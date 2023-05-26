Beat the heat with a bowl of refreshing ABC from these spots in Kuala Lumpur & Selangor

Battling the heat wave in Malaysia? Visit these places that serve a bowl of refreshing and delicious ABC (Ais Batu Campur) in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Malaysia is known for its hot and humid weather, which can be quite oppressive. The country experiences a tropical climate, with temperatures that rarely drop below 20°C and can soar up to 35°C. To top it off, the national meteorological department has released a statement regarding Malaysia’s current heatwave that’s expected to last until June, with high temperatures felt throughout the country.

To cope with the heat, locals are always on the lookout for ways to cool down—whether it’s blasting the air-conditioner at home or chewing on ice every five minutes. While there are many options available, one dessert that stands out is ABC (Ais Batu Campur). This shaved ice dessert is a Malaysian favourite, and for good reason. With a variety of toppings like Gula Melaka, rose syrup, peanuts, and red beans, ABC is the perfect treat to beat the heat.

If you’re a tourist visiting Malaysia, trying ABC is a must-do. You can find ABC stalls all over the country, from street vendors to upscale restaurants. In Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, there are plenty of places that serve excellent ABC. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic version of the dessert or want to try a more unique take on it, there’s something for everyone. So, if you’re looking for a way to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth, give ABC a try.

Must-visit stalls in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that serve the perfect bowl of ABC

Gerai Minum Weng Kee

Gerai Minum Weng Kee, which is also known as Auntie Peggy’s Classic, is a dessert stall located in Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur. It is a popular spot among locals and tourists alike who are looking for a refreshing bowl of ABC or other shaved ice desserts.

Besides the classic ice kacang, Gerai Minum Weng Kee offers a variety of shaved ice desserts, including the rose syrup and Bubur Cha Cha. However, Aunty Peggy’s version of ABC stands out because of the unique mixture of ingredients she uses, which sets her apart from other ice kacang vendors in the neighbourhood.

Aunty Peggy has been attracting loyal customers to her stall for many years, and her commitment to providing the best quality ABC has earned her a reputation as one of the best vendors in the area. Whether you are a regular customer or a first-time visitor, you can be assured that you will be served with the best quality ABC.

Address: Medan Selera, Jln Othman, Pj Old Town, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Kwong Wah Ice Kacang

Kwong Wah Ice Kacang, a dessert shop located in Happy Mansion, has been serving authentic ice kacang for more than six decades. Despite the modern cafes dominating the area, Kwong Wah has remained loyal to its traditional roots, offering a range of local delicacies that are made with authentic ingredients, such as nasi lemak and Nyonya kuih.

What sets Kwong Wah’s ice kacang apart is the perfect combination of the smooth texture of the shaved ice with the authentic Gula Melaka syrup and evaporated milk. This results in a flavourful boost that is further enhanced by the assorted fillings like sweet corn, grass jelly, and roasted peanuts, most of which are made in-house. The mountain of shaved ice is generously stacked, providing a satisfying and refreshing mouthfeel with every spoonful.

Kwong Wah’s dedication to preserving traditional flavours and ingredients has earned it a strong brand reputation since its inception in 1958, and its ice kacang recipe has been passed down from generation to generation. As a result, Kwong Wah has become one of the most popular dessert shops in the area.

Address: 627, Jalan 17/8, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM (closed on Mondays)

Fatty Loong ABC Ais Kacang

Fatty Loong, also known as Fei Zai Long, is a well-known dessert stall in Kepong that serves up a variety of shaved ice desserts, including their signature ABC. What makes Fatty Loong’s ABC stand out is the smooth texture of the shaved ice that melts in your mouth, paired with the thick and flavourful Gula Melaka syrup that is generously poured over it.

In addition to the classic ingredients like red beans and grass jelly, Fatty Loong also includes unique fillings like cendol and Nata de coco jelly, which add a fun and refreshing twist to the dessert. The combination of textures and flavours makes for a satisfying and delicious dessert that is perfect for beating the heat.

