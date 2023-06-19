Relish yummy Pav Bhaji loaded with buttery deliciousness at Sardar Pav Bhaji Mumbai

What makes Mumbai so wonderful as a city is everyone’s eternal love for food. Eating is not restricted to any one kind of cuisine here in this city. A Vada Pav can easily be considered a meal here, while you can also enjoy a 7-course meal at an expensive restaurant in Mumbai. However, what remains constant is the love for bread. Pavs are the most common food items that are consumed by the Mumbai people. Toss a Vada, a Samosa, or just some spicy masala, and you will get a dish that is everyone’s favourite. Topping the list, however, is Pav Bhaji, and no one makes it as good as Sardar Pav Bhaji in Mumbai Central.

Once you’re in Mumbai Central, locating Sardar Pav Bhaji is not going to be a huge task. The local eatery, just like any famous Vada Pav stall in Mumbai, is centrally located and everyone is always ready to give you the right directions. At the venue, you’d find a long queue of people waiting to try out the delicious Pav Bhaji. While their menu is very limited, the long line of foodies will ensure you that the delicious food is worth the wait.

Why should you visit Sardar Pav Bhaji in Mumbai Central?

Craving for Pav Bhaji is one of the main reasons to come this far to enjoy this dish, but the rich history of Sardar Pav Bhaji will make you want to visit the restaurant even sooner. The Pav Bhaji joint was the brainchild of a young man named Sardar Ahmed, who introduced Pav Bhaji to local residents some 57 years back. During the 1960s, he used to stand outside the gate of the mill hub (the same location where the restaurant is now located) and used to sell fruits and juices. Seeing how the hardworking labours used to only survive on vada pavs and anda pavs, he decided to create something healthy and fresh.

Ahmed did a lot of experimenting and finally cooked a dish that contained mashed potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other seasonal vegetables. He served the thick curry with pav soaked in generous amounts of Polson butter (the only butter available at that time) for 60 paise each. The dish got so popular that the young man opened his restaurant in 1966. Today, his successors continue to run the place.

Who is running the place now?

Sardar Ahmed’s son Nissar Ansari took over the business after his father. Talking about Sardar Pav Bhaji, the owner once told The Better India, “My father wanted to serve something that was more like a meal but was available at the price of a snack dish. Something that was easy to eat standing, but was yet fresh and healthy.

We still make it with lots of vegetables like fresh green peas and capsicum, along with potatoes and tomatoes, and our secret masalas. We do not put artificial food colour or other additives, so our pav bhaji is not red-coloured…but a natural brown colour.” The Sardar Pav Bhaji owner also talked about how Polson butter was replaced with Amul Butter and what an important ingredient it is.

What to eat at Sardar Pav Bhaji Mumbai?

The options available at the eatery are six varieties of Pav Bhaji including Cheese Pav Bhaji, Jain Pav Bhaji, Khada Bhaji Pav and more. You will also find a few side dishes, different types of fresh juice, five varieties of seasonal milkshakes and cold beverages on the menu of Sardar Pav Bhaji.

Location: 166-A, Tardeo Road, Junction, Janata Nagar, Tardeo

Timings: 12:00 pm – 02:00 am

Contact: +91 7045686762

Cost: INR 250 for two people

Spot your favourite celebrities here

Some eateries in the Mayanagari are so special that even celebrities are not able to resist. Sardar Pav Bhaji is a celeb-favourite spot. Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, and Suniel Shetty often come to the restaurant to enjoy a quick meal.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy StockImageFactory.com/Shutterstock