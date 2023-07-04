Take a deep dive into the history of Paragon restaurant in Kochi

Indian cuisine has many admirers, and it’s not just confined to the country now. Indian food has been getting global recognition and people from all around the world are trying the traditional dishes and loving it. Yes, people may be calling it a ‘tea latte’, but our roots are being explored by people and Indian restaurants and food are getting all the attention they deserve. Bringing pride to India, Paragon restaurant in Kochi has been stealing the limelight off lately.

The restaurant was named one of the world’s most iconic restaurants by Taste Atlas, a global cuisine guide. Paragon restaurant in Kochi was ranked 11th on the list of the world’s 150 most legendary eateries. Let us learn a little about this coastal restaurant.

Paragon restaurant in Kochi is an eighty-four-year-old restaurant

Govindan Panhikeyil was the man who introduced the delicious food of Paragon restaurant to food fanatics. Although he was a government official working in the railways, his passion for food made him enter the hospitality business. It was 1939 when Panhikeyil established the Paragon restaurant.

The restaurant initially use to serve only authentic Moplah and Kerala cuisines, which are an essential part of Malabar cuisine. But with large expansions, the menu also kept modifying. The growth reached a point where Paragon restaurant expanded its business and launched a restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2005. A second branch of the same was opened up in another area of Dubai in 2013.

In 2014, Paragon Restaurant opened its new outlet at Lulu International Shopping Mall in Kochi. A second outlet was opened in Kochi at Aster Medicity Hospital Complex in 2017. They then anchored at Thiruvananthapuram Kerala in 2018 and opened a new outlet there as well. They now plan to open outlets of Paragon in places like New York and Amsterdam. Their catering division is considered to be one of the top-rated catering in the hospitality industry.

Who is the owner of Paragon restaurant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calicut Paragon Restaurant UAE (@calicutparagon)

Govindan Panhikeyil’s son, P M Valsan succeeded him as the restaurant’s manager. The responsibility then shifted to his son, Sumesh Govind. The family took the business to great heights which led to the creation of two new restaurants namely Salkara and M-Grill. They also launched a bakery named Brown Town, all of which is situated in Calicut, India.

What to eat at the restaurant

Besides Malabar cuisine, the menu at Paragon restaurant also specializes in Thai cuisine, Continental cuisine, Traditional Arabic cuisine and Chinese cuisine. The restaurant is quite famous for its range of non-vegetarian dishes as well as its vegetarian selections. Taste Atlas declared their biryani as their iconic dish which is surely a must try.

Address: Thoppil Building, VP Marakar Road, Edappally

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 8138949488

Visit their website here.

Recognitions received by the restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calicut Paragon Restaurant UAE (@calicutparagon)

The Paragon restaurant has been awarded the Best Budget Time Out Award 2012 and the Best Coastal Food Award at the Foodie Awards 2013 by Times Now. Top celebrity chefs including Silvena Rowe and Vineet Bhatia have also often recommended the restaurant. Popular personalities like Rahul Gandhi, Shyam Benegal, and Mira Nair have also expressed their fondness for Paragon’s menu.

All Images: Courtesy Paragon Restaurant/Instagram