10 best hawker stalls at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre

Sims Vista Market and Food Centre might not be a leading contender when it comes to famous hawker stalls and dishes. However, it’s a real treasure trove for nearby residents and those willing to venture off the beaten path.

Located at Sims Place in eastern Singapore, this hawker haunt is a sizable venue with over 70 hawker stalls, perfect for hungry folks looking to grab a quick meal or fresh ingredients for home cooking. This gastronomic hub offers a wide variety of cuisine to nearby residents and workers from the nearby industrial estate.

Sims Vista Market and Food Centre was first established in the mid-1970s to serve and provide food for residents staying at Sims Drive. It most recently underwent a renovation in 2021, a much-needed upgrade to make it more spacious and comfortable while retaining a laid-back neighbourhood vibe.

How to get to Sims Vista Market and Food Centre

Although it’s not next to an MRT or prominent landmarks, this food centre is still rather accessible via a less-than-10-minute walk from Aljunied MRT Station through Aljunied Road. Several buses – 64, 134, and 137 – also stop directly in front of the food centre. The Sims Vista neighbourhood is near the Geylang, Kallang, and Paya Lebar precincts.

Bustling in the day, the hawker stalls at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre offer extensive food options that can satisfy event the pickiest eater. Duck rice is a must-have here; Tai Dong Teochew Duck Rice’s version offers a fragrant soy-based sauce while Hollywood Duck Rice’s gravy leans thicker in consistency, so there’s truly something for everyone.

Other delicious eats include Dubai Express’ Bryani, which still follows a 100-year-old recipe, as well as the Green Chilli Chicken Rice. The famous Havelock Hainanese Curry Rice, Indonesian favourites at Warong HJH Kamisah, and confectionary treats by Hao Qing Xiang are also a treat. If you’re health-conscious, make a beeline for Hock Heng Cooked Food’s nourishing fish soup.

10 best hawker stalls for the best food at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre