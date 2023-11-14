Strongest beers in India priced under INR 300 to get the party started

Boasting ABV’s ranging from 8-15 percent — bottles of bold brewed malts from the best brands in the business have begun flying off the shelves of alcohol stores across the country. Best part? They don’t cost the earth. We’re sipping our way through the strongest beers in India under INR 300.

A quick peek at most canned or bottled malts will reveal options in the 3-5 percent range. However, a few dressed in dramatic fonts and vibrant red-black-navy hues promise punchier sipping experiences. In India, this translates to beers with about 8-15 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) — the strongest of all brewed numbers in the country — which are priced at wallet-friendly figures under INR 300 . While they aren’t as heady as tequilas, rums, or even LIITs — popularly dubbed party go-tos — a bottle (or two) will have you buzzing through happy hour. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Strongest beers in India under INR 300 for punchy happy hours

BroCode

We’re starting this list out strong (pun intended) with a popular number that comes from the country’s party central, Goa. BroCode follows a new beer style — biere brut — that was first explored in Belgium in the early 2000s. Top-brewed and allowed to mature in bottles with champagne yeast cultures — this is punchier than most strong beers. Every sip is fruity, with a refreshing citrus flavour — a delight to savour. No surprises why it’s a popular feature at parties.

ABV: 15 percent

Price: INR 150 approx. (375 ml)

Amsterdam Navigator

This bottom-fermented Dutch beer — often available only at big stores in major cities — has quickly found its way into the drinking habits of India. It pays homage to the Dutch explorers of the 16th and 17th centuries and pours a dark blonde-golden. Smooth and intense, every sip sings with notes of dried fruit and apricot — both of which offset the brew’s bitterness.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: INR 296 approx. (500 ml)

Godfather Super8 Beer

The first to bring in an 8 percent brew to India — Godfather is an icon in its own right. The brand’s Super8 number is a product of a long brewing cycle. Smooth and refreshing, it features the choices of malts and German bitters. Every sip sings with notes of malt and natural coriander seeds.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: Rs 180 approx. (650 ml)

Kingfisher Strong

One of the most popular names in India — Kingfisher is home to several refreshing brews. The Strong rendition pours a clear amber. Although your mileage may vary with the sharp flavour, the full-bodied, crisp number is quite refreshing. Every sip comes with delicious notes of apricot, lemon, and honey.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: Rs 130 approx. (500 ml)

Simba Strong

Known for its unique, well-crafted brews — Simba is one of the biggest names in beer circles. The Strong rendition is crisp and balanced — with a dark amber pour. Each sip sings with notes of malt, bread, and citrus. Best part? It doesn’t contain any sugar.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: Rs 80 approx. (330 ml)

Amstel International Strong Beer

With over 150 years of production to its name, Amstel promises quality in every sip. The Strong variant comes with a lager aroma. It pours golden with a good head. Every sip is bitter-sweet and smooth, with hints of citrus and malt. This one’s balanced and refreshing.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: INR 150 approx. (500 ml)

London Pilsner Strong

Although not as easily accessible as other bottles on this list — London Pilsner is a dependable choice for a punchy sipping experience. The medium-bodied number pours golden with a small white head. On the nose are hints of hops and cooked grains. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of honey, fruit, and grain. There’s no bitterness on the finish, making it quite smooth.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: INR 140 approx. (500 ml)

Bad Monkey

Rounding out this list is a homegrown name that’s a go-to for many young beer aficionados in the country. Bad Monkey features hops, esters, aromatics, and malt. The medium-bodied number pours golden with a lager-like aroma. Despite being punchy, it doesn’t have the sort of lingering bitterness that some of its contemporaries come with. A refreshing, clean sip.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: Rs 100 (500 ml)

Cheers!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the strongest beer in India under INR 300?

BroCode, Amsterdam Navigator, Simba Strong, and Bad Monkey are amongst the strongest beers in India under INR 300.