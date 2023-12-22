It’s the season to bake: Must-have baking tools for your Christmas kitchen

Though baking is a year-round activity, there is something magical about creating delicious treats in one’s oven at Christmas time. As the air fills with comforting scents of chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and sugar, the festive spirit envelopes everyone in its essence. This year, as you get ready to make traditional festive sweets or try out new desserts, some essential baking tools will help you turn everything out to perfection.

Gather the family together for a baking session, and have fun measuring ingredients, mixing dough, tasting the batter and finally putting the treats in the oven. From sturdy cookie sheets to fluted pans and well-made measuring spoons, we have got you covered.

Christmas dessert ideas that you can make

Transform your table with a delightful array of Christmas desserts made with essential baking tools. You can never go wrong with a sugar cookie, gracefully shaped and adorned with icing, serving as both an edible artwork and a thoughtful gift.

Make both homemade chocolate and chocolate bark by mixing chocolate, peppermint and other ingredients. Engage the entire family in constructing and decorating gingerbread houses or make plum cakes, pecan pie pastries or a cranberry orange bundt cake.

Besides timeless treats like the yule log and stollen, explore novel Christmas desserts like hot chocolate cookies, eggnog ice cream, and sugar cookie fudge. For a unique twist, try a chocolate peppermint cheesecake or relish the warm notes of pumpkin spice cupcakes. Infuse a touch of Italian flavour into your celebrations with eggnog tiramisu or make a Danish treat — a cinnamon roll wreath.

Tips to bake finger-licking cupcakes and other goodies

Room-temperature ingredients

Bring eggs, butter, and other dairy ingredients to room temperature before using them to create a smoother batter. Also, make sure to use fresh ingredients for the best flavour.

Moisture is key

To ensure cupcakes are moist and flavourful, consider adding ingredients like sour cream, buttermilk or curd to your batter. These additions contribute to a tender crumb and add depth to your bakery delights.

Perfect frosting

The right frosting can take baked treats to the next level. Whether it’s classic buttercream, cream cheese frosting or a decadent ganache, make sure it complements the flavour of your goodies.

Use liners and parchment paper

Choose high-quality baking tools like cupcake liners and parchment paper to prevent your treats from losing their shape or sticking to the baking utensils. Additionally, grease cupcake liners, cake tins and non-stick pans adequately before pouring the batter in.

Toothpick test

Use a toothpick to check for doneness in your cakes and other baked goodies when the baking is almost done. Ideally, the toothpick should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs.

Here are some essential baking tools for Christmas