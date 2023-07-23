Why is Britannia and Co. one of the most iconic Irani cafes in Mumbai

A quiet Sunday morning for many Mumbaikars means a trip to one of the many iconic Irani cafes located in different areas of the bustling city. Amongst these iconic Irani cafes is one of the busiest cafes of Mumbai — the 100 years old Britannia & Co. The famous restaurant is located in one of the oldest areas of Mumbai called Fort. The archaic setting, the traditional Parsi food and the classic old-Mumbai vibe make Britannia and Co. a pretty special for the residents of Mumbai.

Much like its decadent menu, the history of Britannia and Co. is quite rich. Parsis, just like the owner of this cafe, are followers of Zoroastrian culture. They have a distinctive culinary tradition influenced by Persian, Indian, and European flavours which makes their food so unique. Let’s learn a little about the history of Britannia & Co. and what should you eat at this cafe.

Britannia and Co.: A tale of Berry Pulao, Boti Mutton, Raspberry Soda & more

The Britannia and Co restaurant was established by an Iranian immigrant named Rashid Kohinoor in 1923 in the city’s most commercial, maritime hub, Ballard Pier. The Kohinoor family had emigrated from Iran and settled in Mumbai. The city was changing and Rashid saw this as an opportunity to start a new business. The family started the restaurant to cater to the city’s budding cosmopolitan population. Eventually, the restaurant became popular among the Parsi community and locals alike. People came back again and again to Britannia & Co. because of its authentic Parsi dishes and warm hospitality. In the 100 years that the restaurant has seen go by, the family has seen the Second World War, the Independence War when Boman took part in the Non-Cooperation Movement, and the post-Covid times.

The classic decor of Britannia and Co. Mumbai

People from all walks of life, including prominent personalities, tourists, and local residents visited the restaurant. The food along with the restaurant’s decor and ambience added to its charm. You will find vintage photographs, antique furniture including tables with checkered tablecloth and wooden chairs, and sentimental memorabilia hanging on its walls, which is cool enough to be a part of your Instagram feed. You will also discover a cut out of Prince William and Princess Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which solidifies the Kohinoors’ love for the Royals.

Who runs Britannia and Co. restaurant now?

The Mumbai restaurant is now run by Persian chef Afshin Kohinoor, who is the third-generation torchbearer of Britannia and Co. Before him, the restaurant was run by the late Boman Kohinoor, who passed away in 2019. Afshin’s daughter, Chef Diana, a fourth-generation Kohinoor, also helps her father with the management of the restaurant.

What to eat from the menu of Britannia and Co.?

While several other Irani cafes serve Parsi, British and Muslim delicacies, Britannia and Co still serves authentic Parsi food. One of the standout dishes at Britannia & Co. is the Berry Pulao, which has become an all-time favourite among patrons. It is a flavorful rice dish cooked with fragrant spices, and meat (usually chicken or mutton), and topped with caramelised onions and sweet and tangy barberries. The dish was created by Afshin’s late mother, Bacha Kohinoor. “Initially, we served continental cuisine. Later, my mother, Bacha Kohinoor, introduced the legendary Iranian berry pulao, known in Persian as zereshk polo,” Afshin told The Tribune.

The famous Sali Boti Mutton paired with thin chapatis is a must-have at the restaurant. For vegetarians, the Veg Dhansak is a must-have. And if you still have some space in your tummy, then order the juicy deep-fried mutton or chicken cutlets. End your meal with caramel custard and a Pallonji raspberry soda.

Address: Wakefield House, 11 Sprott Road, 16 Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai

Timings: 11:00 am – 04:00 pm

Contact: 022-22615264

Pricing: USD 12.19 (INR 1,000 for two people)

Why makes the Britannia & Co. restaurant so special?

Britannia & Co. continues to be an important culinary landmark in Mumbai, showcasing the rich heritage of Parsi cuisine. It serves as a cultural bridge, preserving traditional recipes and offering a glimpse into the city’s diverse culinary landscape. The restaurant’s enduring popularity is a testament to its legacy and the timeless appeal of its authentic Parsi flavours. Boman, when alive, used to greet all the guests personally, which also made locals come back to the restaurant. People still remember his saying, “Have a good day and a good life!”, which embodies the spirit of the iconic Britannia & Co. restaurant.

All Images: Courtesy Britannia & Co. Restaurant/Instagram