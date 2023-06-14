Savour piquant puffs and pastries at the 121-year-old Nahoum’s and Sons bakery in Kolkata

What really makes Kolkata a foodie’s paradise? That Bengalis unquestionably and unconditionally love their food? Yes, of course. But Kolkata’s culinary charm lies in its antithetical reality, where on one hand, we have fancy and fine dining restaurants, and on the other, there are vintage establishments from the British era, that still continue to pull in crowds. The 121-year-old Nahoum’s and Sons bakery is one of the oldest in the city and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kolkata’s love affair with food is a part of its rich heritage. Laced with vintage eateries and bakeries, the city has maintained all its famous food establishments from the bygone era with utmost love and care. Nahoum Bakery, the oldest Jewish establishment in the city, is one of them. Still thriving and still relevant to this day, this unpretentious bakery will pack you the creamiest pastries and baked goodies with a whiff of history. As my devotional relationship with all things mishti (sweet) continues, here I am taking you on a virtual trip through the oldest bakery of Kolkata.

Everything you need to know about Nahoum and Sons bakery

If you are in Kolkata, you will find a lot of baking enthusiasts heading over to New Market in Kolkata, to queue up outside a simple bakery. One look at it and you will know that it comes with a lot of history. And you’re right.

History of Nahoum’s bakery

Established by a Baghdadi Jew, Nahoum Israel Mordecai, in 1902, the bakery has stood the test of time. Initially, Nahoum Israel Mordecai used his stunning baking skills to bake and sell goodies and cheese from door to door after he moved to Kolkata from the Middle East.

As the news of his impeccable baked treats spread among the colonisers and Baghdadi Jew community in Kolkata slowly, he formally started Nahoum’s and Sons bakery in 1916 in New Market (around 14 years later). We are in 2023 now, and till date, the shop has retained everything, right from its old teakwood furniture, glass displays and flooring to (of course) the original recipes.

Who runs the bakery today?

Nahoum Israel ran Nahoum bakery till 1964, right till he died. After his demise, his son Elias ran the shop and post that, Elias’s son David Nahoum ran the store till 2013. After David Nahoum’s death, patrons had begun to worry about the store’s future. But his brother Issac Nahoum took over and runs the shop to this day, giving hope to all the loyalists as the legacy of the business stayed in the family.

What sets Nahoum’s apart?

The secret of Kolkata’s sweet tooth lies in its iconic sweet shops that grace every lane bylane and neighbourhood in the city. While the city’s dessert landscape is majorly about chhena and sugary, syrupy pieces of sweets, Nahoum’s was revolutionary for bringing Western desserts, like brownies and cream puffs and introducing traditional Jewish and Middle Eastern confectionaries, such as challah bread and baklava to Kolkata. The city was finally starting to open up to being the blend of several culinary classics.

What to try here?

How can a Nahoum’s enthusiast conclude a conversation about the bakery without recommending some must-haves? Their rich Plum Cake is definitely the star attraction and the bestseller. Come Christmas, and people start queueing up to get a taste of the sugary goodness. But apart from that, they have a whole bunch of items that anyone visiting New Market must try. Their Lemon Tart, Chicken Patties, Roman Rings, Rum Balls, Black Forest pastries, Baklavas, the Marzipan candies, the popular Madeira cake, Cheese Samosas, legendary Macarons, Almond Pastry, Spring Onion biscuits and the savoury Caraway Cookies known as Kakas are absolute unmissable gems!

Address: F20, Bertram St, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087

Contact: +9133 2252 0655

All Images: Courtesy Flickr and Shutterstock