies under INR 8,000.

Scotches are wildly popular across the globe — with India being its largest buyer at 219 million bottles being imported in 2022. A large set of these malts comes from 50 distilleries that dot the picturesque hills around the Spey river. This region is marked by a dry climate, high-quality barley, and mineral rich water. These factors — combined with the process of ageing in sherry casks — produces fruity, soft, smooth numbers. Some of the biggest names in the business — read Macallan, Glenfiddich, Aberlour — deal in this kind of usquebaugh. Naturally, bottles often come with long maturation periods and steep prices. That said, a few quality options only need you to have INR 8,000. Here’s a look at a few Speyside scotch whiskies that are worth an addition to your home bar.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

Home to some of the most connoisseur-approved single malts of the whisky world — a Macallan spells quality. The Double Cask range fuses the classic house style of rich fruits and wood spice with American oak. The 12-Year-Old expression adds in European oak sherry-seasoned casks. They payoff? A rounded and warm sip that sings with notes of citrus, raisins, honey, and caramel. On the nose are hints of candied orange, oak, vanilla custard, apple, and toffee. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Craigellachie Speyside 13 Years Old

One of the few in Speyside to use ‘worm tubs’ to condense and cool their spirit — Craigellachie’s old-fashioned approach makes its bottles unique. The 13-Year-Old expression is a delicious introduction to the distillery’s rich, robust, and bold style. Matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks — this delicious number sings with notes of toasted marshmallows, baked apples, roasted pineapples, vanilla, toffee, and cloves. The finish is fruity and delightful.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

With several best-selling, award-winning whiskies to its name — Glenfiddich is a popular Speyside option. The 12-year-old expression is aged in Spanish sherry, American bourbon, and oak barrels. This — coupled with the in-house high-cut point distillation technique — produces a rich, bright, fruity number that’s bursts with notes of pear, butterscotch, and wood. The finish, meanwhile, is long and mellow — as smooth as they come.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Glen Grant 10 Year Old

Since 1840, Glent Grant has been producing some of the finest sips of the whisky world. Needless to say, the brand’s bottles are highly coveted. The 10-Year-Old expression is no exception. Aged in bourbon barrels, this single malt pours a bright golden. Every sip is reminiscent of pear and vanilla. The finish, meanwhile, is complex with a creamy mouthfeel.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

The name behind some of the world’s oldest and finest bottles of Scotch — as well as the world’s second largest-selling single malt — Glenlivet is a connoisseur favourite. The 12-Year-Old expression lives up to this reputation. Aged in European and American oak casks — this smooth and balanced number sings with notes of peaches, apples, citrus, pears, vanilla, cinnamon, spring flowers, nutmeg, honey, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is long and warm with hits of hazelnut and ginger.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured

One of the most popular names in the Speyside — whiskies from Aberlour spell quality. The brand’s signature technique is double cask maturation — a process in which both sherry casks and bourbon casks are involved. The 12-Year-Old expression sticks to this script, offering notes of butter, raisin, cherry, and cinnamon toast on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of maple syrup, milk chocolate, and brown sugar. The finish is long, warm, sweet.

Price: INR 7,000 approx.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which whiskies are Speyside?

Whiskies by Macallan, Glenlivet, and Glefiddich are all produced in the Speyside region of Scotland.

2. What are Speyside whiskies known for?

Speyside scotch whiskies — single malt or blend — are known to be low on peat. They’re also typically fruity, with notes of apples, vanilla, honey, and spices. This is courtesy of the sherry casks that are used for ageing.

3. Is Glenfiddich a Speyside whisky?

Glenfiddich is a Speyside single malt Scotch whisky distillery in Dufftown, Moray.