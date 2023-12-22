It’s the season to bake: Must-have baking tools for your Christmas kitchen

Though baking is a year-round activity, there is something magical about creating delicious treats in one’s oven at Christmas time. As the air fills with comforting scents of chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and sugar, the festive spirit envelopes everyone in its essence. This year, as you get ready to make traditional festive sweets or try out new desserts, some essential baking tools will help you turn everything out to perfection.
Gather the family together for a baking session, and have fun measuring ingredients, mixing dough, tasting the batter and finally putting the treats in the oven. From sturdy cookie sheets to fluted pans and well-made measuring spoons, we have got you covered.
Christmas dessert ideas that you can make
Transform your table with a delightful array of Christmas desserts made with essential baking tools. You can never go wrong with a sugar cookie, gracefully shaped and adorned with icing, serving as both an edible artwork and a thoughtful gift.
Make both homemade chocolate and chocolate bark by mixing chocolate, peppermint and other ingredients. Engage the entire family in constructing and decorating gingerbread houses or make plum cakes, pecan pie pastries or a cranberry orange bundt cake.
Besides timeless treats like the yule log and stollen, explore novel Christmas desserts like hot chocolate cookies, eggnog ice cream, and sugar cookie fudge. For a unique twist, try a chocolate peppermint cheesecake or relish the warm notes of pumpkin spice cupcakes. Infuse a touch of Italian flavour into your celebrations with eggnog tiramisu or make a Danish treat — a cinnamon roll wreath.
Tips to bake finger-licking cupcakes and other goodies
Room-temperature ingredients
Bring eggs, butter, and other dairy ingredients to room temperature before using them to create a smoother batter. Also, make sure to use fresh ingredients for the best flavour.
Moisture is key
To ensure cupcakes are moist and flavourful, consider adding ingredients like sour cream, buttermilk or curd to your batter. These additions contribute to a tender crumb and add depth to your bakery delights.
Perfect frosting
The right frosting can take baked treats to the next level. Whether it’s classic buttercream, cream cheese frosting or a decadent ganache, make sure it complements the flavour of your goodies.
Use liners and parchment paper
Choose high-quality baking tools like cupcake liners and parchment paper to prevent your treats from losing their shape or sticking to the baking utensils. Additionally, grease cupcake liners, cake tins and non-stick pans adequately before pouring the batter in.
Toothpick test
Use a toothpick to check for doneness in your cakes and other baked goodies when the baking is almost done. Ideally, the toothpick should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs.
Here are some essential baking tools for Christmas
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Agaro Stand Mixer
- Le Creuset Bake Loaf Tin
- Le Creuset Cookie Sheet
- Purefit Borosilicate Pie plates
- Bakefy Bundt Cake and Tart Pan
- Jamie Oliver Muffin Tray
- Parchment paper
- Lifetime USA Pan Nonstick Metal Cooling Rack
- Giffy Measuring Spoon and Cup Set
- Frenchware Silicone Spatula Set
- KitchenAid Pastry Brush
- Christmas Cookie Cutter Set
1 /12
A stand mixer is a versatile kitchen essential designed to effortlessly handle mixing, beating, and doughing tasks. The AGARO Royal Stand Mixer, with 1000W power and a generous 5L stainless steel bowl, is a robust companion for all your baking needs. With eight speed settings, pulse control and a stylish LED indicator, it offers precise control for making cakes and other treats. There’s also a whisking cone and mixing beater for cake batter. The dough hook provides versatility and its splash guard ensures a clean and non-messy kitchen environment during the mixing process. Additionally, the stand mixer incorporates overheating protection and a safety lock.
2 /12
This is the perfect vessel for creating delicious, homemade bread, ensuring even baking and a beautifully-shaped loaf. The Le Creuset Bake Loaf Tin is crafted from durable Bakelite that combines functionality with style. In sleek black, it boasts a rectangular shape and is microwave and dishwasher safe. Its generous 30-cup capacity also makes it ideal for a variety of bread recipes.
3 /12
A cookie sheet, also known as a baking sheet or tray, is a flat, rectangular metal sheet designed for baking cookies and other baked goods. Typically made from aluminium or steel, these feature a shallow rim around the edges to contain the food and prevent spillage. Whether your cookie preference leans towards crisp and crunchy or soft and gooey, the Le Creuset Bakeware Insulated Cookie Sheet ensures a delightful indulgence. Expertly designed with a double-walled structure, it facilitates even heat distribution and crucial browning, making it an ideal choice.
Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, this Purefit Glass baking Dish is safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, preheated ovens and dishwasher. Perfect for casseroles, roasts and desserts, the transparent glass allows for easy monitoring of the baking process, and the dish’s even heat distribution ensures consistent results. The non-porous glass material also helps in keeping food fresher for longer by preventing the absorption of odours, flavours and stains.
