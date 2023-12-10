Traversing through 134-year-old history of Bagdadi restaurant in Colaba

South Mumbai, also popularly called town, was one of the first areas in the city that saw development after the British rule. This resulted in the opening of several restaurants that offered different kinds of food. What’s interesting to note here is that many of these archaic restaurants with great history and a scrumptious menu still exist in this area of Mumbai called Colaba including the famous Bagdadi restaurant.

The restaurant is said to be older than Gateway of India and also the iconic hotel Taj Palace under whose shadow the small restaurant resides. A look at the history of Bagdadi restaurant in Colaba and you will find out that the menu has seen few or almost no changes since it was established in Mumbai. The food still tastes the same every time you visit this eatery and you might even have to wait to get a seat even on weekdays at Bagdadi because of the constant rush. Let’s learn more about the history of Bagdadi restaurant in Colaba.

What makes Bagdadi restaurant one of the most iconic restaurants in Colaba, Mumbai?

Local residents of Mumbai flock to Colaba often to visit the Bagdadi restaurant for the bright red fried chicken in gravy and the sweet rotis. While there are no records to back this data, the owners of the restaurant say that the eatery is 134 years old. The name of the restaurant suggests that the owners of Bagdadi have an Iraqi or Middle Eastern heritage. However, it is just a mere reference to the impact of Persian/Iraqi cooking on Mughal cuisine in India.

Who manages the restaurant?

Mohammad Ibrahim Sheikh is the present owner of the restaurant. It was his great-grandfather who established the restaurant a little more than a century ago. The ownership did see many changes in the past but it eventually came back to Mohammad’s family.

Menu of Bagdadi restaurant

Just like its interesting history, the menu of Bagdadi restaurant in Colaba Mumbai is also quite intriguing to check out. While other Mughlai cuisine eateries have always been popular for serving kebabs, Bagdadi does not have any on the menu. They are all about meat and curries like Mutton Bhuna, Chicken Patiala, and more. The real star item on their menu, however, is the Tandoori Roti.

Address: 11, Behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Tulloch Road, Colaba

