What makes Mumbai’s Masque Restaurant so exquisite?

Three restaurants from India managed to grab a spot in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list. One of the three restaurants included in this was Masque restaurant in Mumbai. What made it land on the list? Well, it is the scrumptious ten-course tasting menu that won hearts. Within just a few years of its launch, Masque has added many other accolades to its name including a recurring appearance on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

As an ingredient-forward, a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai, Masque has reimagined the local cuisine in fantastical ways. Besides being listed sixteenth on the Best Restaurant list in 2023, Masque is also the only standalone restaurant in India to have been included in the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection. Let’s learn a little more about the history and the menu of Masque restaurant.

Mumbai’s Masque restaurant is absolutely ingredient-driven

Masque Mumbai was founded by Prateek Sadhu and Aditi Dugar in 2016. Sadhu had worked at some of the world’s most celebrated kitchens including The French Laundry, Le Bernardin, Alinea, and Noma before joining hands with Aditi. They launched Masque in Mumbai’s former industrial mill area. The 10-course meal got so popular that the restaurant was everything people were talking about within a few years of its launch.

Prateek Sadhu’s departure from Masque restaurant

In March 2022, Prateek decided to part ways and work on his own personal project. After Manu Chandra (Olive Group) and Thomas Zacharias (The Bombay Canteen), Sadhu was the third high-profile Indian chef to have taken the same route.

The takeover by Chef Varun Totlani

Chef Varun Totlani now heads the kitchen at Masque restaurant. He joined the team in 2016 as a commis chef, and rose through the ranks to become the Sous Chef in 2021. He was appointed as the Head Chef in 2022. Under his reign, Masque has often made headlines for new creations back in the kitchen.

The Masque Lab

In 2020, the team introduced the world to The Masque Lab. It is a space dedicated to research and experimentation. A whole host of seasonal ingredients and techniques are examined here to better understand their function in making a dish. The 1,250 square feet lab explores ingredients to understand how they age, how they respond to contrasting flavours, how they help bridge food cultures and more. There is a private dining space and a freestyle kitchen inside the lab. One can reserve one of the 12 seats that are centred around the kitchen, to better understand the process of cooking and get insights into their wild experiments.

The Living Room

The team set up an exclusive bar space, led by beverage manager Ankush Gamre, in 2021. The new space is dedicated to serving fuss-free, technique-driven cocktails. The sea buckthorn, and wild thyme from Ladakh are some of the many star ingredients that have made their way onto the menu. One can sink into an armchair and relish the delicious cocktails while enjoying a handful of Masque’s most popular snacks.

On the menu of Masque restaurant

Among the several vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s signature dishes include the Kashmiri morels with Patra (Colocasia leaves) and the sea buckthorn pani puri. Other favourites include butter bread ladi pao, Goan Xacuti (with a poached egg), BBQ pork with pea Patra and more.

Location: Unit G3, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Off, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, Mahalakshmi

Timings: 07:00 pm – 11:30 pm for dinners (Tuesday to Sunday) | 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm only on Sunday for lunch | Closed on Monday

Price: INR 5200 for a 10 Course Menu

Contact: +91 9819069222 (call between 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm)

All Images: Courtesy Masque/Instagram