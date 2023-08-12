Dwelling into the rich cultural history of Pritam Da Dhaba in Dadar, Mumbai

In an ever-evolving city like Mumbai, you will hardly find places that are still authentic and clinging to their roots. Be it a vada pav stall or a traditional age-old restaurant, you will often notice that many eateries have made certain upgrades. However thankfully, a few restaurants in Mumbai have retained their originality in food even now. A great example of such a restaurants is Pritam Da Dhaba in Dadar, Mumbai.

For over 80 years, this iconic dhaba has been an integral part of Mumbai’s culinary landscape, with a history that spans pre-independence, post-independence, and even the challenging times of the COVID era. From routine exchanges with Bollywood legends to being an establishment treasured by families, corporates and couples, Pritam Da Dhaba restaurant has seen it all. It could be safe to say that the rich heritage and history of this place is such, that even the walls of Pritam Da Dhaba in Dadar could tell a thousand tales. Let’s discover a little more about this pre-independence restaurant.

Learning about the rich legacy of Pritam Da Dhaba

Pritam Da Dhaba has been an icon with a heritage that spans over four generations. Through wars, political changes, economic challenges, and the recent pandemic, Pritam Restaurant has continued to serve its patrons with unwavering dedication and passion. The Mumbai-favourite restaurant was established in the bustling streets of Dadar in 1942 by Prahlad Singh Kohli, after he and his wife Harkaur Kohli failed to establish a restaurant in Chira Bazaar, Kalbadevi.

It so happened that they were walking through the streets of Dadar when they entered the then-named hotel, Pritam Hindhu Hotel. Prahlad Singh Kohli and Harkaur Kohli sat down to eat food and realised that it was not very great. Harkaur Kohli was then challenged by the owner to cook a great meal. While she was busy in the kitchen, Prahlad Singh Kohli started talking to the man. The food was served and the owner was highly impressed. He then offered the couple to partner with him.

They worked together for five years, during which Prahlad Singh Kohli kept travelling to Mumbai from Rawalpindi. Then arrived the Partition. Singh wanted to stay back in Bombay (now Mumbai) so his partner sold his share to Singh, making it a private, family-owned business in 1947. He retained the name ‘Pritam’ because he wished to have a name that meant ‘beloved’ in many Indian languages.

Prahlad Singh’s legacy taken forward

Sardar Prahlad Singh Kohli was assisted by his son, Kulwant Singh Kohli, since the early 1950s. Kulwant Singh Kohli kept the legacy going until he passed in 2019, handing over the baton to his eldest son, Amardeep Singh Kohli, younger son, Gurbaxish, and grandson Abhayraj. During the time of its inception, Sardar taxi drivers became their daily customers and their word of mouth helped in expanding the restaurant’s popularity in the nearby areas.

Since the eatery was located close to a number of studios, many actors including the likes of Raj Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra and Rajendra Kumar, began frequenting the place for the home-style cooked, inexpensive Punjabi food. Amardeep joined the business in 1976 after completing his culinary training at Dadar Catering College. The business expanded under his management, and they also managed to launch a full-fledged four-star residential hotel named Hotel Mid-Town Pritam in 1988. They also started the famous Grandmama’s café and My Regular Place.

The expansion of the family business

The fourth-generation owner, Jaibir Singh Kohli, has also opened a fresh new outlet of Pritam Da Dhaba in Juhu very recently after Dadar. The family now has over 20 other restaurants under the same umbrella including Ginkgo, a pan-Asian cloud kitchen; Tertulia, MRP, and Tori.

What to eat at Pritam Da Dhaba Dadar & Juhu?

The menu of Pritam Da Dhaba boasts of many scrumptious delicacies, but it is far more popularly called the birthplace of Butter Chicken in Mumbai. Its bar is one of the oldest bars in the city. Drenched in stories from the past, this place is the best way to sip a delicious cocktail or relish a stunning selection of whiskeys. The dhaba will transport you from the busy life of Mumbai, straight to a humble village in Punjab with a menu that offers dishes like Dal Makhni, Punjabi Kadi, Rajma Chawal, Sarson da Saag, Baingan ka Bharta, Lasooni Palak, Kebabs, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Rogan Josh. Do not leave without trying their karari roti, which is one of the best in town.

All Images: Courtesy Pritam Da Dhaba