Unveiling The Macallan Colour Collection: Whisky, Art, and Radiant Hues

A good bottle of whisky represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and refinement in the world of spirits. These exceptional spirits are meticulously crafted using the finest ingredients, traditional techniques, and often lengthy ageing processes. Known for their exquisite flavours, complex aromas, and often limited availability, luxury whiskies cater to the most discerning connoisseurs and collectors. In this space, one name that stands out for its commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the use of exquisite oak casks for maturation is The Macallan.

A taste of the extraordinary with The Macallan Colour Collection:

The Macallan is a renowned Scottish whisky brand known for producing high-quality single malt Scotch whiskies. Founded in 1824 in the heart of Speyside, Scotland, The Macallan distillery has established itself as one of the most prestigious and sought-after names in the whisky industry. The brand is particularly recognised for its sherry-seasoned oak casks, which impart rich and complex flavours to its whiskies.

In its most recent venture to satisfy both its loyal enthusiasts and new aficionados, The Macallan has unveiled an offering known as ‘The Macallan Colour Collection.’ This fresh range comprises remarkable age-statement single malts that pay homage to the brand’s dedication to preserving natural hues and showcasing the profound impact of sherry seasoning on its whiskies.

Exclusive to global travel retail, The Macallan Colour Collection introduces an exquisite selection of five age-statement single malt Scotch. Ranging from the radiant gold oak of the Colour Collection 12-Years-Old to the deep burnished chestnut of the Colour Collection 30-Years-Old, this range elegantly traverses the entire spectrum of whisky tones. Each expression highlights the stunning natural shades that originate from the maturation process within The Macallan’s extraordinary sherry-seasoned oak casks.

Led by Master Whisky Maker, Kristeen Campbell and Lead Whisky Maker, Euan Kennedy, this range comes from carefully crafted casks that are blended to the team’s exact specifications. Speaking of The Macallan Colour Collection, Kristeen shared, “Each expression in the Colour Collection is crafted from exceptional oak casks, seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. As with all single malts shaped by The Macallan, wood is the single greatest influence on the quality, flavour, aromas and natural colour of these extraordinary expressions.”

With time, a harmonious blend occurs between the spirit and the wood, culminating in the emergence of a resplendent natural hue. Among these interactions, sherry seasoned oak stands as the paramount catalyst, infusing The Macallan’s single malts with their essence, aromas, flavours, and unparalleled quality, giving rise to the distinctive Colour Collection.

Adding an aesthetic flourish to this collection, The Macallan joined forces with acclaimed American graphic designer David Carson. Drawing inspiration from Jerez, he crafted an exclusive series of designs that adorn the packaging of the Colour Collection. These remarkable designs, distinguished by his trademark collage style, serve as the focal point, adding a visually striking dimension to the bottles.

Speaking of the inspiration and the collaboration with The Macallan, Carson said, “The expressive wonder of colour is something that never gets old. You just can’t beat nature’s palette. To experience the shapes, the colours, the textures, the soil from Jerez de la Frontera, it’s really inspiring. This is where every one of The Macallan’s sherry-seasoned casks comes from. This is the soul of the Colour Collection. It all starts here.”

The Colour Collection will be available at The Macallan Global Boutiques as well as in prominent airports and travel hubs across the globe starting from September 2023. For profiles and details notes on the infusions and colours, check out the following guide to The Macallan Colour Collection:

The Whisky Maker’s notes are as follows:

The Macallan Colour Collection 12 Years Old

Nose: Sweet oak, lemon peel with vanilla biscuits and pear

Palate: Syrup sponge with citrus curd, orchard fruits and a hint of nutmeg

Finish: Medium with sweet oak and citrus peel

The Macallan Colour Collection 15 Years Old

Nose: Gentle oak, vanilla toffee, candied orange peel and crystalised ginger

Palate: Sweet citrus pastry with creamy vanilla custard and baked peaches

Finish: Medium with toasted oak, citrus and cinnamon

The Macallan Colour Collection 18 Years Old

Nose: Clementine, pana cotta, baked apples with sultanas sweet oak

Palate: Vanilla sponge, milk chocolate with orange, citrus peel, oak and honeycomb

Finish: Medium with sweet oak and orange

The Macallan Colour Collection 21 Years Old

Nose: Crème Brûlée, candied orange and lemon, sweet aged oak with caramalised pineapple

Palate: Tropical fruits, candied ginger, coffee creme, hazelnuts, dark chocolate orange and cardamom

Finish: Medium with balanced oak spices

The Macallan Colour Collection 30 Years Old

Nose: Pineapple, dried mango, caramelised banana, crème brûlée with sweet aged oak and orange oil

Palate: Tropical fruits with almond, touch of cinnamon and nutmeg intertwined with creamy baked custard and crystalised lemon peel

Finish: Medium with sweet woodspice and tropical fruits

To know more, head to https://www.themacallan.com/en