A look at why Bangalore’s first drive-in restaurant Airlines Hotel remains iconic

Walk down St. Mark’s Road at any point during the day and you’re bound to find a sea of people — young and old — making their way to a verdant, open-air, old-school spot. Some to take in the city’s famed breezy weather, others for a taste of the space’s signature filter coffee and masala dosa. Over the years, several celebrities and politicians have added this establishment to their dining rotation — paving the way for its ‘legendary’ reputation. Here’s what makes Airlines Hotel special to Bangalore locals.

Despite the abundance of new restaurants — complete, with artisanal coffees and carefully-crafted sushi menus — populating its streets, India’s IT hub has a taste for all things old-school. In fact, vintage restaurants like Koshy’s, Pecos, Sri Govinda Rao Military Hotel, and The Only Place enjoy a cult-like following. Also a part of this line-up? Airlines Hotel — an open-air space in the heart of Bangalore that’s marked by minimalist plastic and metal tables and laid back ambiance.

A majestic banyan tree overlooks this setting, painting it in verdant hues. For most locals, long conversations and leisurely breakfasts of crisp dosas here right after a run at Cubbon Park is a time-honoured ritual. Many others schedule their meetings here, making important decisions over tall glasses of piping-hot filter coffee. No surprises why a visit to this hangout spot — which also happens to be the first drive-in restaurant in the region — is an essential element of any city itinerary. Here’s all about it.

Bangalore’s Airlines Hotel first opened in 1965

Meeting friends after 21 years 7:00 am at airlines hotel in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/GaEDEnYtP6 — Ajey Gore (@AjeyGore) October 19, 2019

The story goes that what’s now known as the Airlines Hotel was once a 80,000 sq.ft land owned by Haji Ibrahim Wakf Trust. It was leased to one Kalarickal Thomas who built the hotel, complete with a banquet hall for celebrations. He then handed it over to SN Rao and agreed to jointly develop the property. The latter was behind Karnataka’s first drive-in and garden restaurant called ‘Sujatha’ in Mysore.

Bearing in mind that the establishment had thrived since it first started service in 1965, he replicated the model in Bangalore. Diwakar Rao, the current proprietor shared with Bangalore Mirror, “He (SN Rao) took Mr Thomas to ‘Hotel Sujatha’ and introduced him to the concept of a drive-in restaurant and it all began there.” He further added that his father had worked up the ranks from once being a waiter.

Great catching up with @abhijitbanare & @gauravkhilari after ages over some crispy dosas & coffee! (@ Airlines Hotel in Bangalore, Karnataka) https://t.co/tMDCiAfHuA pic.twitter.com/bgYNDTQATn — Phalin (@PhalinShah) December 17, 2022

In another interaction with The New Indian Express, he reflected on the food landscape of the time, “Back then, there were only two kinds of restaurants, vegetarian and non-vegetarian. So there were us, then Koshy’s, Brindavan and Three Aces. For nearly 20 years, it was just these few restaurants in the city.”

Filter coffee is a popular pick from the menu

I did not want to take a chance. Had a great filter Coffee at Airlines Hotel, today. God only knows what life would be without it. #BengaluruLockdown pic.twitter.com/rV73xURG4G — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) July 13, 2020

South Indian fare is a specialty here — Dosa, Idli, Vada, the works. Best part? The flavour has remained consistent and top-notch through the years. “We have a constant check on quality and our dishes are cooked in a traditional Mangalorean style. We also have a cook who has been working here for the past 35 years now. He trains the new cooks and that is how we have maintained the same taste,” Diwakar told Deccan Herald. Locals swear by the flavourful sambar and chutney here.

Finally completed the pilgrimage of all Classic Bangalore eating joints.

MTR. CTR. Vidyarthi Bhavan. Brahmin’s Coffee Bar. And today morning, Airlines hotel! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RymVL4XaKI — Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu (@scarysouthpaw) August 19, 2021

Tall glasses of freshly-brewed, foamy filter coffee are a signature — the perfect accompaniment to long conversations and breezy weather. “I sell close to 1,000 cups of coffee and tea a day. About 75 percent of that is coffee,” Bangalore Mirror quotes Diwakar saying. However, for those with a hankering for some North Indian, the restaurant offers an assortment of delicious options like Chola Bhatura and Paneer Rolls. The Chinese Manchurian, Chow Chow Bath, Kesari Bath, Lunch Thalis, Mangalore Buns, and chaats are worth a bite as well.

Went to the Airlines hotel last week in Bangalore. And they served this. ‘Warm Jeera Water’ as a welcome drink. It feels so motherly, that you instantly love the place. The food is okayish, but on the plus side you might run into a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/NtmGNJKl4p — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 24, 2023

The only thing to have changed, Diwakar Rao tells India Today are the prices. “When we opened shop, a dosa cost INR 1 and now it costs INR 70.” Meanwihle K K Raghuram, who began his career as a waiter in 1980 told Indulge Express, “I started my career in 1980. Previously, there were 38 waiters and 23 supervisors; presently, there are 20 waiters and 14 supervisors throughout all departments. Plain dosa was 60 paise, masala dosa was 80 paise, and full meals came for Rs 6.”

Right next door to this space is the equally iconic Corner House, which offers the perfect old-school way to round out a meal — with a Death By Chocolate sundae. “One can enjoy a full tasty vegetarian meal here,” Rao adds.

Actors, politicians, and artists are patrons of the restaurant

Airlines Hotel visit happened this morning. A quiet breakfast under a steady drizzle #bangalore pic.twitter.com/Hc35w283Zh — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) October 6, 2018

The local haunt has served many famous (and infamous) names. This — a report by Deccan Herald notes — includes the likes of MF Hussan, who’s believed to have doodled on napkins for hours and crime lord Mastan Mirza who spent months at the hotel. That aside, patrons include former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, who held meetings here, and actor and singer Dr. Rajkumar, a fan of the breakfasts at this spot.

In the interaction with Indulge Express, staff member K K Raghuram further shared, “I got to engage with some of the greatest names… Politicians like Deve Gowda, Gundu Rao, and Veerappa Moily used to come there for breakfast after their walk from Cubbon Park.” Other regular names include BM Oberoi, Kumar Bangarappa, Shiva Rajkumar, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Whats > #web3? breakfast at 60 yrs old Airlines Hotel, central #Bangalore 😋

With the owners of d place pic.twitter.com/YtEKWhquls — Amit Goel (@amitTwitr) March 19, 2022

Diners here span generations and — after working hours — a large set of college students and business professionals are often spotted here, having long conversations over coffee and snacks. Another staff member Shekhar Shetty noted, “I like this place because I have friends here and people appreciate my work. I had the opportunity to serve dishes to celebrities and I never anticipated seeing all of these individuals in person. People who used to visit Airlines once as bachelors are now coming in with their children and grandchildren.”

