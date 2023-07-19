Food bloggers on that one dish they would travel to the end of the world for

Food awakens the senses. The aroma, the appetising flavours, the aesthetics and even the sounds, each culinary experience creates a memory worth making. Recalling these special meals, we ask the most touted Indian food bloggers to share meals that left a mark.

Have you heard about the Proust Phenomenon? Coined by 20th-century writer Marcel Proust, the term basically describes an involuntary memory that is triggered by a certain smell, taste or sound. It’s the experience of eating a certain buttery, flaky cookie similar to the one your grandma baked or a chilli sauce that you first tasted on a trip with a friend. Nostalgia and food have always had a strong association.

Thinking about certain dishes and restaurants can transport you back to a special moment, after all, there is nothing more satisfying than a good meal. This is why, we asked some of India’s favourite food bloggers about the meals and dishes that they would travel to the end of the world for. Whether it is shared meals, simple flavours or some unique experiences, we ask these food bloggers to paint an appetising picture for us.

India’s favourite food bloggers on their favourite food memories:

Archit Agarwal (@architlost)

“I would travel to Istanbul for an authentic Turkish breakfast! Turkey takes their breakfast seriously. The morning feast includes diverse milk and cheese varieties, aromatic olives and thyme, crisp cucumbers and tomatoes, delectable sausages, and an assortment of egg dishes. To truly immerse myself, I would head to Besiktas, a significant district on Istanbul’s European side, overlooking the captivating Bosphorus. It’s one of the most popular places to serve traditional Turkish breakfasts, which you’ll find on every corner and down every alley. This enchanting area boasts numerous traditional Turkish breakfast spots. For an unforgettable experience, indulge in House Cafe in Ortokoy or the esteemed Emirgan Sütiş in Emirgan.”

Hina Gujral (@funfoodandfrolic)

“One dish for which I could travel across Asia is Hainanese Chicken Rice. Perfectly poached chicken, flavour-packed rice, addictive chilli sauce, and stir-fried greens on the side is what Hainnese Chicken Rice is all about. While it’s a chicken dish, the rice is just as much a star as the condiments. It might look stupidly easy to make while you read a recipe, but it requires hours of labour, a lot of elbow grease, and years of experience to get that silky smooth, flavoursome poached chicken and rice. This ultimate comfort food tastes exactly like a warm hug from grandma. I first tasted Hainanese Chicken Rice during my trip to Singapore in 2016, where it is a national dish. It was truly love at first bite. Ever since we (me and chicken rice) developed a relationship that’s hard to dismiss or let go of. I wish someday to visit the Hainan province in China and savour a chicken rice bowl Hainanese style.”

Harish Closepet (@harrys_lunchbox)

“I love Gujarati thalis. Thaker Bhojanalay in Kalbadevi, Mumbai is where I’ve eaten the best thali yet. Every dish is a treat to your palette there. The flavours and the traditional cooking make it very different to run-of-the-mill thali places. The owner and his family actually sit at the counter and make sure every customer is happy with the taste. And I’m always happy with the taste. My favourite dish there is Undhiyu! I would go and have a thali there every month if I had an option.”

Mehak Dhawan (@foodiesince96)

“In Banaras, Malayio, I think it’s called, is a winter special dish which a lot of people don’t know about it. So, basically, for the dish, milk is fermented for good ten to twelve hours so that it becomes very soft, airy and fluffy. The dish is so good, I can travel many times to Banaras just to have that. You can get Malayio in a few shops in Banaras. This shop I went to, Shri Ji Sweets, is very famous in Banaras just for this particular dish. The dish is only served for six months during winter there but it is amazing. It’s a dish with pure milk, saffron and dry fruit.”

Uma Raghuraman (@masterchefmom)

“I would love to travel back to the Middle East to enjoy a large warm bowl of freshly made Umm Ali. It has now become my favourite dessert. During a trip to the UAE, I saw Umm Ali for the first time at, the Pullman Sharjah lunch buffet. The first day, I did not bother to try. On the second day, I got curious and decided to try a little. That little cup ended up in three refills. I had fallen in love with Umm Ali. The next four days that we were in UAE, I was having Umm Ali for Lunch and Dinner. In fact one of the days, I even cut short my shopping to ensure I did not miss Umm Ali in the dinner buffet. I still can’t figure out why I love it so much. I feel like a child when I am slurping this exotic-tasting bread pudding.”

Govind Pallipurath (@keralafoodie)

“It was my first Bangkok trip and I had a big list of restaurants in my hand to try. One of them was Somsak. It’s a family-run restaurant. We went there at 8 pm and waited over one hour to try their signature Pot Crab with Glass Noodles. I felt like, “Yeah this is it”. I had come all the way to Bangkok for this. It was that tasty. The vermicelli absorbs the freshness and sweetness of the sauce and seafood. Whenever people ask me about my favourite dish I used to say I don’t have one or I purposefully avoid that question. But this one after eating this one if someone asks me I always say about this dish. When you took the first bite you will feel the juiciness and richness of the fresh crab. The glass noodles gonna melt in your mouth. I started elegantly with a fork and ended up with hands not just because it’s crab. I couldn’t resist my hands. I cleared whole the pot and I personally called the owner and chef to appreciate them. I ask them to start a branch in India.”

