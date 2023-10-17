Wallet-friendly whiskey: Best bottles under INR 500 for your home collection

Scotches and bourbons might cost the earth, but you only need INR 500 for a satisfying whiskey experience. Ideally in cocktails or with a splash (or two) of water. Here’s a look at a few budget bottles that fly off the shelves of stores across India.

Besides the fact that it houses 13 of the world’s 25 best-selling malts — India’s passion for all things smoke and oak is evidenced by the sea of brands that populate its alcohol stores. This ranges from the luxurious Glenmorangie Grand Vintage 1996 that’s priced at INR 1,05,537 approx. to the strong Haywards Fine which will only set you back by INR 200 approx. Options that fall in the range of the latter — the stuff of college parties and budget drinking experiences — are what most in the country are familiar with. These are commonly blended numbers, fusing imported Scotches with Indian grain ambers. Not only are they easy on the pocket, but they’re also bankable if you’re in the market for something a bit more economical for your daily dram. Here’s our pick of the best bottles of whiskey in India under INR 500.

Note: These options are strong and punchy. As such, they’re best served in cocktails or with plenty of ice.

Best whiskey options in India under INR 500

Mcdowell’s No. 1 Reserve

Starting this list out strong is the highest-selling Indian whisky in the world — as reported by The Spirits Business in 2021. The brand’s tagline “No1 Yaari Ka No1 Spirit,” is iconic in its own right, evoking a sense of nostalgia for many in the country. The blended number is a fusion of imported Scotch malts and Indian malt whiskies. It pours golden with whiffs of spice, toffee, oak, and butterscotch on the nose. Every sip offers notes of honey, chocolate, grass and nuts. The finish, meanwhile, is rounded.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Officer’s Choice Blue

With the promise of a hangover-free drinking experience — complete, with the popular tagline ‘Taste The Thrill’ — this whiskey from Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) is a fun choice under INR 500. It features a blend of Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits — aged in charred oak barrels. Every sip offers notes of fruit, leaf, and oak. The finish comes with a touch of spice.

Price: INR 500 approx.

All Seasons Whisky

Proudly declaring having sold up to 5 million cases right on the bottle — this whiskey is endorsed by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The two factors combined make it quite the popular pick for those seeking delicious sips on a budget. Fusing carefully-selected Scotches with Indian grain malts, this Indian number pours golden. Every sip is warming with whiffs of toasted wood and tobacco as well as notes of vanilla and spice. The flavours linger on the palate for a while.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Eight PM

A popular party whiskey that’s dominated the drinking habits of India for years, this is reportedly the first brand in the world to enter the LIMCA Book Of Records for selling one million cases in the first year of its launch. This makes it a fun choice when on a budget. Every sip is sweet, with notes of fruit and peat. The finish, meanwhile, is rich.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Imperial Blue

Another popular number that’s dominated the drinking habits of millions across India since 1997 — Imperial Blue features imported Scotch and fine Indian grain spirits. It pours golden and is light-bodied. Every sip is sweet, smoky, fruity, and mellow. A smooth, approachable option at its price point.

Price: INR 400 approx.

DSP Black Deluxe

Rounding things out is this budget number that’s manufactured by United Spirits — the name behind Black Dog and Antiquity Blue (amongst others). A blend of several Indian malts — aged in wooden barrels — and featuring molasses, every sip of this whiskey is punchy with hints of spice.

Price: INR 400 approx.

Cheers!

Note: All the alcohol prices mentioned have been calculated from the price observations collected from several states across India.

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the cheapest Indian whisky?

DSP Black Deluxe, Eight PM, and Mcdowell’s No. 1 Reserve are amongst the cheapest whiskeys available in the Indian market.

2. What is a good whiskey for cheap?

Officer’s Choice, All Seasons Whisky, and Mcdowell’s No. 1 Reserve are amongst the cheapest yet high-selling Indian whiskeys.