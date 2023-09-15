Get a top notch whisky collection on a budget with these bottles under INR 700

An on-the-rocks ritual is deemed a wallet-emptying endeavour, with prices of bottles often costing the earth. However, if you’ve only just tapped into the world of malts or are in the market for a budget expression — there are plenty of options to choose from. Here’s our pick of top whisky choices that are just under INR 700.

In a country that’s home to 13 of the 25 best-selling malts in the world, the choice of bottles is eclectic. We’re talking exquisite single malts aged for decades and priced at lakhs, fun American numbers that sing with spices, and unique Indian expressions that pay homage to yesteryear royalty. Naturally, there are plenty of delicious tipples that cater to those on a budget as well. Best part? These are crafted by top names in the whisky business and only need you to have (under) INR 700 in your wallet. If you don’t quite know what to look for , we’re saving you the research with our roundup of usquebaugh that don’t break the bank and deserve a spot in your home bar.

Wallet-friendly whisky: Top tipples under INR 700

Sherry Platinum

Skillfully crafted and elegantly packaged — this is a quality whisky at its price point. It features a mix of Indian grain spirits and imported Scotch malt. It pours amber-golden and has hints of nuts, wood, flowers, and peat on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is warm with notes of honey and vanilla. The finish is smooth and rounded.

Price: INR 700

Royal Green Premium Blend Whisky

Popular amongst whisky enthusiasts, this top tipple launched in 2014. It features premium Indian grain spirits as well as imported Scotch malts that have been aged in bourbon and handpicked Oloroso sherry oak casks. On the nose are hints of vanilla, cinnamon, malt, and freshly-cut grass. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of fruit, vanilla, and wood. The finish is medium with whiffs of spice and peat.

Price: INR 700

Royal Stag Deluxe

If the iconic tagline ‘make it large,’ wasn’t enough to make this whisky memorable, its smooth flavour certainly was — with bottles consistently flying off the shelves. Believed to be the first to introduce libations that fused malt and grains in the country, this brand is hailed for crafting spirits that are sustainable and don’t contain any artificial flavours. Every sip offers notes of tropical fruit, wood, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is pleasant and rounded.

Price: INR 700 approx.

Sterling Reserve B7 Rare Blend

A popular sight across bars and alcohol stores — this bottle features the finest Indian grain spirits and a rare blend of imported Scotch malts from different barrels of origin. Every pour is luxurious, promising seven distinct tasting notes (hence the name). All while fusing old-school ingredients with new-age techniques. On the nose, whiffs of malt, fruit, peat, and flowers come through. On the palate, hints of toasted wood. The finish, meanwhile, is well-rounded and smooth.

Price: INR 700

Bagpiper Deluxe

Best recognised by its iconic tagline ‘khoob jamega rang jab mil baithenge teen yaar, aap main, aur Bagpiper’ (translated, It’s a blast when three friends get together. You, me, and Bagpiper) — this whisky is endorsed by top names in the entertainment industry. We’re talking Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jackie Shroff, amongst others. Experts back their claims — dubbing it a quality choice at its price point. It comes with Indian grain spirits that are matured in oak casks. It pours golden and every sip offers notes of oak, fruit, wood, smoke, molasses, and caramel. The finish, meanwhile, is as smooth as they come.

Price: INR 600 approx.

Eight PM

Although not often rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the whisky business — this fun number has long lit up parties and elevated at-home cocktails in India. In fact, it’s reportedly the first to enter the LIMCA Book Of Records for one million cases in sales in just the first year of its launch. If that doesn’t stand testimony to its deliciousness, its flavour notes will — fruity, peaty, and sweet. The finish, meanwhile, is rich and well rounded.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Note: Prices of bottles and their availability can vary depending on which part of India you’re in.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock