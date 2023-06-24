Exploring the culinary magic of Bangalore’s beloved breakfast spot Vidyarthi Bhavan

Every day through the week – with the exception of Fridays – a quaint eatery in Gandhi Bazaar bids locals ‘good morning’ with fragrant filter coffee and golden benne masala dosas. Although first established as a humble canteen, the 80-year-old culinary institution has gone on to become an indispensable part of travel itineraries and heritage food walks. Not to mention, it’s a go-to South Indian dining destination for celebrities, influencers, and writers alike. We’re taking a closer look at the iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan in Bangalore.

In what’s now seen as the quintessential Bangalore experience – thousands throng to Vidyarthi Bhavan as early as 6:30 am on the weekends. Some to witness the eatery’s daily ritual of servers balancing stacks of masala dosa plates on their arms, others to begin their mornings on a delicious ghee-laden, South Indian note. With several cups of strong filter coffee, ofcourse. A quick look through the establishment’s Instagram account will reveal scores of celebrities, chefs, businessmen, politicians, and artists who’ve experienced its magic.

“I have not eaten a dosa which is so thick and stays crisp for so long!,” celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor noted in a testimonial, adding “These products need to reach out to the world.” Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani meanwhile quipped, “For Gujaratis like me, it was a great experience to really understand what an authentic South Indian tiffin is!” He further exclaimed, “Absolutely delicious! And you just can’t stop ordering everything served here.” It’s no surprise why locals and tourists alike patiently wait their turn for a bite here. Here’s a look at how the space got to being such an indispensable part of the dietary habits of the city.

Bangalore’s Vidyathi Bavan was first set up to serve students

The story goes that in early 1943-1944, two brothers Venkataramana Ural and Parameshwara Ural – who hailed from Saligrama near Udupi – opened a canteen to cater to students from nearby educational institutions, including National College, National High School, Acharya Patasala. The name ‘Vidyarthi Bhavan,’ was a nod to their primary customers. The reins were later (in 1970) handed over to Ramakrishna Adiga from Shankaranarayana, Kundapur.

Save for a few management switches, the place and its plates remained unchanged. Soon enough, it had expanded its clientele to include well-known names, including writer Ramachandra Guha, editor YN Krishnamurthy, and former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda. This popularity continued over the years, with the likes of UK’s current prime minister Rishi Sunak and Starbucks’ co-founder Zev Siegl being spotted digging into their delicious dosas. Currently, Vidyarthi Bhavan is run by Ramakrishna Adiga’s son Arun Kumar Adiga, who’s keen on continuing its legacy for as long as possible.

The eatery is a QSR that adapted to modern times

For the most part, time stands still at this heritage establishment.The pasty-green walls, checkered tiles, and portraits and sketches of famous patrons declare its age. As does its old-school sign board. Deemed one of the oldest ‘darshinis’ or quick-service-restaurants in the city, the dining experience in Bangalore’s Vidyarthi Bhavan involves quick service, limited seating, wallet-friendly prices, and a crisp menu (pun intended). However, despite its timeless nature, the space quickly adapted to technology to continue serving diners in modern times. It uses a unique token system to manage crowds, a report by Times Now News notes.

This involves giving your name to the person managing the queue and waiting for it to be called out before seating. This was further adapted to include a QR code-based/WhatsApp-based ordering system to maintain social distancing during COVID. “It is very much required that we move with the times,” owner Arun Adiga stated. True to this, a few minor upgrades in interiors for ease of service and customer comfort as well as the use of dishwashers has allowed the space to maintain hygiene and good dining standards.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is most popular for its benne masala dosa

The dosas here have a cult following. They are crisp and golden on the outside, thick and fluffy on the inside – accompanied by flavourful potato sagu, ghee, and spicy chutney. Deemed some of the best in the city, up to 20 of these are stacked on top of each other by a server who swiftly moves past tables. Besides this, the kesari bath, idlis, dip vadas, and medu vadas are popular as well. However, a meal is incomplete without the punchy classic South Indian filter coffee made by in-house experts using the finest ingredients in their right proportions. Aromatic and not too sweet, this alone deserves a visit to the spot.

Have you experienced breakfast here yet?

Address: 32, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80266 77588

All images: Courtesy Vidyarthi Bhavan/Shutterstock