All you need to know about Andhra Bhavan Canteen

If you are a foodie in Delhi, you have definitely heard of the Andhra Bhavan Canteen, which serves lip-smacking food without burning a hole in your pocket. If you have been to the canteen, you have most probably paid it a visit again. If you have not been there, you are at the right place. Here’s all you need to know about the Andhra Bhavan Canteen in Delhi.

No frills, no fuss and far from the luxuries of fine dining, Andhra Bhavan canteen is as basic as it can get. They have a hero though – their food. If food could have main character energy, this would be it. The number of regulars and loyalists thronging the place, and the 10-15 minutes waiting time at lunch time bears testimony to the timeless popularity of this place. They have a Sunday special in place though, but more on that later. We have all the details and nitty-gritties about Andhra Bhavan canteen for your next visit to the gastronomical bliss.

All you need to know about Andhra Bhavan in Delhi

History

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan or AP Bhavan, as the name suggests, is the state bhavan of Andhra Pradesh in the national capital Delhi. It was set up in 1956 after a huge portion of Hyderabad was included in the state of erstwhile Andhra, owing to the linguistic similarities.

How to access the Andhra Bhavan canteen?

Inside the premises of Andhra Bhavan is the canteen that’s run by the state government. Bringing the local cuisine of Andhra at subsidised rates, it is located on the famous Ashoka Road. Andhra Bhavan has two entrances, but to access the canteen, you have to go through the second one.

The food

Coming to the bit that matters the most – food. If you are not well-versed with Andhra cuisine, let us tell you that it is one of the spiciest cuisines in India. Having said that, not all your meals will be a chilli fest, because at Andhra Bhavan canteen, you will be served the most authentic regional cuisine.

We’ll be honest though – the menu here is limited. The bestselling and most in-demand item is the ‘Thali’. It comes with four vegetables, Rasam, Sambar, Papad, Curd, one sweet dish and accompaniments such as dry chutney, pickle and ghee. The main course is roti and rice. An important thing to note here is that this is an all-you-can-eat thali, so you will be helped with endless servings.

On Sundays, they serve the special Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, which has its own patrons.

If you reach here in the morning, you can grab their breakfast meal, consisting of one piece each of Idli, Vada and Dosa, served along with tea or coffee.

For people who are strictly non-vegetarians, you will find dry and gravy dishes of chicken, mutton and prawn as well.

Timings

Breakfast – 8:00 am – 10:30 am

Lunch – 12 pm – 4:00 pm

Dinner – 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Address: 1, Ashoka Rd, Hyderabad House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +9111 2338 7499

Nearest metro stations: Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk

All Images: Courtesy Andhra Bhavan/Facebook