Fatty Loong has built up a loyal fanbase over the years, thanks to their commitment to quality and the use of fresh ingredients. If you’re in the Kepong area and looking for a refreshing treat, be sure to give their ABC a try.

Address: Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 11 PM

ABC Kedai Batu No 22

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option to satisfy your sweet tooth while beating the heat in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor, ABC Kedai Batu No 22 is definitely worth a visit. At just RM 2.50 per bowl, this dessert stall offers one of the most affordable and delicious bowls of ABC in the area.

The dessert itself is a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. The generous portions of syrup-filled shaved ice create a colourful ice mountain, providing a refreshing and satisfying mouthfeel with every spoonful. The assorted morsels buried underneath, including sweet corn, red beans, cendol, and jelly beans, add a delightful texture and flavour to the dessert, making it a treat that’s hard to resist.

Despite its affordable price, ABC Kedai Batu No 22 does not compromise on the quality of their dessert. The shaved ice is smooth and finely shaved, while the syrup and toppings are of excellent quality. The stall is located in Kepong, making it a convenient spot for anyone looking for a quick and affordable dessert fix.

Address: Jalan Thaver, Kampung Pandan, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 7 PM (closed on Sundays and Tuesdays)

May-May ABC Ais Kacang

May-May ABC Ais Kacang is a dessert stall located in Kepong Baru, Kuala Lumpur, and is a must-visit for anyone who is looking for a refreshing bowl of ice kacang. This popular spot is famous for its mountain-high shaved ice that comes loaded with Gula Melaka syrup and colourful fillings like peanuts, sweet corn, and cendol strands, making it a perfect treat to beat the heat.

One of the unique qualities of May-May ABC Ais Kacang is the fact that you can enjoy the ice kacang as it is or request for a scoop of ice cream on top of the shaved ice. This option is perfect for those who want to add an extra layer of creaminess to the dessert.

May-May has a great variety of shaved ice desserts, including cendol, soursop guava ice kacang, and tropical fruit cocktail. If you prefer hot dessert, you may opt for bubur cha cha. This dessert stall offers a wide range of options to choose from, so there’s something for everyone.

Address: 17-27, Jalan Bangau 1, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

Ah Keong’s ABC & Ice Cendol Stall

Ah Keong’s ABC & Ice Cendol Stall is a dessert stall located behind YMCA of Kuala Lumpur Hostel, which has been serving its customers for over a decade. The stall is famous amongst the locals for its signature ice kacang dessert and cendol.

Ah Keong’s ABC & Ice Cendol Stall is a small family-run business that is managed by an old couple who have been selling ice kacang for years. They are known for maintaining the quality of their dessert over time, and their shaved ice is always smooth and fine in texture.

The stall offers a bowl of evaporated milk-doused shaved ice mixed with a variety of ingredients like sweet corn, grass jelly, and red beans. The mixture of these flavors along with the smooth texture of the shaved ice creates an explosion of flavors and a refreshing sensation in the mouth.

Address: 21A, Jalan Padang Belia, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 5 PM (closed on Sundays and Mondays)

939 Ice House

If you’re in the mood for a refreshing dessert to beat the heat, 939 Ice House is definitely worth a visit. Located in the bustling area of Seri Kembangan, this dessert stall offers a variety of shaved ice desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

One of their specialties is their signature ABC, which features finely shaved ice that perfectly absorbs the syrup and toppings. The ice kacang comes with a variety of toppings, including peanuts, red beans, grass jelly, and jelly cubes, creating a delightful explosion of flavours and textures in your mouth.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist looking for a refreshing dessert, 939 Ice House is definitely a must-visit. So, head on over to Seri Kembangan and indulge in their delicious shaved ice desserts.

Address: 3, Jalan BS 1/3, Pusat Perdagangan Seri Kembangan, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 9 PM (Monday to Saturday), 12 PM – 10 PM (Sunday)

Hero and feature images: Courtesy @loccoberrylifestylediary/Instagram