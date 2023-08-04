Diving into the rich history of Mumbai’s iconic Café Madras

A very common sight at many local restaurants in Mumbai, is finding yourself sharing a table with different people, with servers rushing back and forth from the kitchen to deliver food in a very tiny and overcrowded area. Why are these local eateries still so popular, you wonder? Well, it is because you get authentic meals with a side of interesting stories in these compact spaces. One such restaurant that is always packed with people is Mumbai’s iconic Cafe Madras in Matunga. Matunga is a centre for several old cafes and restaurants including Cafe Madras.

The Udupi restaurant has seen almost 83 years of change, and three generations later, it still serves some of the best idlis and dosas in town. Just like its delicious food, the history of Cafe Madras in Matunga piques everyone’s interest. From lawsuits to adapting to the changing crowd of Mumbai, the cafe has seen it all. Let us dive into the rich history of Cafe Madras.

Cafe Madras is Mumbaikar’s go-to spot for South Indian breakfast in Matunga East

Started in 1940, Cafe Madras was established by Gopal Purshottam Kamath. His sons Jagdish Kamath and Suresh Kamath along with their sons, Devavrat Kamath and Jaiprakash Kamath now run the iconic restaurant in the bylane of Bhaudaji road.

Gopal and his elder son, Jagdish, entered a partnership called Cafe Madras in 1968. Ten years later they formed a partnership firm called GP Kamath & Co. This firm took over the businesses of the café and Gopalkrishna Hindu Hotel. Since then, the ownership has periodically reconstituted with the last change taking place in 2011. In 2012, the restaurant had an annual turnover of nearly INR 1 crore.

Cafe Madras’s retail stores

The shop at Cafe Madras was their first retail store that opened in 2016. The store offers sixty different kinds of snacks including pickles, banana chips, and chakkali to name a few. You can also find coffee powder and masalas that are quite a popular buy at Cafe Madras Matunga. Another retail store started by the owners that you should check out is Cornucopia. This retail store offers high-quality food and grocery items. The store aims to promote and help local and sustainable food businesses.

The court case

The Kamath family had filed a case in 2015 against Lime & Chilli Hospitality Services after they found out that they had set up restaurants in Nashik and Jalgaon in Maharashtra using the name — Cafe Madras. Cafe Madras’s petition urged for a cease-and-desist notice, which was allowed by the Bombay High Court.

What to eat at Cafe Madras Matunga?

The cafe’s USP is its tasty and filling Udupi meals with fast service and inexpensive prices. This small two-storied eatery is best known for its soft idlis, dosas and filter coffee. Must try in-house specialities are Neer Masala with Stew, Idli Butter Podi, Ragi Masala Dosa, Pessarattu Dosa, Bisibile Bhaat, Raagi Masala Dosa, Malgapudi, Idli Podi, Rasam Idli, and Madras Dahi Misal.

Address: 38 B, Circle House, King’s Circle, Near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga East

Time: 07:00 am – 02:30 pm | 04:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Contact: +91 2224014419

Price: INR 250 for two people (approx.)

All Images: Courtesy Café Madras/Instagram