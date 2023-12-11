The Cheesecake Factory opened its first location in Thailand, being the first branch in the whole Southeast Asia. With over 200 items on the menu, we know exactly the ones you should try.

People frequenting Central World in recent months certainly already had their interests piqued before The Cheesecake Factory opened. After all, it’s the first ever branch in Thailand, and many were looking to see if the global fame surrounding the cheesecakes are really worth the hype. But The Cheesecake Factory isn’t just about cheesecakes, despite the name. It’s a full-on family restaurant with so many dishes to choose from. Italian, Korean, Mexican, and even weekend brunch options — flipping through the menu might just give you whiplash.

So, after some delicious on-site journalism, we put together a handy list of 10 things you should order at The Cheesecake Factory Thailand.

10 things you should order at The Cheesecake Factory Thailand

Bee Sting Flatbread Pizza

Yes, The Cheesecake Factory has a section dedicated to flatbread pizzas, and they’re not half bad. Everything is housemade, including their pizza dough. The highlight is the Bee Sting, made with parmesan, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, their special honey sauce, and topped with some Calabrian chilies to balance that sweetness. Don’t worry, the chilies are from America, so it won’t be that spicy.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Fontina and parmesan cheese are stuffed inside shiitake mushrooms, baked to perfection, then poured on top is marinara wine sauce and a garnish of garlic and herbs. It’s one of those dishes that everyone on the table will try, and you’ll find each component coming together harmoniously. Note that it’s quite heavy from the cheese, so share with some company.

California Omelette

Some Southern comfort never hurt anyone, especially not when served with some heartwarming baked potatoes and toast. The California Omelette contains mushrooms, green onion, tomato, garlic, shallots, along with some cheddar and Swiss cheese, and a generous dollop of sour cream. Topped with two slices of avocado, it’s a burst of flavour perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Chicken Madeira

The Chicken Madeira is quite a unique dish that involves an ingredient as the star: Madeira. Madeira is a wine created in the Portugal region of the same name, with earthy notes of hazelnut, coffee, and burnt caramel. That wine is turned into a sauce, spread nicely on top of sautéed chicken breasts, fresh asparagus, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served alongside some mashed potatoes, it’s officially the franchise’s most popular chicken dish.

Miso Salmon

Oh yes, The Cheesecake Factory also does Japanese, and the Miso Salmon is just what you need to satisfy the cravings you didn’t know you had before. The salmon is marinated with miso, put atop white rice, and served with snow peas and delicious miso sauce. Plus, the portion allocated is huge, so one dish will keep you full until dessert.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

In Thailand, we’d argue that the Monte Cristo isn’t as widespread as its sister, the Croque Monsieur. The egg-dipped-then-deep-fried crunchy French toast is stuffed with bacon, grilled ham, scrambled eggs, and melted Swiss cheese. They then dust some powdered sugar on top of this beautiful creation, and serve it with strawberry preserves to dip in. It’s one of the more underrated dishes in their brunch menu. Yes, they have a brunch menu.

Americana Cheeseburger

It wouldn’t be an American diner without a banging cheeseburger. The Americana Cheeseburger has both American and cheddar cheese on its beef patty, with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, their secret sauce, and some crunchy potato chips on top. The cheeseburgers at The Cheesecake Factory Thailand all use Angus beef and are served with a choice of French fries or green salad.

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

If you’re hesitant to pay the THB 350+ price tag for a slice of cheesecake, this is the one that is so worth the money. The Cheesecake Factory’s collab with Godiva will transport you to chocolate heaven, with the chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate mousse and a piece of Godiva chocolate. The creation is also completely flourless.

Mango Key Lime Cheesecake

The natural sweetness of mango, balanced with the acidity of key lime — that’s the idea behind the mango key lime cheesecake. Those delicious, fluffy layers are put on top on a vanilla coconut macaroon crust, and then topped with mango mousse. It’s the perfect dessert for the hot climate. Note that the portions are huge, so bring a friend.

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

It’s the one that started it all: the original Cheesecake Factory cheesecake that has remained their most popular edition for almost 40 years. Each slice feels light, tastes tight, and never disappoints (we couldn’t find another word that rhymes). We recommend you get the Fresh Strawberry, which will have fresh strawberries served with the original cheesecake. The sweetness balances the richness of the cheesecake, and won’t feel too heavy even if you’re having it all to yourself.