The Bakefy Bundt Cake and Tart Pan offers versatility for an array of delightful treats. Whether it’s bundtlets, Bavarois, brownies, Jello or meatloaf, the 10-inch fluted tube cake pan is equipped with a superior non-stick coating, ensuring easy release and a leak-proof seal with its heavy-duty steel buckle. Designed for even baking, it’s an excellent choice for fluted tube cakes, pound cakes and ring cakes, consistently delivering perfection. Complementing this is Bakefy’s four-inch pie tart mould — a set of six mini tart pans with removable bottoms, ideal for pies, quiches, cheesecakes and other desserts. The one-piece stamping design with a wavy edge adds a charming touch to your culinary creations.
6 /12
Crafted from heavy-duty carbon steel, this maintains its shape, and prevents warping even at high oven temperatures. With a heat resistance of up to 240°C, the Jamie Oliver 24-Hole Mini Muffin Tray is oven-friendly and has a reliable non-stick coating. Perfect for baking mini muffins and cupcakes, it’s an ideal companion for home bakers.
7 /12
Parchment paper, also known as baking or butter paper, is a versatile essential. Made from silicone-treated or coated paper, it provides a non-stick surface that prevents food from sticking and facilitates easy cleanup. Parchment paper is commonly used to line baking sheets, cake pans and cookie trays, creating a barrier between the food and the cooking surface. It’s oven-safe and can withstand high temperatures.
A cooling rack is a kitchen tool where one can place freshly baked or cooked items, allowing air to circulate around them. They prevent condensation by promoting air circulation, ensuring that heat dissipates evenly and moisture evaporates, resulting in evenly cooled and properly textured treats. Such racks are commonly used for cooling cookies, cakes, bread and other baked goods or to glaze baked items without the risk of a soggy bottom.
The Lifetime USA Pan 1601CR-1 Jelly Roll Bakeable Nonstick Metal Cooling Rack is a versatile oven-safe option made from heavy-duty aluminised steel. With a tight crosswire design and six raised feet for stability, it ensures uniform cooling and its non-stick Americoat coating allows easy release and cleanup. It is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
The Giffy Measuring Cup and Spoon Set is a practical 8-piece collection with stainless steel handles and is crafted from food-grade stainless steel and BPA-free PP plastic. This rust-resistant set ensures safe and reliable measuring, with the engraved American and metric markings providing clear and lasting visibility. Perfect for measuring dry and liquid ingredients, from powdered sugar to milk, these tools are dishwasher safe and resistant to odours and stains. The measuring cups range from 1/4 cup to 1 cup and measuring spoon sets from 1/2 tsp to 1 tbsp.
Crafted from 100 per cent food-grade, BPA-free, and FDA-approved silicone, this set of three spatulas are safe for all types of pans. With a high heat resistance of up to 230°C, they surpass plastic or wooden utensils in durability and safety. The seamless design ensures easy cleaning and dishwasher safety, while the non-toxic and insoluble silicone material is both strong and gentle on your cookware. This set includes a small spatula, spoon and brush, making it versatile for mixing, folding, scraping, flipping, stirring or spreading ingredients. Soft enough to protect your cookware from scratches, these spatulas are a reliable kitchen companion.
11 /12
A pastry brush is a handy kitchen tool designed for effortlessly applying liquids like egg wash or butter onto baked goods. Available in various sizes, it is essential for giving a golden sheen to a pie crust or adding a glossy finish to pastries.
The KitchenAid Red Medium Birchwood Pastry Brush features a smart design with a flexible, heat-resistant silicone head and long bristles that cover hard-to-reach areas. Crafted from eco-friendly, sustainable birchwood, it is safe for all cookware, including non-stick surfaces. The addition of a stainless steel hanging hook adds convenience, making it a stylish and practical accessory.
12 /12
Get into the joy of holiday baking with the festive seven-piece Keewah large Christmas cookie cutter set made from durable stainless steel. It includes popular shapes such as Santa, reindeer, gingerbread man, Christmas tree, angel, sweater, and winter hat. Perfect for creating a variety of festive treats, these cookie cutters are food-grade, ensuring safety when cutting dough, fondant, bread, sandwiches, fruit, and pancakes. They are dishwasher safe for added convenience.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the five essential baking ingredients?
The five essential baking ingredients include flour, sugar, eggs, butter and baking powder. These form the foundation for a wide range of delicious baked goods.
– What should I bake for dessert on Christmas?
Consider festive classics like gingerbread cookies, peppermint bark brownies or a yule log cake for Christmas dessert. Traditional treats like fruitcake, sugar biscuits and pumpkin pie are also popular choices.
– How does one bake biscuits?
To bake biscuits, start by preheating the oven and gathering ingredients. Cream together butter and sugar, add eggs and mix in dry ingredients. Shape the dough into balls and place them on a baking sheet. Bake until the edges are golden. Allow biscuits to cool before enjoying them.
– What is the best gear for cooking?
Essential gear for cooking includes high-quality knives, a durable chopping board, stainless steel pots and pans, a reliable set of measuring tools and a versatile spatula. Additionally, a good quality blender, mixing bowls and a baking tray are invaluable.
– What do I need for my Christmas food list?
Ensure your Christmas food list includes traditional items like roasted turkey or ham, classic sides such as mashed potatoes and stuffing, festive desserts like a pumpkin or pecan pie, and beverages like mulled wine or hot cocoa. Don’t forget to include ingredients for any special family recipes or personal holiday favourites.