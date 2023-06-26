Savour fluffy parathas and makkhan at the 67-year-old Amrik Sukhdev dhaba Murthal

Name a better combination than rains and road trips. Add some piping hot food from the dhabas, and it becomes a paradise for any Indian foodie. Now that monsoon has arrived in Delhi providing the much-needed respite from the heat, locals are heading over to Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Murthal for what they do best – gorge on delicacies. Here’s all you need to know about the most famous dhaba in Haryana’s Murthal.

For the uninitiated, if hot, fluffy parathas with homemade butter and chai is your thing, you must visit Amrik Sukhdev dhaba at least once. It would be safe to say that it won’t be your last trip. Having been around for almost 70 years now, they serve a range of North Indian and South Indian dishes and lip-smacking Indian sweets. But do you know that the rich heritage of this place helped Amrik Sukhdev make it to Taste Atlas’ Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World? Only seven Indian restaurants found a place in the list, this dhaba being one of them. Here, we find all about it.

All about Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Murthal

History

Founded in 1956 by Sardar Prakash Singh, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba originally began with the intention of catering to truck drivers. Back then the dhaba was just set up with tents and wooden poles. Later his sons, Amrik Singh and Sukhdev Singh took over the establishment, and that’s where it got its name from. The dhaba was known for serving dal roti, sabzi and chawal on charpais to its customers. Carrying on that legacy, Amrik Singh and Sukhdev Singh took things several notches higher by retaining the warm hospitality and the classic decor of the old place. Today, they are a luxury dhaba where all long route buses between Delhi to Himachal or Punjab take a halt. Not just that, several food enthusiasts from Delhi and nearby areas take road trips to the place, just for a serving of their delicious food.

How to reach Amrik Sukhdev?

Amrik Sukhdev dhaba is located in Murthal village in the Sonipat district of Haryana, at a distance of 53.8 kms from ISBT Kashmiri Gate bus stand in Delhi. On the bank of the GT Road on NH44 lies Murthal, which is dotted with numerous dhabas. Amrik Sukhdev is one of the notable ones with a seating capacity of 500-600, which in any case is hard to miss.

The menu at Amrik Sukhdev dhaba

While they are known for their parathas, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba has an array of other dishes as well. From Indian to Chinese to Continental, you will get everything here. 11 types of Tandoori Parathas, seven types of Tawa Parathas, Sandwiches, Burgers, Indian Snacks, South Indian fares, Tandoori Snacks, Pizzas, Pastas, Pastries, Shakes, Coolers, Pastry Shakes and delectable Indian sweets like Kulfi Falooda, Rabri Falooda, Gulab Jamun and more. There’s a whole range of other cuisines as well.

Address: No.52, 250 KM Stone, Grand Trunk Rd, Murthal, Haryana 131039, India

Contact: +91 86076 10002

