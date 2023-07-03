Learn about the rich history of Prithvi Theatres & Cafe in Mumbai

Some places in Mumbai are extra special for the residents, and nothing really will ever be able to replace these places. It’s not just about the food and the vibe, but people keep going to these places because of nostalgia. Prithvi Theatre and Cafe in Mumbai is one such place that’s always bustling with customers and cinema lovers.

Located in Juhu, Prithvi Theatre and Cafe hosts hundreds of theatre lovers every single day. It also organises an annual Summertime programme consisting of workshops and plays for children and a Memorial Concert, an annual Theatre Festival, and many partnership programmes promoting language, poetry, international cinema & documentaries, and performing arts – which are free for the public. Let’s see how Prithvi Cafe came around in Mumbai.

Diving into the legacy of Prithvi Theatre and Cafe in Mumbai

Founded in 1942, Prithvi Theatre was the brainchild of Bollywood megastar, Prithviraj Kapoor. The actor along with a travelling troupe consisting of 150 members orchestrated productions across India. The first performance by them was Kalidasa’s classic Shakuntala. They staged more than 2,600 plays including Deewar, Pathan, Ghaddar, Aahuthi, Kalaakar, Paisa and Kisaan. Prithviraj starred as the lead actor in every play which were funded the activities of the company.

The legacy taken forward

Prithviraj Kapoor intended to have a permanent place for his theatre company. The actor leased a plot of land in Juhu for the same in 1962. However, due to his ill-health and subsequent death in 1972, his dream never saw the light of day till he was alive. Prithviraj Kapoor’s youngest son, Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kendal used to tour with their parents. Because they grew up around the world of theatre, they shared a deep passion for it. This passion led him to set up the ‘Shri Prithviraj Kapoor Memorial Trust & Research Foundation’ in his memory and launch Prithvi Theatre.

The birth of Prithvi Theatre & Cafe

Prithvi Theatre was finally inaugurated on 5 November 1978 in Mumbai. The first play that took place at the theatre was Udhwastha Dharmashala. Written by G P Deshpande, the play was staged by Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Benjamin Gilani. The Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) then staged a play called Bakri, which was a political satire directed by actor-director, M. S. Sathyu. By 1983, the Prithvi Cafe attached to the Theatre became a common gathering place for artists and art lovers.

Post Jennifer Kapoor’s death, her eldest son, Kunal Kapoor took over the responsibility of running the theatre. Feroz Abbas Khan helped him with the functioning of the place. Kunal Kapoor’s sister, Sanjna Kapoor, started helping Kunal as well. In the 1990s, she introduced a host of new activities and workshops as well. The theatre hosts over 540 shows in a year, Tuesday through Sunday. The Prithvi Cafe also hosts millions of people from all across Mumbai throughout the year.

Must-eat items at Mumbai’s beloved Prithvi cafe

The Prithvi cafe has a very elaborate menu with many different options to choose from. Must haves from the menu include Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Cheese Parantha, Amritsari Masala Kulcha, Plain Croissant, Irish Coffee, Chocolate Chip Waffle, White Sauce Pasta, Biriyani and more.

Best time to visit the cafe

The best time to visit the cafe is in the evenings. The cafe is located near the Juhu beach in Mumbai so you can go for a quick walk at the beach before eating at Prithvi Cafe. Don’t miss a chance to watch a play at the venue as well.

Address: Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Timings: 10:30 am – 10:30 pm

Contact: +91 7045940218

All Images: Courtesy Prithvi Theatre/Instagram