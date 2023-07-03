A café with a cause: All you need to know about Echoes SOS

It’s lights, bells and sign cards at this unique café in India. Pushing the boundaries of regular cafés, Echoes has come up with a dynamic experience of dining where signs do all the talking.

Echoes SOS is not a regular café where conversations govern management. The staff employed here belongs to the PwD category with hearing and speech disabilities. While you might wonder how the staff steers the cafe’s wheels, you will be surprised to know they are the only ones running the show. Started in 2015, the cafe is now serving at not one but two outlets in Delhi and Rishikesh. From its hospitality to some lip-smacking food, this cafe deserves a dine-out.

All you need to know about Echoes SOS café

Echoes- Sounds of Silence is a collaborative output of two brothers. Their desire to be entrepreneurs in the food and hospitality industry brought them closer to their dream of owning a café . What differentiates it from others is its concept of employment and the way orders are placed and received. A thoughtful arrangement of bells and lights over each table signals the staff. When placing an order, the visitors write down the quantity and code of the dish they want. Once done, they can ring a bell which connects to a bulb, making it easier for the staff to identify the table without the use of words. Sign cards at each table fulfil other requirements like tissues, extra cutlery, or simply appreciating the food and service.

In an exclusive interaction with Lifestyle Asia India, Anuj Behl, founder of Echoes SOS, said, “The cafés in Delhi at some time were too dark and shady and were generally perceived as a place to be frequented by youngsters. We wanted to create a space that could really define what a café is, as we believe it is a place which can be visited by people from any age or walk of life. So, we wanted the place to be lively and positive. One which can push people to believe in themselves and their dreams. That’s when we finally thought of employing PwD staff members on the front as we believed that looking at them working hard would push people and make them stop in their tracks and think why are they looking for excuses.”

Staff Recommendations

Makhani Pasta

Kothey Momos

Watermelon Margarita

Behl’s Big Burger

Quick Notes

Price for two: 1200-1400

Address:

Delhi: 17,ff, Satya Niketan, opp Shree Venkateshwara College, South Moti Bagh-21

Rishikesh: Echoes Cafe, Soul haven on main, Tapovan, Badrinath Road.

Timings: 12:00 pm-11:00pm

For reservations:

-Delhi: 9999258597

-Rishikesh: 8076490009

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Echoes SOS